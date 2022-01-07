Capacitor OAuth 2 client plugin

This is a generic OAuth 2 client plugin. It let you configure the oauth parameters yourself instead of using SDKs. Therefore it is usable with various providers. See identity providers the community has already used this plugin with.

How to install

For Capacitor v3

npm i @byteowls/capacitor-oauth2 npx cap sync

For Capacitor v2 use 2.1.0

npm i @byteowls/capacitor-oauth2@2.1.0 npx cap sync

Versions

Plugin For Capacitor Docs Notes 3.x 3.x.x README Breaking changes see Changelog. XCode 12.0 needs this version 2.x 2.x.x README Breaking changes see Changelog. XCode 11.4 needs this version 1.x 1.x.x README

For further details on what has changed see the CHANGELOG.

I would like to especially thank some people and companies for supporting my work on this plugin and therefore improving it for everybody.

Mark Laurence and the Royal Veterinary College - Thanks for supporting open source.

Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Michael Oberwasserlechner moberwasserlechner @michaelowl_web

Actively maintained: YES

Supported flows

See the excellent article about OAuth2 response type combinations.

https://medium.com/@darutk/diagrams-of-all-the-openid-connect-flows-6968e3990660

The plugin on the other will behave differently depending on the existence of certain config parameters:

These parameters are:

accessTokenEndpoint

resourceUrl

e.g.

1) If responseType=code , pkceDisable=true and accessTokenEndpoint is missing the authorizationCode will be resolve along with the whole authorization response. This only works for the Web and Android. On iOS the used lib does not allows to cancel after the authorization request see #13.

2) If you just need the id_token JWT you have to set accessTokenEndpoint and resourceUrl to null .

Tested / working flows

These flows are already working and were tested by me.

Implicit flow

responseType : "token"

Code flow + PKCE

... responseType: "code" pkceEnable: true ...

Please be aware that some providers (OneDrive, Auth0) allow Code Flow + PKCE only for native apps. Web apps have to use implicit flow.

Important

For security reasons this plugin does/will not support Code Flow without PKCE.

That would include storing your client secret in client code which is highly insecure and not recommended. That flow should only be used on the backend (server).

Configuration

Starting with version 3.0.0, the plugin is registered automatically on all platforms.

Use it

import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; ({ template: '<button (click)="onOAuthBtnClick()">Login with OAuth</button>' + '<button (click)="onOAuthRefreshBtnClick()">Refresh token</button>' + '<button (click)="onLogoutClick()">Logout OAuth</button>' }) export class SignupComponent { refreshToken: string ; onOAuthBtnClick() { OAuth2Client.authenticate( oauth2Options ).then( response => { let accessToken = response[ "access_token" ]; this .refreshToken = response[ "refresh_token" ]; let oauthUserId = response[ "id" ]; let name = response[ "name" ]; }).catch( reason => { console .error( "OAuth rejected" , reason); }); } onOAuthRefreshBtnClick() { if (! this .refreshToken) { console .error( "No refresh token found. Log in with OAuth first." ); } OAuth2Client.refreshToken( oauth2RefreshOptions ).then( response => { let accessToken = response[ "access_token" ]; this .refreshToken = response[ "refresh_token" ]; }).catch( reason => { console .error( "Refreshing token failed" , reason); }); } onLogoutClick() { OAuth2Client.logout( oauth2LogoutOptions ).then( () => { }).catch( reason => { console .error( "OAuth logout failed" , reason); }); } }

Options

See the oauth2Options and oauth2RefreshOptions interfaces at https://github.com/moberwasserlechner/capacitor-oauth2/blob/main/src/definitions.ts for details.

Example:

{ authorizationBaseUrl : "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth" , accessTokenEndpoint : "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v4/token" , scope : "email profile" , resourceUrl : "https://www.googleapis.com/userinfo/v2/me" , logsEnabled : true, web : { appId : environment.oauthAppId.google.web, responseType : "token" , accessTokenEndpoint : "" , redirectUrl : "http://localhost:4200" , windowOptions : "height=600,left=0,top=0" }, android : { appId : environment.oauthAppId.google.android, responseType : "code" , redirectUrl : "com.companyname.appname:/" }, ios : { appId : environment.oauthAppId.google.ios, responseType : "code" , redirectUrl : "com.companyname.appname:/" } }

authenticate() and logout()

Overrideable Base Parameter

These parameters are overrideable in every platform

parameter default required description since appId yes aka clientId, serviceId, ... authorizationBaseUrl yes responseType yes redirectUrl yes 2.0.0 accessTokenEndpoint If empty the authorization response incl code is returned. Known issue: Not on iOS! resourceUrl If empty the tokens are return instead. If you need just the id_token you have to set both accessTokenEndpoint and resourceUrl to null or empty ``. additionalResourceHeaders Additional headers for the resource request 3.0.0 pkceEnabled false Enable PKCE if you need it. Note: On iOS because of #111 boolean values are not overwritten. You have to explicitly define the param in the subsection. logsEnabled false Enable extensive logging. All plugin outputs are prefixed with I/Capacitor/OAuth2ClientPlugin: across all platforms. Note: On iOS because of #111 boolean values are not overwritten. You have to explicitly define the param in the subsection. 3.0.0 scope state The plugin always uses a state.

If you don't provide one we generate it. additionalParameters Additional parameters for anything you might miss, like none , response_mode .



Just create a key value pair.

{ "key1": "value", "key2": "value, "response_mode": "value"}

Platform Web

parameter default required description since windowOptions e.g. width=500,height=600,left=0,top=0 windowTarget _blank windowReplace 3.0.0

Platform Android

parameter default required description since customHandlerClass Provide a class name implementing com.byteowls.capacitor.oauth2.handler.OAuth2CustomHandler handleResultOnNewIntent false Alternative to handle the activity result. The onNewIntent method is only call if the App was killed while logging in. handleResultOnActivityResult true

Platform iOS

parameter default required description since customHandlerClass Provide a class name implementing ByteowlsCapacitorOauth2.OAuth2CustomHandler siwaUseScope SiWA default scope is name email if you want to use the configured one set this param true 2.1.0

parameter default required description since appId yes aka clientId, serviceId, ... accessTokenEndpoint yes refreshToken yes scope

Error Codes

ERR_PARAM_NO_APP_ID ... The appId / clientId is missing. (web, android, ios)

ERR_PARAM_NO_AUTHORIZATION_BASE_URL ... The authorization base url is missing. (web, android, ios)

ERR_PARAM_NO_RESPONSE_TYPE ... The response type is missing. (web, android, ios)

ERR_PARAM_NO_REDIRECT_URL ... The redirect url is missing. (web, android, ios)

ERR_STATES_NOT_MATCH ... The state included in the authorization code request does not match the one in the redirect. Security risk! (web, android, ios)

ERR_AUTHORIZATION_FAILED ... The authorization failed.

ERR_NO_ACCESS_TOKEN ... No access_token found. (web, android)

ERR_NO_AUTHORIZATION_CODE ... No authorization code was returned in the redirect response. (web, android, ios)

USER_CANCELLED ... The user cancelled the login flow. (web, android, ios)

ERR_CUSTOM_HANDLER_LOGIN ... Login through custom handler class failed. See logs and check your code. (android, ios)

ERR_CUSTOM_HANDLER_LOGOUT ... Logout through custom handler class failed. See logs and check your code. (android, ios)

ERR_ANDROID_NO_BROWSER ... No suitable browser could be found! (Android)

ERR_ANDROID_RESULT_NULL ... The auth result is null. The intent in the ActivityResult is null. This might be a valid state but make sure you configured Android part correctly! See Platform Android

ERR_GENERAL ... A unspecific error. Check the logs to see want exactly happened. (web, android, ios)

ERR_PARAM_NO_APP_ID ... The appId / clientId is missing. (android, ios)

ERR_PARAM_NO_ACCESS_TOKEN_ENDPOINT ... The access token endpoint url is missing. It is only needed on refresh, on authenticate it is optional. (android, ios)

ERR_PARAM_NO_REFRESH_TOKEN ... The refresh token is missing. (android, ios)

ERR_NO_ACCESS_TOKEN ... No access_token found. (web, android)

ERR_GENERAL ... A unspecific error. Check the logs to see want exactly happened. (android, ios)

This implementation just opens a browser window to let users enter their credentials.

As there is no provider SDK used to accomplish OAuth, no additional javascript files must be loaded and so there is no performance impact using this plugin in a web application.

Register plugin

On Web/PWA the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: Android

Prerequisite: Capacitor Android Docs

Register plugin

On Android the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Android Default Config

Skip this, if you use a OAuth2CustomHandler

The AndroidManifest.xml in your Capacitor Android project already contains

< intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "@string/custom_url_scheme" /> </ intent-filter >

Find the following line in your AndroidManifest.xml

< data android:scheme = "@string/custom_url_scheme" />

and change it to

< data android:scheme = "@string/custom_url_scheme" android:host = "oauth" />

Note: Actually any value for android:host will do. It does not has to be oauth .

This will fix an issues within the oauth workflow when the application is shown twice. See Issue #15 for details what happens.

In your strings.xml change the custom_url_scheme string to your actual scheme value. Do NOT include ://oauth/redirect or other endpoint urls here!

< string name = "custom_url_scheme" > com.example.yourapp </ string >

android.defaultConfig.manifestPlaceholders = [ "appAuthRedirectScheme" : "com.example.yourapp" ]

Troubleshooting

1) If your appAuthRedirectScheme does not get recognized because you are using a library that replaces it (e.g.: onesignal-cordova-plugin), you will have to add it to your buildTypes like the following:

android.buildTypes.debug.manifestPlaceholders = [ 'appAuthRedirectScheme' : '<@string/custom_url_scheme from string.xml>' ] android.buildTypes.release.manifestPlaceholders = [ 'appAuthRedirectScheme' : '<@string/custom_url_scheme from string.xml>' ]

2) "ERR_ANDROID_RESULT_NULL": See Issue #52 for details. I cannot reproduce this behaviour. Moreover there might be situation this state is valid. In other cases e.g. in the linked issue a configuration tweak fixed it.

Custom OAuth Handler

Some OAuth provider (Facebook) force developers to use their SDK on Android.

This plugin should be as generic as possible so I don't want to include provider specific dependencies.

Therefore I created a mechanism which let developers integrate custom SDK features in this plugin. Simply configure a full qualified classname in the option property android.customHandlerClass . This class has to implement com.byteowls.capacitor.oauth2.handler.OAuth2CustomHandler .

See a full working example below!

Platform: iOS

Register plugin

On iOS the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

iOS Default Config

Skip this, if you use a OAuth2CustomHandler

Open ios/App/App/Info.plist in XCode (Context menu -> Open as -> Source) and add the value of redirectUrl from your config without :/ like that

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > com.companyname.appname </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

Custom OAuth Handler

Some OAuth provider (e.g., Facebook) force developers to use their SDK on iOS.

This plugin should be as generic as possible, so I don't want to include provider specific dependencies.

Therefore, I created a mechanism which let developers integrate custom SDK features in this plugin. Simply configure the class name in the option property ios.customHandlerClass . This class has to implement ByteowlsCapacitorOauth2.OAuth2CustomHandler .

See a full working example below!

Platform: Electron

No timeline.

Where to store access tokens?

You can use the capacitor-secure-storage plugin for this.

This plugin stores data in secure locations for natives devices.

For Android, it will store data in a AndroidKeyStore and a SharedPreferences .

and a . For iOS, it will store data in a SwiftKeychainWrapper .

List of Providers

These are some of the providers that can be configured with this plugin. I'm happy to add others ot the list, if you let me know.

Examples

Apple

iOS 13+

Minimum config

appleLogin() { OAuth2Client.authenticate({ appId: "xxxxxxxxx" , authorizationBaseUrl: "https://appleid.apple.com/auth/authorize" , }); }

The plugin requires authorizationBaseUrl as it triggers the native support and because it is needed for other platforms anyway. Those platforms are not supported yet.

appId is required as well for internal, generic reasons and any not blank value is fine.

It is also possible to control the scope although Apple only supports email and/or fullName . Add siwaUseScope: true to the ios section. Then you can use scope: "fullName" , scope: "email" or both but the latter is the default one if siwaUseScope is not set or false.

appleLogin() { OAuth2Client.authenticate({ appId: "xxxxxxxxx" , authorizationBaseUrl: "https://appleid.apple.com/auth/authorize" , ios: { siwaUseScope: true , scope: "fullName" } }); }

As "Signin with Apple" is only supported since iOS 13 you should show the according button only in that case.

In Angular do sth like

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {Device, DeviceInfo} from "@capacitor/device" ; import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; ({ templateUrl: './siwa.component.html' }) export class SiwaComponent implements OnInit { ios: boolean ; siwaSupported: boolean ; deviceInfo: DeviceInfo; async ngOnInit() { this .deviceInfo = await Device.getInfo(); this .ios = this .deviceInfo.platform === "ios" ; if ( this .ios) { const majorVersion: number = + this .deviceInfo.osVersion.split( "." )[ 0 ]; this .siwaSupported = majorVersion >= 13 ; } } }

And show the button only if siwaSupported is true .

The response contains these fields:

"id" "given_name" "family_name" "email" "real_user_status" "state" "id_token" "code"

iOS <12

not supported

PWA

not supported

Android

not supported

Azure Active Directory / Azure AD B2C

It's important to use the urls you see in the Azure portal for the specific platform.

Note: Don't be confused by the fact that the Azure portal shows "Azure Active Directory" and "Azure AD B2C" services. They share the same core features and therefore the plugin should work either way.

PWA

import {OAuth2AuthenticateOptions, OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; export class AuthService { getAzureB2cOAuth2Options(): OAuth2AuthenticateOptions { return { appId: environment.oauthAppId.azureBc2.appId, authorizationBaseUrl: `https://login.microsoftonline.com/ ${environment.oauthAppId.azureBc2.tenantId} /oauth2/v2.0/authorize` , scope: "https://graph.microsoft.com/User.Read" , accessTokenEndpoint: `https://login.microsoftonline.com/ ${environment.oauthAppId.azureBc2.tenantId} /oauth2/v2.0/token` , resourceUrl: "https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/me/" , responseType: "code" , pkceEnabled: true , logsEnabled: true , web: { redirectUrl: environment.redirectUrl, windowOptions: "height=600,left=0,top=0" , }, android: { redirectUrl: "msauth://{package-name}/{url-encoded-signature-hash}" }, ios: { pkceEnabled: true , redirectUrl: "msauth.{package-name}://auth" } }; } }

Custom Scopes

If you need to use custom scopes configured in "API permissions" and created in "Expose an API" in Azure Portal you might need to remove the resourceUrl parameter if your scopes are not included in the response. I can not give a clear advise on those Azure specifics. Try to experiment with the config until Azure includes everything you need in the response.

A configuration with custom scopes might look like this: import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; getAzureB2cOAuth2Options(): OAuth2AuthenticateOptions { return { appId: environment.oauthAppId.azureBc2.appId, authorizationBaseUrl: `https://login.microsoftonline.com/ ${environment.oauthAppId.azureBc2.tenantId} /oauth2/v2.0/authorize` , scope: "api://uuid-created-by-azure/scope.name1 api://uuid-created-by-azure/scope.name2" , accessTokenEndpoint: `https://login.microsoftonline.com/ ${environment.oauthAppId.azureBc2.tenantId} /oauth2/v2.0/token` , responseType: "code" , pkceEnabled: true , logsEnabled: true , web: { redirectUrl: environment.redirectUrl, windowOptions: "height=600,left=0,top=0" , }, android: { redirectUrl: "msauth://{package-name}/{url-encoded-signature-hash}" }, ios: { pkceEnabled: true , redirectUrl: "msauth.{package-name}://auth" } }; } }

Prior configs

Other configs that works in prior versions import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; azureLogin() { OAuth2Client.authenticate({ appId: "xxxxxxxxx" , authorizationBaseUrl: "https://tenantb2c.b2clogin.com/tfp/tenantb2c.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1_SignUpAndSignIn/oauth2/v2.0/authorize" , accessTokenEndpoint: "" , scope: "openid offline_access https://tenantb2c.onmicrosoft.com/capacitor-api/demo.read" , responseType: "token" , web: { redirectUrl: "http://localhost:8100/auth" }, android: { pkceEnabled: true , responseType: "code" , redirectUrl: "com.tenant.app://oauth/auth" , accessTokenEndpoint: "https://tenantb2c.b2clogin.com/tfp/tenantb2c.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1_SignUpAndSignIn/oauth2/v2.0/token" , handleResultOnNewIntent: true , handleResultOnActivityResult: true }, ios: { pkceEnabled: true , responseType: "code" , redirectUrl: "msauth.BUNDLE_ID://oauth" , accessTokenEndpoint: "https://tenantb2c.b2clogin.com/tfp/tenantb2c.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1_SignUpAndSignIn/oauth2/v2.0/token" , } }); } import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; azureLogin() { OAuth2Client.authenticate({ appId: 'XXXXXXXXXX-XXXXXXXXXX-XXXXXXXXX' , authorizationBaseUrl: 'https://TENANT.b2clogin.com/tfp/TENANT.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1_policy-signin-signup-web/oauth2/v2.0/authorize' , accessTokenEndpoint: '' , scope: 'https://XXXXXXX.onmicrosoft.com/TestApi4/demo.read' , responseType: 'token' , web: { redirectUrl: 'http://localhost:8100/' }, android: { pkceEnabled: true , responseType: 'code' , redirectUrl: 'com.company.project://oauth/redirect' , accessTokenEndpoint: 'https://TENANT.b2clogin.com/TENANT.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1_policy-signin-signup-web' , handleResultOnNewIntent: true , handleResultOnActivityResult: true }, ios: { pkceEnabled: true , responseType: 'code' , redirectUrl: 'com.company.project://oauth' , accessTokenEndpoint: 'https://TENANT.b2clogin.com/TENANT.onmicrosoft.com/B2C_1_policy-signin-signup-web' , } }); }

Android

If you have only Azure B2C as identity provider you have to add a new intent-filter to your main activity in AndroidManifest.xml .

< intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "@string/azure_b2c_scheme" android:host = "@string/package_name" android:path = "@string/azure_b2c_signature_hash" /> </ intent-filter >

If you have multiple identity providers or your logins always ends in a USER_CANCELLED error like in #178 you have to create an additional Activity in AndroidManifest.xml .

These are both activities! Make sure to replace com.company.project.MainActivity with your real qualified class path!

< activity android:configChanges = "orientation|keyboardHidden|keyboard|screenSize|locale|smallestScreenSize|screenLayout|uiMode" android:name = "com.company.project.MainActivity" android:label = "@string/title_activity_main" android:launchMode = "singleTask" android:theme = "@style/AppTheme.NoActionBarLaunch" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.MAIN" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> </ intent-filter > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "@string/custom_url_scheme" android:host = "@string/custom_host" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity > < activity android:name = "net.openid.appauth.RedirectUriReceiverActivity" android:exported = "true" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "@string/custom_url_scheme" android:host = "@string/custom_host" /> </ intent-filter > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "@string/azure_b2c_scheme" android:host = "@string/package_name" android:path = "@string/azure_b2c_signature_hash" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

Values for android/app/src/main/res/values/string.xml . Replace the example values!

< string name = "title_activity_main" > Your Project's Name/string> < string name = "custom_url_scheme" > com.company.project </ string > < string name = "custom_host" > foo </ string > < string name = "package_name" > com.company.project </ string > < string name = "azure_b2c_scheme" > msauth </ string > < string name = "azure_b2c_signature_hash" > /your-signature-hash </ string >

See Android Default Config

iOS

Open Info.plist in XCode by clicking right on that file -> Open as -> Source Code. Note: XCode does not "like" files opened and changed externally.

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > msauth.com.yourcompany.yourproject </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

Important:

Do not enter :// as part of your redirect url

as part of your redirect url Make sure the msauth. prefix is present

Troubleshooting

In case of problems please read #91 and #96

See this example repo by @loonix.

Google

PWA

import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; googleLogin() { OAuth2Client.authenticate({ authorizationBaseUrl: "https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/auth" , accessTokenEndpoint: "https://www.googleapis.com/oauth2/v4/token" , scope: "email profile" , resourceUrl: "https://www.googleapis.com/userinfo/v2/me" , web: { appId: environment.oauthAppId.google.web, responseType: "token" , accessTokenEndpoint: "" , redirectUrl: "http://localhost:4200" , windowOptions: "height=600,left=0,top=0" }, android: { appId: environment.oauthAppId.google.android, responseType: "code" , redirectUrl: "com.companyname.appname:/" }, ios: { appId: environment.oauthAppId.google.ios, responseType: "code" , redirectUrl: "com.companyname.appname:/" } }).then( resourceUrlResponse => { }).catch( reason => { console .error( "Google OAuth rejected" , reason); }); }

Android

See Android Default Config

iOS

See iOS Default Config

Facebook

PWA

import {OAuth2Client} from "@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2" ; facebookLogin() { let fbApiVersion = "2.11" ; OAuth2Client.authenticate({ appId: "YOUR_FACEBOOK_APP_ID" , authorizationBaseUrl: "https://www.facebook.com/v" + fbApiVersion + "/dialog/oauth" , resourceUrl: "https://graph.facebook.com/v" + fbApiVersion + "/me" , web: { responseType: "token" , redirectUrl: "http://localhost:4200" , windowOptions: "height=600,left=0,top=0" }, android: { customHandlerClass: "com.companyname.appname.YourAndroidFacebookOAuth2Handler" , }, ios: { customHandlerClass: "App.YourIOsFacebookOAuth2Handler" , } }).then( resourceUrlResponse => { }).catch( reason => { console .error( "FB OAuth rejected" , reason); }); }

Android and iOS

Since October 2018 Strict Mode for Redirect Urls is always on.

Use Strict Mode for Redirect URIs

Only allow redirects that use the Facebook SDK or that exactly match the Valid OAuth Redirect URIs. Strongly recommended.

Before that it was able to use fb<your_app_id>:/authorize in a Android or iOS app and get the accessToken.

Unfortunately now we have to use the SDK for Facebook Login.

I don't want to have a dependency to facebook for users, who don't need Facebook OAuth.

To address this problem I created a integration with custom code in your app customHandlerClass

Android

See https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/android/ for more background on how to configure Facebook in your Android app.

1) Add implementation 'com.facebook.android:facebook-login:4.36.0' to android/app/build.gradle as dependency.

2) Add to string.xml

< string name = "facebook_app_id" > < YOUR_FACEBOOK_APP_ID > </ string > < string name = "fb_login_protocol_scheme" > fb < YOUR_FACEBOOK_APP_ID > </ string >

3) Add to AndroidManifest.xml

< meta-data android:name = "com.facebook.sdk.ApplicationId" android:value = "@string/facebook_app_id" /> < activity android:name = "com.facebook.FacebookActivity" android:configChanges = "keyboard|keyboardHidden|screenLayout|screenSize|orientation" android:label = "@string/app_name" /> < activity android:name = "com.facebook.CustomTabActivity" android:exported = "true" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "@string/fb_login_protocol_scheme" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

4) Create a custom handler class

package com.companyname.appname; import android.app.Activity; import com.byteowls.capacitor.oauth2.handler.AccessTokenCallback; import com.byteowls.capacitor.oauth2.handler.OAuth2CustomHandler; import com.companyname.appname.MainActivity; import com.facebook.AccessToken; import com.facebook.FacebookCallback; import com.facebook.FacebookException; import com.facebook.login.DefaultAudience; import com.facebook.login.LoginBehavior; import com.facebook.login.LoginManager; import com.facebook.login.LoginResult; import com.getcapacitor.PluginCall; import java.util.Collections; public class YourAndroidFacebookOAuth2Handler implements OAuth2CustomHandler { public void getAccessToken (Activity activity, PluginCall pluginCall, final AccessTokenCallback callback) { AccessToken accessToken = AccessToken.getCurrentAccessToken(); if (AccessToken.isCurrentAccessTokenActive()) { callback.onSuccess(accessToken.getToken()); } else { LoginManager l = LoginManager.getInstance(); l.logInWithReadPermissions(activity, Collections.singletonList( "public_profile" )); l.setLoginBehavior(LoginBehavior.WEB_ONLY); l.setDefaultAudience(DefaultAudience.NONE); LoginManager.getInstance().registerCallback(((MainActivity) activity).getCallbackManager(), new FacebookCallback<LoginResult>() { public void onSuccess (LoginResult loginResult) { callback.onSuccess(loginResult.getAccessToken().getToken()); } public void onCancel () { callback.onCancel(); } public void onError (FacebookException error) { callback.onCancel(); } }); } } public boolean logout (Activity activity, PluginCall pluginCall) { LoginManager.getInstance().logOut(); return true ; } }

5) Change your MainActivity like

public class MainActivity extends BridgeActivity { private CallbackManager callbackManager; public void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); FacebookSdk.sdkInitialize( this .getApplicationContext()); callbackManager = CallbackManager.Factory.create(); } protected void onActivityResult ( int requestCode, int resultCode, Intent data) { super .onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data); if (callbackManager.onActivityResult(requestCode, resultCode, data)) { return ; } } public CallbackManager getCallbackManager () { return callbackManager; } }

iOS

See https://developers.facebook.com/docs/swift/getting-started and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/swift/login

1) Add Facebook pods to ios/App/Podfile and run pod install afterwards

platform :ios, '12.0' use_frameworks! # workaround to avoid Xcode caching of Pods that requires # Product -> Clean Build Folder after new Cordova plugins installed # Requires CocoaPods 1.6 or newer install! 'cocoapods' , : disable_input_output_paths => true def capacitor_pods pod 'Capacitor' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/ios' pod 'CapacitorCordova' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/ios' pod 'ByteowlsCapacitorOauth2' , : path => '../../node_modules/@byteowls/capacitor-oauth2' # core plugins pod 'CapacitorApp' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/app' pod 'CapacitorDevice' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/device' pod 'CapacitorKeyboard' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/keyboard' pod 'CapacitorSplashScreen' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/splash-screen' pod 'CapacitorStatusBar' , : path => '../../node_modules/@capacitor/status-bar' end target 'App' do capacitor_pods # Add your Pods here pod 'FacebookCore' pod 'FacebookLogin' end

2) Add some Facebook configs to your Info.plist

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > fb{your-app-id} </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array > < key > FacebookAppID </ key > < string > {your-app-id} </ string > < key > FacebookDisplayName </ key > < string > {your-app-name} </ string > < key > LSApplicationQueriesSchemes </ key > < array > < string > fbapi </ string > < string > fb-messenger-share-api </ string > < string > fbauth2 </ string > < string > fbshareextension </ string > </ array >

3) Create a custom handler class

import Foundation import FacebookCore import FacebookLogin import Capacitor import ByteowlsCapacitorOauth2 class YourIOsFacebookOAuth2Handler : NSObject , OAuth2CustomHandler { required override init () { } func getAccessToken (viewController: UIViewController, call: CAPPluginCall, success: @escaping (String) -> Void , cancelled: @escaping () -> Void , failure: @escaping ( Error ) -> Void ) { if let accessToken = AccessToken .current { success(accessToken.tokenString) } else { DispatchQueue .main.async { let loginManager = LoginManager () loginManager.logIn(permissions: [ .publicProfile ], viewController: viewController) { result in switch result { case .success( _ , _ , let accessToken): success(accessToken.tokenString) case .failed( let error): failure(error) case .cancelled: cancelled() } } } } } func logout (viewController: UIViewController, call: CAPPluginCall) -> Bool { let loginManager = LoginManager () loginManager.logOut() return true } }

This handler will be automatically discovered up by the plugin and handles the login using the Facebook SDK. See https://developers.facebook.com/docs/swift/login/#custom-login-button for details.

4) The users that have redirect problem after success grant add the following code to ios/App/App/AppDelegate.swift . This code correctly delegate the FB redirect url to be managed by Facebook SDK.

import UIKit import FacebookCore import FacebookLogin import Capacitor class AppDelegate : UIResponder , UIApplicationDelegate { var window: UIWindow? func application ( _ app: UIApplication, open url: URL, options: [UIApplicationOpenURLOptionsKey : Any ] = [:]) -> Bool { if let scheme = url.scheme, let host = url.host { let appId: String = Settings .appID! if scheme == "fb\(appId)" && host == "authorize" { return ApplicationDelegate .shared.application(app, open : url, options: options) } } return CAPBridge .handleOpenUrl(url, options) } }

Contribute

See Contribution Guidelines.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.

BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting

This plugin is powered by BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting.

If you need extended support for this project like critical changes or releases ahead of schedule. Feel free to contact us for a consulting offer.

Disclaimer

We have no business relation to Ionic.