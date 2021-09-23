Capacitor File Sharing plugin

How to install

For Capacitor v3

npm i @byteowls/capacitor-filesharer npx cap sync

For Capacitor v2 use 2.0.0

npm i @byteowls/capacitor-filesharer@2.0.0 npx cap sync

For further details on what has changed see the CHANGELOG.

Maintainers

Maintainer GitHub Social Michael Oberwasserlechner moberwasserlechner

Actively maintained: YES

Configuration

Starting with version 3.0.0, the plugin is registered automatically on all platforms.

Use it

import { FileSharer } from '@byteowls/capacitor-filesharer' ; ({ template: '<button (click)="downloadButtonClick()">Download file</button>' }) export class SignupComponent { downloadButtonClick() { FileSharer.share({ filename: "test.pdf" , base64Data: "..." , contentType: "application/pdf" , }).then( () => { }).catch( error => { console .error( "File sharing failed" , error.message); }); } }

Error Codes

ERR_PARAM_NO_FILENAME ... Filename missing or invalid.

ERR_PARAM_NO_DATA ... Base64 data missing.

ERR_PARAM_NO_CONTENT_TYPE ... Content type missing

ERR_PARAM_DATA_INVALID ... Base64 data is invalid. See this comment for a possible error.

ERR_FILE_CACHING_FAILED ... Caching the file in temp directory on the device failed.

Register plugin

On Web/PWA the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: Android

Prerequisite: Capacitor Android Docs

Register plugin

On Android the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: iOS

Prerequisite: Capacitor iOS Docs

Register plugin

On iOS the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: Electron

No timeline.

Contribute

See Contribution Guidelines.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

License

MIT. Please see LICENSE.

BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting

This plugin is powered by BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting.

If you need extended support for this project like critical changes or releases ahead of schedule. Feel free to contact us for a consulting offer.

Disclaimer

We have no business relation to Ionic.