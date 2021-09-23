For Capacitor v3
npm i @byteowls/capacitor-filesharer
npx cap sync
For Capacitor v2 use
2.0.0
npm i @byteowls/capacitor-filesharer@2.0.0
npx cap sync
For further details on what has changed see the CHANGELOG.
|Maintainer
|GitHub
|Social
|Michael Oberwasserlechner
|moberwasserlechner
Actively maintained: YES
Starting with version 3.0.0, the plugin is registered automatically on all platforms.
import {
FileSharer
} from '@byteowls/capacitor-filesharer';
@Component({
template: '<button (click)="downloadButtonClick()">Download file</button>'
})
export class SignupComponent {
downloadButtonClick() {
FileSharer.share({
filename: "test.pdf",
base64Data: "...",
contentType: "application/pdf",
}).then(() => {
// do sth
}).catch(error => {
console.error("File sharing failed", error.message);
});
}
}
On Web/PWA the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.
Prerequisite: Capacitor Android Docs
On Android the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.
Prerequisite: Capacitor iOS Docs
On iOS the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.
See CHANGELOG.
MIT. Please see LICENSE.
This plugin is powered by BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting.
If you need extended support for this project like critical changes or releases ahead of schedule. Feel free to contact us for a consulting offer.
We have no business relation to Ionic.