@byteowls/capacitor-filesharer

by Michael Oberwasserlechner
3.0.0 (see all)

Capacitor plugin to download and share files for the Web, Android and iOS! Show your appreciation with a Github ★

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Capacitor File Sharing plugin

How to install

For Capacitor v3

npm i @byteowls/capacitor-filesharer
npx cap sync

For Capacitor v2 use 2.0.0

npm i @byteowls/capacitor-filesharer@2.0.0
npx cap sync

For further details on what has changed see the CHANGELOG.

Maintainers

MaintainerGitHubSocial
Michael Oberwasserlechnermoberwasserlechner

Actively maintained: YES

Configuration

Starting with version 3.0.0, the plugin is registered automatically on all platforms.

Use it

import {
  FileSharer
} from '@byteowls/capacitor-filesharer';

@Component({
  template: '<button (click)="downloadButtonClick()">Download file</button>'
})
export class SignupComponent {
    downloadButtonClick() {
        FileSharer.share({
            filename: "test.pdf",
            base64Data: "...",
            contentType: "application/pdf",
        }).then(() => {
            // do sth
        }).catch(error => {
            console.error("File sharing failed", error.message);
        });
    }
}

Error Codes

  • ERR_PARAM_NO_FILENAME ... Filename missing or invalid.
  • ERR_PARAM_NO_DATA ... Base64 data missing.
  • ERR_PARAM_NO_CONTENT_TYPE ... Content type missing
  • ERR_PARAM_DATA_INVALID ... Base64 data is invalid. See this comment for a possible error.
  • ERR_FILE_CACHING_FAILED ... Caching the file in temp directory on the device failed.

Platform: Web/PWA

Register plugin

On Web/PWA the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: Android

Prerequisite: Capacitor Android Docs

Register plugin

On Android the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: iOS

Prerequisite: Capacitor iOS Docs

Register plugin

On iOS the plugin is registered automatically by Capacitor.

Platform: Electron

  • No timeline.

Contribute

See Contribution Guidelines.

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

License

MIT. Please see LICENSE.

BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting

This plugin is powered by BYTEOWLS Software & Consulting.

If you need extended support for this project like critical changes or releases ahead of schedule. Feel free to contact us for a consulting offer.

Disclaimer

We have no business relation to Ionic.

