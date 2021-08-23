This SDK aims to help the development of integrations with Bynder that use JavaScript, providing an easy interface to communicate with Bynder's REST API.
To use this SDK, you will need:
Node installation will include NPM, which is responsible for dependency management.
npm install @bynder/bynder-js-sdk
import Bynder from '@bynder/bynder-js-sdk';
This SDK relies heavily on Promises,
making it easier to handle the asynchronous requests made to the API. The SDK
provides a
Bynder object containing several methods which map to the
calls and parameters described in
Bynder's API documentation.
The following snippet is a generic example of how to use the SDK. If you need details for a specific module, refer to the samples folder.
Before executing any request, you need to authorize the calls to the API:
const bynder = new Bynder({
baseURL: "https//portal.getbynder.com/api/",
permanentToken: "<token>",
});
const bynder = new Bynder({
baseURL: "https://portal.getbynder.com/api/",
clientId: "<your OAuth2 client id>",
clientSecret: "<your OAuth2 client secret>",
redirectUri: "<url where user will be redirected after authenticating>"
});
const authorizationURL = bynder.makeAuthorizationURL();
bynder.getToken(code);
If you already have an access token, you can also initialize Bynder with the token directly:
const bynder = new Bynder({
baseURL: "http://api-url.bynder.io/api/",
clientId: "<your OAuth2 client id>",
clientSecret: "<your OAuth2 client secret>",
redirectUri: "<url where user will be redirected after authenticating>",
token: "<OAuth2 access token>"
});
You can now use the various methods from the SDK to fetch media, metaproperties
and other data. Following the Promises notation, you should use
.then()/
.catch() to handle the successful and failed requests,
respectively.
Most of the calls take an object as the only parameter but please refer to the API documentation to tune the query as intended.
bynder
.getMediaList({
type: "image",
limit: 9,
page: 1
})
.then(data => {
// TODO Handle data
})
.catch(error => {
// TODO Handle the error
});
makeAuthorizationURL()
getToken()
getMediaList(queryObject)
getMediaInfo(queryObject)
getAllMediaItems(queryObject)
getMediaTotal(queryObject)
editMedia(object)
deleteMedia(id)
getAssetUsage(queryObject)
saveNewAssetUsage(queryObject)
deleteAssetUsage(queryObject)
getMetaproperties(queryObject)
getMetaproperty(queryObject)
saveNewMetaproperty(object)
editMetaproperty(object)
deleteMetaproperty(object)
saveNewMetapropertyOption(object)
editMetapropertyOption(object)
deleteMetapropertyOption(object)
getCollections(queryObject)
getCollection(queryObject)
saveNewCollection(queryObject)
shareCollection(queryObject)
addMediaToCollection(queryObject)
deleteMediaFromCollection(queryObject)
getTags(queryObject)
getSmartfilters(queryObject)
getBrands()
uploadFile(fileObject)
If you wish to contribute to this repository and further extend the API coverage in the SDK, here are the steps necessary to prepare your environment:
yarn install to install all of the dependencies.
secret.json file with the following structure:
{
"baseURL": "http://api-url.bynder.io/api/",
"clientId": "<your OAuth2 client id>",
"clientSecret": "<your OAuth2 client secret>",
"redirectUri": "<url where user will be redirected after authenticating>"
}
gulp lint - Run ESlint and check the code.
gulp build - Run webpack to bundle the code in order to run in a browser.
gulp babel - Run Babel to create a folder 'dist' with ES2015 compatible code.
gulp doc - Run JSDoc to create a 'doc' folder with automatically generated documentation for the source code.
gulp webserver - Deploy a web server from the root folder at
localhost:8080 to run the html samples (in order to avoid CORS problems).