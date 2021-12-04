This plugin is powered by workbox and other good stuff.
Features
next-i18next example
blitz.config.js)
.module.js when
next.config.js has
experimental.modern set to
true
NOTE 1 -
next-pwaversion 2.0.0+ should only work with
next.js9.1+, and static files should only be served through
publicdirectory. This will make things simpler.
NOTE 2 - If you encounter error
TypeError: Cannot read property **'javascript' of undefined**during build, please consider upgrade to webpack5 in
next.config.js.
If you are new to
next.jsor
react.jsat all, you may want to first checkout learn next.js or next.js document. Then start from a simple example or progressive-web-app example in next.js repository.
yarn add next-pwa
Update or create
next.config.js with
const withPWA = require('next-pwa')
module.exports = withPWA({
// other next config
})
After running
next build, this will generate two files in your
distDir (default is
.next folder):
workbox-*.js and
sw.js, which you need to serve statically, either through static file hosting service or using custom
server.js.
If you are using Next.js 9+, you may not need a custom server to host your service worker files. Skip to next section to see the details.
Copy files to your static file hosting server, so that they are accessible from the following paths:
https://yourdomain.com/sw.js and
https://yourdomain.com/workbox-*.js.
One example is using Firebase hosting service to host those files statically. You can automate the copy step using scripts in your deployment workflow.
For security reasons, you must host these files directly from your domain. If the content is delivered using a redirect, the browser will refuse to run the service worker.
When an HTTP request is received, test if those files are requested, then return those static files.
Example
server.js
const { createServer } = require('http')
const { join } = require('path')
const { parse } = require('url')
const next = require('next')
const app = next({ dev: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' })
const handle = app.getRequestHandler()
app.prepare()
.then(() => {
createServer((req, res) => {
const parsedUrl = parse(req.url, true)
const { pathname } = parsedUrl
if (pathname === '/sw.js' || /^\/(workbox|worker|fallback)-\w+\.js$/.test(pathname)) {
const filePath = join(__dirname, '.next', pathname)
app.serveStatic(req, res, filePath)
} else {
handle(req, res, parsedUrl)
}
})
.listen(3000, () => {
console.log(`> Ready on http://localhost:${3000}`)
})
})
The following setup has nothing to do with
next-pwaplugin, and you probably have already set them up. If not, go ahead and set them up.
Create a
manifest.json file in your
public folder:
{
"name": "PWA App",
"short_name": "App",
"icons": [
{
"src": "/icons/android-chrome-192x192.png",
"sizes": "192x192",
"type": "image/png",
"purpose": "any maskable"
},
{
"src": "/icons/android-chrome-384x384.png",
"sizes": "384x384",
"type": "image/png"
},
{
"src": "/icons/icon-512x512.png",
"sizes": "512x512",
"type": "image/png"
}
],
"theme_color": "#FFFFFF",
"background_color": "#FFFFFF",
"start_url": "/",
"display": "standalone",
"orientation": "portrait"
}
Add the following into
_document.jsx or
_document.tsx, in
<Head>:
<meta name='application-name' content='PWA App' />
<meta name='apple-mobile-web-app-capable' content='yes' />
<meta name='apple-mobile-web-app-status-bar-style' content='default' />
<meta name='apple-mobile-web-app-title' content='PWA App' />
<meta name='description' content='Best PWA App in the world' />
<meta name='format-detection' content='telephone=no' />
<meta name='mobile-web-app-capable' content='yes' />
<meta name='msapplication-config' content='/icons/browserconfig.xml' />
<meta name='msapplication-TileColor' content='#2B5797' />
<meta name='msapplication-tap-highlight' content='no' />
<meta name='theme-color' content='#000000' />
<link rel='apple-touch-icon' href='/icons/touch-icon-iphone.png' />
<link rel='apple-touch-icon' sizes='152x152' href='/icons/touch-icon-ipad.png' />
<link rel='apple-touch-icon' sizes='180x180' href='/icons/touch-icon-iphone-retina.png' />
<link rel='apple-touch-icon' sizes='167x167' href='/icons/touch-icon-ipad-retina.png' />
<link rel='icon' type='image/png' sizes='32x32' href='/icons/favicon-32x32.png' />
<link rel='icon' type='image/png' sizes='16x16' href='/icons/favicon-16x16.png' />
<link rel='manifest' href='/manifest.json' />
<link rel='mask-icon' href='/icons/safari-pinned-tab.svg' color='#5bbad5' />
<link rel='shortcut icon' href='/favicon.ico' />
<link rel='stylesheet' href='https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:300,400,500' />
<meta name='twitter:card' content='summary' />
<meta name='twitter:url' content='https://yourdomain.com' />
<meta name='twitter:title' content='PWA App' />
<meta name='twitter:description' content='Best PWA App in the world' />
<meta name='twitter:image' content='https://yourdomain.com/icons/android-chrome-192x192.png' />
<meta name='twitter:creator' content='@DavidWShadow' />
<meta property='og:type' content='website' />
<meta property='og:title' content='PWA App' />
<meta property='og:description' content='Best PWA App in the world' />
<meta property='og:site_name' content='PWA App' />
<meta property='og:url' content='https://yourdomain.com' />
<meta property='og:image' content='https://yourdomain.com/icons/apple-touch-icon.png' />
<!-- apple splash screen images -->
<!--
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_2048.png' sizes='2048x2732' />
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_1668.png' sizes='1668x2224' />
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_1536.png' sizes='1536x2048' />
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_1125.png' sizes='1125x2436' />
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_1242.png' sizes='1242x2208' />
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_750.png' sizes='750x1334' />
<link rel='apple-touch-startup-image' href='/images/apple_splash_640.png' sizes='640x1136' />
-->
Tip: Put the
viewporthead meta tag into
_app.jsrather than in
_document.jsif you need it.
<meta name='viewport' content='minimum-scale=1, initial-scale=1, width=device-width, shrink-to-fit=no, user-scalable=no, viewport-fit=cover' />
Thanks to Next.js 9+, we can use the
public folder to serve static files from the root
/ URL path. It cuts the need to write custom server only to serve those files. Therefore the setup is easier and concise. We can use
next.config.js to config
next-pwa to generates service worker and workbox files into the
public folder.
const withPWA = require('next-pwa')
module.exports = withPWA({
pwa: {
dest: 'public'
}
})
Use this example to see it in action
Offline fallbacks are useful when the fetch failed from both cache and network, a precached resource is served instead of present an error from browser.
To get started simply add a
/_offline page such as
pages/_offline.js or
pages/_offline.jsx or
pages/_offline.ts or
pages/_offline.tsx. Then you are all set! When the user is offline, all pages which are not cached will fallback to '/_offline'.
Use this example to see it in action
next-pwa helps you precache those resources on the first load, then inject a fallback handler to
handlerDidError plugin to all
runtimeCaching configs, so that precached resources are served when fetch failed.
You can also setup
precacheFallback.fallbackURL in your runtimeCaching config entry to implement similar functionality. The difference is that above method is based on the resource type, this method is based matched url pattern. If this config is set in the runtimeCaching config entry, resource type based fallback will be disabled automatically for this particular url pattern to avoid conflict.
There are options you can use to customize the behavior of this plugin by adding
pwa object in the next config in
next.config.js:
const withPWA = require('next-pwa')
module.exports = withPWA({
pwa: {
dest: 'public',
// disable: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development',
// register: true,
// scope: '/app',
// sw: 'service-worker.js',
//...
}
})
false
disable: false, so that it will generate service worker in both
dev and
prod
disable: true to completely disable PWA
dev, you can set
disable: process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
true
false when you want to handle register service worker yourself, this could be done in
componentDidMount of your root app. you can consider the register.js as an example.
basePath in
next.config.js or
/
/app so that path under
/app will be PWA while others are not
/sw.js
public folder from being precached.
['!noprecache/**/*'] - this means that the default behavior will precache all the files inside your
public folder but files inside
/public/noprecache folder. You can simply put files inside that folder to not precache them without config this.
['!img/super-large-image.jpg', '!fonts/not-used-fonts.otf']
.next/static (or your custom build) folder
[]
[/chunks\/images\/.*$/] - Don't precache files under
.next/static/chunks/images (Highly recommend this to work with
next-optimized-images plugin)
true
/login, it's recommended to setup this redirected url for the best user experience.
undefined
/_offline page such as
pages/_offline.js and you are all set, no configuration necessary
object
fallbacks.document - fallback route for document (page), default to
/_offline if you created that page
fallbacks.image - fallback route for image, default to none
fallbacks.audio - fallback route for audio, default to none
fallbacks.video - fallback route for video, default to none
fallbacks.font - fallback route for font, default to none
next/link on front end. Checkout this example for some context about why this is implemented.
false
"" - i.e. default with no prefix
/subdomain if the app is hosted on
example.com/subdomain
location.reload() to refresh the app.
true
next-pwa looks for a custom worker implementation to add to the service worker generated by workbox. For more information, check out the custom worker example.
worker
next-pwa uses
workbox-webpack-plugin, other options which could also be put in
pwa object can be found ON THE DOCUMENTATION for GenerateSW and InjectManifest. If you specify
swSrc,
InjectManifest plugin will be used, otherwise
GenerateSW will be used to generate service worker.
next-pwa uses a default runtime cache.js
There is a great chance you may want to customize your own runtime caching rules. Please feel free to copy the default
cache.js file and customize the rules as you like. Don't forget to inject the configurations into your
pwa config in
next.config.js.
Here is the document on how to write runtime caching configurations, including background sync and broadcast update features and more!
{command: 'doSomething', message: ''} object when
postMessage to service worker. So that on the listener, it could do multiple different tasks using
if...else....
clean application cache to reduce some flaky errors.
runtimeCaching such as
options.cacheableResponse.statuses=[200,302].
sw.js file to figure out what's really going on.
next-pwa to generate worker box production build by specify the option
mode: 'production' in your
pwa section of
next.config.js. Though
next-pwa automatically generate the worker box development build during development (by running
next) and worker box production build during production (by running
next build and
next start). You may still want to force it to production build even during development of your web app for following reason:
self.__WB_DISABLE_DEV_LOGS = true in your
worker/index.js (create one if you don't have one).
userAgent string to determine if users are using Safari/iOS/MacOS or some other platform, ua-parser-js library is a good friend for that purpose.
MIT