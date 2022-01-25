@byhuz/i18next-browser-languagedetector

This is a i18next language detection plugin use to detect user language in the browser with support for:
Source can be loaded via npm, bower or downloaded from this repo.
# npm package
$ npm install i18next-browser-languagedetector
# bower
$ bower install i18next-browser-languagedetector
window.i18nextBrowserLanguageDetector
Wiring up:
import i18next from 'i18next';
import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector';
i18next.use(LanguageDetector).init(i18nextOptions);
As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.
The default options can be found here.
{
// order and from where user language should be detected
order: ['querystring', 'cookie', 'localStorage', 'sessionStorage', 'navigator', 'htmlTag', 'path', 'subdomain'],
// keys or params to lookup language from
lookupQuerystring: 'lng',
lookupCookie: 'i18next',
lookupLocalStorage: 'i18nextLng',
lookupSessionStorage: 'i18nextLng',
lookupFromPathIndex: 0,
lookupFromSubdomainIndex: 0,
// cache user language on
caches: ['localStorage', 'cookie'],
excludeCacheFor: ['cimode'], // languages to not persist (cookie, localStorage)
// optional expire and domain for set cookie
cookieMinutes: 10,
cookieDomain: 'myDomain',
// optional htmlTag with lang attribute, the default is:
htmlTag: document.documentElement,
// optional set cookie options, reference:[MDN Set-Cookie docs](https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTTP/Headers/Set-Cookie)
cookieOptions: { path: '/', sameSite: 'strict' }
}
Options can be passed in:
preferred - by setting options.detection in i18next.init:
import i18next from 'i18next';
import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector';
i18next.use(LanguageDetector).init({
detection: options,
});
on construction:
import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector';
const languageDetector = new LanguageDetector(null, options);
via calling init:
import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector';
const languageDetector = new LanguageDetector();
languageDetector.init(options);
export default {
name: 'myDetectorsName',
lookup(options) {
// options -> are passed in options
return 'en';
},
cacheUserLanguage(lng, options) {
// options -> are passed in options
// lng -> current language, will be called after init and on changeLanguage
// store it
},
};
import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector';
const languageDetector = new LanguageDetector();
languageDetector.addDetector(myDetector);
i18next.use(languageDetector).init({
detection: options,
});
Don't forget: You have to add the name of your detector (
myDetectorsName in this case) to the
order array in your
options object. Without that, your detector won't be used. See the Detector Options section for more.
