@byhuz/i18next-browser-languagedetector

Introduction

This is a i18next language detection plugin use to detect user language in the browser with support for:

cookie (set cookie i18next=LANGUAGE)

sessionStorage (set key i18nextLng=LANGUAGE)

localStorage (set key i18nextLng=LANGUAGE)

navigator (set browser language)

querystring (append ?lng=LANGUAGE to URL)

to URL) htmlTag (add html language tag <html lang="LANGUAGE" ...)

path (http://my.site.com/LANGUAGE/...)

subdomain (http://LANGUAGE.site.com/...)

Getting started

Source can be loaded via npm, bower or downloaded from this repo.

npm package npm install i18next-browser-languagedetector bower bower install i18next-browser-languagedetector

If you don't use a module loader it will be added to window.i18nextBrowserLanguageDetector

Wiring up:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector' ; i18next.use(LanguageDetector).init(i18nextOptions);

As with all modules you can either pass the constructor function (class) to the i18next.use or a concrete instance.

Detector Options

The default options can be found here.

{ order : [ 'querystring' , 'cookie' , 'localStorage' , 'sessionStorage' , 'navigator' , 'htmlTag' , 'path' , 'subdomain' ], lookupQuerystring : 'lng' , lookupCookie : 'i18next' , lookupLocalStorage : 'i18nextLng' , lookupSessionStorage : 'i18nextLng' , lookupFromPathIndex : 0 , lookupFromSubdomainIndex : 0 , caches : [ 'localStorage' , 'cookie' ], excludeCacheFor : [ 'cimode' ], cookieMinutes : 10 , cookieDomain : 'myDomain' , htmlTag : document .documentElement, cookieOptions : { path : '/' , sameSite : 'strict' } }

Options can be passed in:

preferred - by setting options.detection in i18next.init:

import i18next from 'i18next' ; import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector' ; i18next.use(LanguageDetector).init({ detection : options, });

on construction:

import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector' ; const languageDetector = new LanguageDetector( null , options);

via calling init:

import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector' ; const languageDetector = new LanguageDetector(); languageDetector.init(options);

Adding own detection functionality

interface

export default { name : 'myDetectorsName' , lookup(options) { return 'en' ; }, cacheUserLanguage(lng, options) { }, };

adding it

import LanguageDetector from 'i18next-browser-languagedetector' ; const languageDetector = new LanguageDetector(); languageDetector.addDetector(myDetector); i18next.use(languageDetector).init({ detection : options, });

Don't forget: You have to add the name of your detector ( myDetectorsName in this case) to the order array in your options object. Without that, your detector won't be used. See the Detector Options section for more.

