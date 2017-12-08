API wrapper module for Apple News API https://developer.apple.com/library/ios/documentation/General/Conceptual/News_API_Ref/index.html
Supports creating, reading, updating, deleting, and searching articles. Also supports reading and listing sections, as well as reading channels!
For Node versions < 4, use
apple-news@^1. For Node versions >= 4 use
apple-news@^2
npm install apple-news --save
var client = createClient({
apiId: '<API-ID>',
apiSecret: '<API-SECRET>'
});
client.readChannel ({ channelId }, cb)
client.listSections ({ channelId }, cb)
client.readSection ({ sectionId }, cb)
client.createArticle ({ channelId, article, bundleFiles, isPreview = true }, cb)
client.readArticle ({ articleId }, cb)
client.updateArticle ({ articleId, revision, article, isPreview = true }, cb)
client.deleteArticle ({ articleId }, cb)
MIT