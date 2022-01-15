openbase logo
@burstware/react-native-portal

by burstware
1.0.2 (see all)

Render a component anywhere on the DOM

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Portal

Render a component anywhere. Anything inside a <Portal> component will be rendered on an ancestor <Portal.Host> component.

Installation

npm i --save @burstware/react-native-portal

Usage

import React from 'react'
import { Text, View } from 'react-native'
import Portal from '@burstware/react-native-portal'

export default function (props) {
  return (
    <Portal.Host>
      <View>
          <Text>Background Text</Text>
          <Portal>
            <View style={styles.smallParent}>
              <Text>portal parent view</Text>
                <View>
                  <Text>This should be on top</Text>
                </View>
            </Portal>
          </View>
      </View>
    </Portal.Host>
  )
}

Based on Portal implementation in React Native Paper

