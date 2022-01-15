React Native Portal

Render a component anywhere. Anything inside a <Portal> component will be rendered on an ancestor <Portal.Host> component.

See Demo

Installation

npm i --save @burstware/react-native-portal

Usage

import React from 'react' import { Text, View } from 'react-native' import Portal from '@burstware/react-native-portal' export default function ( props ) { return ( < Portal.Host > < View > < Text > Background Text </ Text > < Portal > < View style = {styles.smallParent} > < Text > portal parent view </ Text > < View > < Text > This should be on top </ Text > </ View > </ Portal > </ View > </ View > </ Portal.Host > ) }

Based on Portal implementation in React Native Paper