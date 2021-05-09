Discontinued

I have stopped maintaining this project, there will likely be bugs at this point so use it at your own risk.

bunqJSClient

A unofficial javascript SDK for the bunq API. It is aimed at allowing single page applications to do all interactions with bunq without proxying through other services.

The API session details are encrypted and stored using forge.

This project was originally built for the browser but has since then been tested and used with NodeJS servers. If you do want to use NodeJS you can still easily create a custom storage handler (with the default being Localstorage) like described in the installation section.

Installation

Install the library

yarn add @bunq-community/bunq-js-client

Next create a new instance with an optional storage interface as the first parameter. This defaults to store.js but any class with the following methods: get(key) , set(key, data) , remove(key) .

Usage

Create a new client using LocalStorage.

const bunqJSClient = new BunqJSClient();

The default installation attempts to use LocalStorage which is only compatible with the browser. You can check the src/Stores/* folder for other compatible storage handlers. This example uses the JSON store which writes the data to a local JSON file.

import JSONFileStore from "@bunq-community/bunq-js-client/dist/Stores/JSONFileStore" ; const storageInstance = JSONFileStore( "./bunq-js-client-data.json" ); const bunqJSClientCustom = new bunqJSClient(storageInstance); bunqJSClient.setKeepAlive( false );

Next run the setup functions to get started

const ENCRYPTION_KEY = "3c7a4d431a846ed33a3bb1b1fa9b5c26" ; const API_KEY = "abcd-1234-abcd-1234" ; const DEVICE_NAME = "My Device" ; const ENVIRONMENT = "SANDBOX" ; const PERMITTED_IPS = []; const setup = async () => { await bunqJSClient.run(API_KEY, PERMITTED_IPS, ENVIRONMENT, ENCRYPTION_KEY); await bunqJSClient.install(); await bunqJSClient.registerDevice(DEVICE_NAME); await bunqJSClient.registerSession(); }

Now you can use the API in the bunq client to do requests and get the current users.

const forceUpdate = true ; const users = await bunqJSClient.getUsers(forceUpdate); const userCompany = await bunqJSClient.getUser( "UserCompany" , forceUpdate); const payments = await bunqJSClient.api.payment.list(userId, accountId);

OAuth authentication

You can use the helper function to format a correct url to start the login flow:

const url = bunqJSClient.formatOAuthAuthorizationRequestUrl( clientId, redirectUri, optionalState : string | false = false , sandbox : boolean = false );

Next when the user grants access use the returned code parameter with:

const authorizationCode = await bunqJSClient.exchangeOAuthToken( clientId, clientSecret, redirectUri, code, state : string | false = false , sandbox : boolean = false grantType : string = "authorization_code" , )

This will return the if successful access_token which is a valid API key. Using this key will give you access to the limited UserApiKey user object. For more details on the limitations of a OAuth connection check out the official together topic here.

Examples

There are a few examples which can be found in the examples/ folder. create_sandbox_apikey will create and output a new sandbox key which you can use with the other examples.

The examples use dotenv so make sure to copy the .env.example file to .env and enter the correct values.

A basic overview of the different examples can be found here.

Supported APIs

For more details look into the endpoints found at src/Api/* . Adding endpoints is relatively easy but they tend to get added when required or requested. The most common endpoints are now all implemented but feel free to request (Or preferably create a pull request) for any endpoints that are missing.

We have a public Telegram chat group . Feel free to create a new issue for any suggestions, bugs or general ideas you have on Github or contact us through one of the above.

License

Unless otherwise noted, the bunqJSClient source files are distributed under the MIT License found in the LICENSE file.