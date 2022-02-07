BundleStats

Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.

- Bundle size and totals by file type(css, js, img, etc)

- Cache invalidation, Initial JS/CSS and other bundle specific metrics

- Assets report (entrypoint, initial, types, changed, delta)

- Modules report (changed, delta) by chunk

- Packages report (count, duplicate, changed, delta)

:star: Side by side comparison for multiple builds

Related projects

Specialized insights for web bundles:

Analyze and monitor webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages)

GitHub Check, GitHub Pull Request, and Slack integrations

Support for all major CI services (CircleCI, GitHub Actions, Gitlab CI, Jenkins, Travis CI)

Free for OpenSource, developers and small teams

Try for free

Standalone web application to compare Webpack/Lighthouse/Browsertime stats.

Compare bundle stats

Github Action that generates bundle-stats reports for webpack.

Packages

CLI to generate bundle stats report.

Webpack plugin to generate bundle stats report.

Gatsby plugin for bundle-stats.

Next.js plugin for bundle-stats.