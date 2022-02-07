Analyze webpack stats(bundle size, assets, modules, packages) and compare the results between different builds.
- Bundle size and totals by file type(css, js, img, etc)
- Cache invalidation, Initial JS/CSS and other bundle specific metrics
- Assets report (entrypoint, initial, types, changed, delta)
- Modules report (changed, delta) by chunk
- Packages report (count, duplicate, changed, delta)
:star: Side by side comparison for multiple builds
Specialized insights for web bundles:
Standalone web application to compare Webpack/Lighthouse/Browsertime stats.
Github Action that generates bundle-stats reports for webpack.
bundle-stats
CLI to generate bundle stats report.
bundle-stats-webpack-plugin
Webpack plugin to generate bundle stats report.
gatsby-plugin-bundle-stats
Gatsby plugin for bundle-stats.
next-plugin-bundle-stats
Next.js plugin for bundle-stats.