Emotion is a performant and flexible CSS-in-JS library. Building on many other CSS-in-JS libraries, it allows you to style apps quickly with string or object styles. It has predictable composition to avoid specificity issues with CSS. With source maps and labels, Emotion has a great developer experience and great performance with heavy caching in production.

Quick Start

Get up and running with a single import.

npm install --save @emotion/react

import { jsx } from '@emotion/react' let SomeComponent = props => { return ( < div css = {{ color: ' hotpink ' }} { ...props } /> ) }

Do I Need To Use the Babel Plugin?

The babel plugin is not required, but enables some optimizations and customizations that could be beneficial for your project.

Look here 👉 emotion babel plugin feature table and documentation

