This repository contains the icon fonts maintained by Bullhorn.

Install

Available via npm

npm install --save @bullhorn/bullhorn-icons

Usage

Loading the Styles

Import from CDN

/* UnPkg for NPM Version*/ < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//unpkg.com/@bullhorn/bullhorn-icons@2.2.0/fonts/Bullhorn-Glyphicons.css" /> /* RawGit for GitHub Version*/ < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "//cdn.rawgit.com/bullhorn/bullhorn-icons/v2.2.0/fonts/Bullhorn-Glyphicons.css" />

Import via scss

@ include 'bullhorn-icons' ;

Using an icon

< i class = "bhi-candidate" > </ i > < i class = "bhi-person" > </ i > < i class = "bhi-job" > </ i > < i class = "bhi-company" > </ i > < i class = "bhi-lead" > </ i > < i class = "bhi-opportunity" > </ i >

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)

New additions, including new icons, without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (and resets the patch)

Bug fixes, changes to brand logos, and misc changes bumps the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

