This repository contains the icon fonts maintained by Bullhorn.
Available via npm
npm install --save @bullhorn/bullhorn-icons
Import from CDN
/* UnPkg for NPM Version*/
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//unpkg.com/@bullhorn/bullhorn-icons@2.2.0/fonts/Bullhorn-Glyphicons.css"/>
/* RawGit for GitHub Version*/
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.rawgit.com/bullhorn/bullhorn-icons/v2.2.0/fonts/Bullhorn-Glyphicons.css"/>
Import via scss
@include 'bullhorn-icons';
<i class="bhi-candidate"></i>
<i class="bhi-person"></i>
<i class="bhi-job"></i>
<i class="bhi-company"></i>
<i class="bhi-lead"></i>
<i class="bhi-opportunity"></i>
Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.
Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.
Built by Bullhorn, copyright (c) forever