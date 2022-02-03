openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bullhorn/bullhorn-icons

by bullhorn
2.17.0 (see all)

An Icon Font created by Bullhorn

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BULLHORN-ICONS

This repository contains the icon fonts maintained by Bullhorn.

Build Status npm version semantic-release built by

WebsitePreviewBlog

Install

Available via npm

npm install --save @bullhorn/bullhorn-icons

Usage

Loading the Styles

Import from CDN

/* UnPkg for NPM Version*/
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//unpkg.com/@bullhorn/bullhorn-icons@2.2.0/fonts/Bullhorn-Glyphicons.css"/>
/* RawGit for GitHub Version*/
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="//cdn.rawgit.com/bullhorn/bullhorn-icons/v2.2.0/fonts/Bullhorn-Glyphicons.css"/>

Import via scss

@include 'bullhorn-icons';

Using an icon

<i class="bhi-candidate"></i>
<i class="bhi-person"></i>
<i class="bhi-job"></i>
<i class="bhi-company"></i>
<i class="bhi-lead"></i>
<i class="bhi-opportunity"></i>

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Versioning

Maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • Breaking backward compatibility bumps the major (and resets the minor and patch)
  • New additions, including new icons, without breaking backward compatibility bumps the minor (and resets the patch)
  • Bug fixes, changes to brand logos, and misc changes bumps the patch

For more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org.

  Built by Bullhorn, copyright (c) forever

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial