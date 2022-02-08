Bull Dashboard is a UI built on top of Bull or BullMQ to help you visualize your queues and their jobs. With this library you get a beautiful UI for visualizing what's happening with each job in your queues, their status and some actions that will enable you to get the job done.
As this library provides only the visualization for your queues, keep in mind that:
If you want to learn more about queues (Bull or BullMQ) and Redis.
To add it to your project start by installing a server framework specific adapter to your dependencies list:
yarn add @bull-board/express
# or
yarn add @bull-board/fastify
# or
yarn add @bull-board/hapi
# or
yarn add @bull-board/koa
Or
npm i @bull-board/express
# or
npm i @bull-board/fastify
# or
npm i @bull-board/hapi
# or
npm i @bull-board/koa
const express = require('express')
const Queue = require('bull')
const QueueMQ = require('bullmq')
const { createBullBoard } = require('@bull-board/api')
const { BullAdapter } = require('@bull-board/api/bullAdapter')
const { BullMQAdapter } = require('@bull-board/api/bullMQAdapter')
const { ExpressAdapter } = require('@bull-board/express')
const someQueue = new Queue('someQueueName')
const someOtherQueue = new Queue('someOtherQueueName')
const queueMQ = new QueueMQ('queueMQName')
const serverAdapter = new ExpressAdapter();
const { addQueue, removeQueue, setQueues, replaceQueues } = createBullBoard({
queues: [
new BullAdapter(someQueue),
new BullAdapter(someOtherQueue),
new BullMQAdapter(queueMQ),
],
serverAdapter:serverAdapter
})
const app = express()
serverAdapter.setBasePath('/admin/queues')
app.use('/admin/queues', serverAdapter.getRouter());
// other configurations of your server
That's it! Now you can access the
/admin/queues route, and you will be able to monitor everything that is happening in your queues 😁
For more advanced usages check the
examples folder, currently it contains:
readOnlyMode (default:
false)
Makes the UI as read only, hides all queue & job related actions
const Queue = require('bull')
const QueueMQ = require('bullmq')
const { createBullBoard } = require('@bull-board/api')
const { BullMQAdapter } = require('@bull-board/api/bullMQAdapter')
const { BullAdapter } = require('@bull-board/api/bullAdapter')
const someQueue = new Queue()
const someOtherQueue = new Queue()
const queueMQ = new QueueMQ()
const { setQueues, replaceQueues } = createBullBoard({
queues: [
new BullAdapter(someQueue, { readOnlyMode: true }), // only this queue will be in read only mode
new BullAdapter(someOtherQueue),
new BullMQAdapter(queueMQ, { readOnlyMode: true }),
]
})
If you host your express service on a different path than root (/) ie. https://<server_name>/<sub_path>/, then you can add the following code to provide the configuration to the bull-board router. In this example the sub path will be
my-base-path.
const Queue = require('bull')
const { createBullBoard } = require('@bull-board/api')
const { BullAdapter } = require('@bull-board/api/bullAdapter')
const { ExpressAdapter } = require('@bull-board/express')
const someQueue = new Queue('someQueueName')
const serverAdapter = new ExpressAdapter();
createBullBoard({
queues: [
new BullAdapter(someQueue),
],
serverAdapter
})
// ... express server configuration
const basePath = 'my-base-path';
serverAdapter.setBasePath(basePath)
app.use('/queues', serverAdapter.getRouter());
You will then find the bull-board UI at the following address
https://<server_name>/my-base-path/queues.
First, thank you for being interested in helping out, your time is always appreciated in every way. 💯
Remember to read the Code of Conduct so you also help maintaining a good Open source community around this project!
Here are some tips:
If you want to help us to solve the issues, be it a bug, a feature or a question, you might need to fork and clone this project.
To fork a project means you're going to have your own version of it under your own GitHub profile, you do it by clicking the "Fork" button on the top of any project's page on GitHub.
Cloning a project means downloading it to your local machine, you do it in the command line:
git clone git@github.com:YOUR_GITHUB_USERNAME/bull-board.git
That will create a
bull-board folder inside the directory you executed the command, so you need to navigate inside it:
cd bull-board
This project requires that you have yarn installed
Also make sure you are running Redis for this project (bull-board's example connects to Redis' default port
6379).
Now, to try it out locally you can run:
yarn && yarn start:dev
This project is licensed under the MIT License, so it means it's completely free to use and copy, but if you do fork this project with nice additions that we could have here, remember to send a PR 👍