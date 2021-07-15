⚠️ This repository is deprecated. We've released new and improved HyperFormula engine.

Formula Parser

Library provides a Parser class that evaluates excel and mathematical formulas.

Install

A recommended way to install Formula Parser is through NPM using the following command:

$ npm install hot-formula-parser --save

Node.js:

var FormulaParser = require ( 'hot-formula-parser' ).Parser; var parser = new FormulaParser(); parser.parse( 'SUM(1, 6, 7)' );

Browser:

< script src = "/node_modules/hot-formula-parser/dist/formula-parser.min.js" > </ script > < script > var parser = new formulaParser.Parser(); parser.parse( 'SUM(1, 6, 7)' ); </ script >

Features

It supports:

Any numbers, negative and positive as float or integer;

Arithmetic operations like + , - , / , * , % , ^ ;

, , , , , ; Logical operations like AND() , OR() , NOT() , XOR() ;

, , , ; Comparison operations like = , > , >= , < , <= , <> ;

, , , , , ; All JavaScript Math constants like PI() , E() , LN10() , LN2() , LOG10E() , LOG2E() , SQRT1_2() , SQRT2() ;

, , , , , , , ; String operations like & (concatenation eq. parser.parse('-(2&5)'); will return -25 );

(concatenation eq. will return ); All excel formulas defined in formula.js;

Relative and absolute cell coordinates like A1 , $A1 , A$1 , $A$1 ;

, , , ; Build-in variables like TRUE , FALSE , NULL

, , Custom variables;

Custom functions/formulas;

Node and Browser environment.

API (methods)

var parser = new formulaParser.Parser();

Parses and evaluates provided expression. It always returns an object with result and error properties. result property always keep evaluated value. If error occurs error property will be set as:

#ERROR! General error;

General error; #DIV/0! Divide by zero error;

Divide by zero error; #NAME? Not recognised function name or variable name;

Not recognised function name or variable name; #N/A Indicates that a value is not available to a formula;

Indicates that a value is not available to a formula; #NUM! Occurs when formula encounters an invalid number;

Occurs when formula encounters an invalid number; #VALUE! Occurs when one of formula arguments is of the wrong type.

parser.parse( '(1 + 5 + (5 * 10)) / 10' ); parser.parse( 'SUM(MY_VAR)' ); parser.parse( '1;;1' );

Set predefined variable name which can be visible while parsing formula expression.

parser.setVariable( 'MY_VARIABLE' , 5 ); parser.setVariable( 'fooBar' , 10 ); parser.parse( '(1 + MY_VARIABLE + (5 * fooBar)) / fooBar' );

Get variable name.

parser.setVariable( 'fooBar' , 10 ); parser.getVariable( 'fooBar' );

Set custom function which can be visible while parsing formula expression.

parser.setFunction( 'ADD_5' , function ( params ) { return params[ 0 ] + 5 ; }); parser.setFunction( 'GET_LETTER' , function ( params ) { var string = params[ 0 ]; var index = params[ 1 ] - 1 ; return string.charAt(index); }); parser.parse( 'SUM(4, ADD_5(1))' ); parser.parse( 'GET_LETTER("Some string", 3)' );

Get custom function.

parser.setFunction( 'ADD_5' , function ( params ) { return params[ 0 ] + 5 ; }); parser.getFunction( 'ADD_5' )([ 1 ]);

List of all supported formulas function.

require ( 'hot-formula-parser' ).SUPPORTED_FORMULAS;

API (hooks)

Fired while retrieving variable. If variable was defined earlier using setVariable you can overwrite it by this hook.

parser.on( 'callVariable' , function ( name, done ) { if (name === 'foo' ) { done( Math .PI / 2 ); } }); parser.parse( 'SUM(SIN(foo), COS(foo))' );

Fired while calling function. If function was defined earlier using setFunction you can overwrite it's result by this hook. You can also use this to override result of build-in formulas.

parser.on( 'callFunction' , function ( name, params, done ) { if (name === 'ADD_5' ) { done(params[ 0 ] + 5 ); } }); parser.parse( 'ADD_5(3)' );

Fired while retrieving cell value by its label (eq: B3 , B$3 , B$3 , $B$3 ).

parser.on( 'callCellValue' , function ( cellCoord, done ) { if (cellCoord.label === 'B$6' ) { done( 'hello' ); } if (cellCoord.row.index === 5 && cellCoord.row.isAbsolute && cellCoord.column.index === 1 && !cellCoord.column.isAbsolute) { done( 'hello' ); } if (cellCoord.label === 'C6' ) { done( 0.75 ); } }); parser.parse( 'B$6' ); parser.parse( 'B$6&" world"' ); parser.parse( 'FISHER(C6)' );

Fired while retrieving cells range value (eq: A1:B3 , $A1:B$3 , A$1:B$3 , $A$1:$B$3 ).

parser.on( 'callRangeValue' , function ( startCellCoord, endCellCoord, done ) { var data = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ], [ 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ], [ 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 ], [ 16 , 17 , 18 , 19 , 20 ], ]; var fragment = []; for ( var row = startCellCoord.row.index; row <= endCellCoord.row.index; row++) { var rowData = data[row]; var colFragment = []; for ( var col = startCellCoord.column.index; col <= endCellCoord.column.index; col++) { colFragment.push(rowData[col]); } fragment.push(colFragment); } if (fragment) { done(fragment); } }); parser.parse( 'JOIN(A1:E2)' ); parser.parse( 'COLUMNS(A1:E2)' ); parser.parse( 'ROWS(A1:E2)' ); parser.parse( 'COUNT(A1:E2)' ); parser.parse( 'COUNTIF(A1:E2, ">5")' );

