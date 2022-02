The HTML-first framework

Qwik is designed for the fastest possible page load time, by deliving pure HTML with near 0 javascript for your pages to become interactive, regardless of how complex your site or app is. It achieves this via resumability of HTML and ultra fine-grained lazy-loading of code.

Getting Started

Try out our starter:

npm init qwik@latest

Understand the difference between resumable and replayable applications.

Learn about Qwik's high level mental model.

Development

See Developer.md for more information on how to build Qwik from the source and contribute!

Community

Ping us at @QwikDev

Join our Discord community.

Join our weekly office hours

