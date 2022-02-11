openbase logo
@builder.io/partytown

by BuilderIO
0.3.6

Relocate resource intensive third-party scripts off of the main thread and into a web worker. 🎉

Documentation
2.6K

GitHub Stars

3.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Partytown 🎉

Partytown github fit 2x

A fun location for your third-party scripts to hang out

Partytown is a lazy-loaded library to help relocate resource intensive scripts into a web worker, and off of the main thread. Its goal is to help speed up sites by dedicating the main thread to your code, and offloading third-party scripts to a web worker.

The philosophy is that the main thread should be dedicated to your code, and any scripts that are not required to be in the critical path should be moved to a web worker. Main thread performance is, without question, more important than web worker thread performance.

Without Partytown and With Partytown: Your code and third-party code compete for main thread resources

Community

  • Qwik: An open-source framework designed for best possible time to interactive, by focusing on resumability of server-side-rendering of HTML, and fine-grained lazy-loading of code.
  • Mitosis: Write components once, run everywhere. Compiles to Vue, React, Solid, Angular, Svelte, and more.
  • Builder: Drag and drop page builder and CMS for React, Vue, Angular, and more.

Made with ❤️ by Builder.io

