|
import { Builder } from '@builder.io/react'
// Register our heading component for use in
// the visual editor
const Heading = props => (
<h1 className="my-heading">{props.title}</h1>
)
Builder.registerComponent(Heading, {
name: 'Heading',
inputs: [{ name: 'title', type: 'text' }]
})
|
import { BuilderComponent, builder } from '@builder.io/react'
builder.init('YOUR_KEY')
export let BuilderPage = () => {
const [pageJson, setPage] = useState(null)
useEffect(() => {
builder.get('page', { url: '/' })
.promise().then(setPage)
}, [])
return <BuilderComponent model="page" content={pageJson} />
}
In Builder, content is structured in models, and customized with custom fields and targeting
Read more about how builder works here
See here for examples on how to structure a site with Builder
Don't see an integration you're looking for? Our HTML API, Content APIs, and GraphQL APIs works for all tech stacks and frameworks.
This repo houses all of the various SDKs, usage examples, starter projects, and plugins.
There are a lot of ways you can use Builder for your site. Some of the main questions you'll want to ask yourselves - what on your site should be in your code vs in Builder.
As a general rule, parts of your site that should be managed by non developers should probably be in Builder. Parts that are complex with a lot of code, should probably be in your codebase. Using custom components in your Builder content can help you strike a good balance here as well
Here are some examples we recommend for how to structure various pages on your site, for instance for a headless commerce site:
Builder.io gives you a ton more power and control than just page building. Check our guides on
Additional framework support:
As well as some handy power features like:
Questions? Requests? Feedback? Chat with us in our official forum!
Problems? Requests? Open an issue. We always want to hear feedback and interesting new use cases and are happy to help.
