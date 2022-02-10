Drag and drop page builder and CMS for React, Vue, Angular, and more

Integrate with any site or app. Use your code components. High speed, full control, no compromises

Quick start:

npm init builder.io@latest

Or choose your framework:

Register components Rendered your visually created content import { Builder } from '@builder.io/react' // Register our heading component for use in // the visual editor const Heading = props => ( <h1 className="my-heading">{props.title}</h1> ) Builder.registerComponent(Heading, { name: 'Heading', inputs: [{ name: 'title', type: 'text' }] }) import { BuilderComponent, builder } from '@builder.io/react' builder.init('YOUR_KEY') export let BuilderPage = () => { const [pageJson, setPage] = useState(null) useEffect(() => { builder.get('page', { url: '/' }) .promise().then(setPage) }, []) return <BuilderComponent model="page" content={pageJson} /> }

Why Builder.io?

Hardcoding layouts for frequently changing content bottlenecks your team and makes releases messy

Using an API-driven UI allows you to:

Decouple page updates from deploys

Schedule, a/b test, and personalize via APIs

Reduce code + increase composability

Who uses Builder.io?

Try it out!

Use our CLI to get started with one command:

Or try out:

How does it work?

Integrate the Builder API or SDK to your site or app

Create a free account on builder.io and drag and drop to create and publish pages and content

How is the content structured?

In Builder, content is structured in models, and customized with custom fields and targeting

Builder pages - full drag and drop control between your site's header and footer. Try it out

- full drag and drop control between your site's header and footer. Try it out Builder sections - make a part of a page visually editable in Builder and use our targeting and scheduling to decide who sees what. Try it out

- make a part of a page visually editable in Builder and use our targeting and scheduling to decide who sees what. Try it out Builder data - fetch structured data from Builder and use it anywhere in your application (e.g. menu items, structured pages). Try it out

Read more about how builder works here

See here for examples on how to structure a site with Builder

Featured Integrations

Don't see an integration you're looking for? Our HTML API, Content APIs, and GraphQL APIs works for all tech stacks and frameworks.

What's in this repository?

This repo houses all of the various SDKs, usage examples, starter projects, and plugins.

Structuring your site

There are a lot of ways you can use Builder for your site. Some of the main questions you'll want to ask yourselves - what on your site should be in your code vs in Builder.

As a general rule, parts of your site that should be managed by non developers should probably be in Builder. Parts that are complex with a lot of code, should probably be in your codebase. Using custom components in your Builder content can help you strike a good balance here as well

Here are some examples we recommend for how to structure various pages on your site, for instance for a headless commerce site:

How the Builder.io platform works

Data models, components, SEO, and more

Builder.io gives you a ton more power and control than just page building. Check our guides on

Additional framework support:

As well as some handy power features like:

