openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bugsnag/plugin-window-unhandled-rejection

by bugsnag
7.14.0 (see all)

Javascript error handling tool for Bugsnag. Monitor and report JavaScript bugs & errors.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

703

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

43

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bugsnag error monitoring & reporting for JavaScript

Automatically detect JavaScript errors in the browser, Node.js, React Native and Expo, with plugins for React, Vue, Angular, Express, Restify and Koa. Get cross-platform error detection for handled and unhandled errors with real-time error alerts and detailed diagnostic reports.

Learn more about JavaScript error reporting and React Native error reporting from Bugsnag.

This is a monorepo (managed with Lerna containing our universal error reporting client @bugsnag/js, our Expo client @bugsnag/expo and our React Native client @bugsnag/react-native, along with:

Etc. See packages for a full list of contents.

Getting started

  1. Create a Bugsnag account
  2. Complete the instructions in the integration guide
  3. Report handled exceptions using Bugsnag.notify()
  4. Customize your integration using the configuration options

Integrating with frameworks

Use the following plugins and guides to integrate Bugsnag with various frameworks.

Browser

FrameworkBugsnag pluginDocumentation
Vue@bugsnag/plugin-vueVue docs
React@bugsnag/plugin-reactReact docs
Angular@bugsnag/plugin-angularAngular docs

Desktop

FrameworkBugsnag notifierDocumentation
Electron@bugsnag/electronElectron docs

Server

FrameworkBugsnag pluginDocumentation
Koa@bugsnag/plugin-koaKoa docs
Express@bugsnag/plugin-expressExpress docs
Restify@bugsnag/plugin-restifyRestify docs

Mobile

FrameworkBugsnag notifierDocumentation
Expo@bugsnag/expoExpo docs
React Native@bugsnag/react-nativeReact Native docs

Support

Contributing

Most updates to this repo will be made by Bugsnag employees. We are unable to accommodate significant external PRs such as features additions or any large refactoring, however minor fixes are welcome. See contributing for more information.

Development quick start

# Clone the repository
git clone git@github.com:bugsnag/bugsnag-js.git
cd bugsnag-js

# Install top-level dependencies
npm i

# Bootstrap all of the packages
npm run bootstrap

# Build the standalone notifiers and plugins
npm run build

# Run the unit tests
npm run test:unit

# Run tests for a specific package
npm run test:unit -- --testPathPattern="packages/react-native"

# Generate a code coverage report
npm run test:unit -- --coverage

# Run the linter
npm run test:lint

# Run the typescript compatibility tests
npm run test:types

See contributing for more information.

License

All packages in this repository are released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial