This is a monorepo (managed with Lerna containing our universal error reporting client @bugsnag/js , our Expo client @bugsnag/expo and our React Native client @bugsnag/react-native , along with:

the core Bugsnag libraries for reporting errors ( @bugsnag/core )

) plugins for supporting various frameworks (e.g. @bugsnag/plugin-react )

) plugins for internal functionality (e.g. @bugsnag/plugin-simple-throttle )

Etc. See packages for a full list of contents.

Getting started

Integrating with frameworks

Use the following plugins and guides to integrate Bugsnag with various frameworks.

Support

Contributing

Most updates to this repo will be made by Bugsnag employees. We are unable to accommodate significant external PRs such as features additions or any large refactoring, however minor fixes are welcome. See contributing for more information.

Development quick start

git clone git@github.com:bugsnag/bugsnag-js.git cd bugsnag-js npm i npm run bootstrap npm run build npm run test :unit npm run test :unit -- --testPathPattern= "packages/react-native" npm run test :unit -- --coverage npm run test :lint npm run test :types

See contributing for more information.

License

All packages in this repository are released under the MIT License. See LICENSE.txt for details.