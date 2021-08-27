



React Components Library made with styled-components

Getting Started

Installation

Using yarn

yarn add @buffetjs/core @buffetjs/hooks @buffetjs/styles yarn add lodash prop-types react react-dom react-router-dom styled-components

or npm

npm install @buffetjs/core @buffetjs/styles @buffetjs/hooks --save npm install lodash prop-types react react-dom react-router-dom styled-components --save

Example

Import buffet.js into your project as follows:

import React from 'react' ; import { Enumeration, } from '@buffetjs/core' ; const Page = () => { const [state, setState] = React.useState( 'milk' ); return ( < header > < p > Title </ p > </ header > < section > < Enumeration name = "enumeration" onChange = {({ target: { value } }) => setState(value)} options={[ { value: 'flour', label: 'Flour', }, { value: 'milk', label: 'Milk', }, { value: 'butter', label: 'Butter', }, ]} value={state} /> </ section > < footer > Made with love by Strapi </ footer > ); } export default Page;

Documentation

See the documentation at buffetjs.io/storybook for more informations.