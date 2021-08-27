Using yarn
yarn add @buffetjs/core @buffetjs/hooks @buffetjs/styles
# Install the required dependencies
yarn add lodash prop-types react react-dom react-router-dom styled-components
or npm
npm install @buffetjs/core @buffetjs/styles @buffetjs/hooks --save
# Install the required dependencies
npm install lodash prop-types react react-dom react-router-dom styled-components --save
Import buffet.js into your project as follows:
import React from 'react';
import {
Enumeration,
} from '@buffetjs/core';
const Page = () => {
const [state, setState] = React.useState('milk');
return (
<header>
<p>Title</p>
</header>
<section>
<Enumeration
name="enumeration"
onChange={({ target: { value } }) => setState(value)}
options={[
{
value: 'flour',
label: 'Flour',
},
{
value: 'milk',
label: 'Milk',
},
{
value: 'butter',
label: 'Butter',
},
]}
value={state}
/>
</section>
<footer>
Made with love by Strapi
</footer>
);
}
export default Page;
See the documentation at buffetjs.io/storybook for more informations.