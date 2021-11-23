✨ Buffer UI Components ✨

Buffer's UI components library and Style Guide for the Buffer Platform and the community





Welcome to the official Buffer UI library 🎉! This is where we host all the components used by the Buffer applications (Publish, Analyze and Engage, as well as our official Style Documentation). This library is open source and free for you to explore and use!

Installation

Buffer UI is available as an @bufferapp/ui npm package.

Usage

Here is a quick example to get you started, it's all you need:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Button from '@bufferapp/ui/Button' ; function App ( ) { return ( < Button type = "primary" label = "Hello, world!" /> ); } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.querySelector('#app'));

For usage instructions and how to add, update, and work with the components, see our CONTRIBUTING.md doc!

Component Documentation / Reference

Check out our ➡️ documentation website.

Contributing

Want to contribute to this project? That's awesome 🙌! Please check out our contribution doc. :)

Changelog

Curious about the latest changes? Please read the changelog and check the latest releases.

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.