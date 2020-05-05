A shared set of UI Components using React and CSS Modules.
Demo: https://bufferapp.github.io/buffer-components/
To use this in your project start at the usage section. If you'd like to add to this library skip to component development.
Install the package and save the exact version:
npm install @bufferapp/components -SE
Now in your code you can import a specific component:
import Button from '@bufferapp/components/Button';
For the component library you're required to use a few plugins and a valid Webpack config.
First, you'll need React installed (0.14 or newer):
npm i react react-dom -SE
In addition to your Babel configuration (not documented), you'll need the style-loader Webpack plugin:
npm i style-loader -SDE
Your Webpack config should use the proper config, here is an example:
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.css$/,
loaders: [
'style-loader',
],
},
],
},
};
Install Node Modules
npm i
Start React Storybook
npm start
Open http://localhost:9001
Run Linter And Test
npm run test
Run Test and watch for changes
npm run test-watch
Update Test Snapshots
npm run test-update
Note: only commit these if you have manually inspected them with a story
src/ # root
+-- MyComponent/ # component root
`-- index.js # component display logic
`-- story.js # storybook entry
major.minor.patch
Can upgrade without changes to the codebase
An upgrade would require a code change to work
What is a component
In the current implementation components are all functional and stateless.
This means that UI is a function of state since we're using pure functions to build our views.
UI = f(state)
How do I determine the scope of a component
This is a tough question, it really depends. But as a general rule, a component should be simple enough to be reusable across multiple applications and be not much longer than 150 lines of code. This is a good one to seek advice if you're not sure.
What's the development workflow look like?
Note: this is a way to do this, but not necessarily the way to build components. For this workflow let's create a component called
NewComponent.
Note: also make sure you're up to date
git checkout master
git pull -r
git checkout -b task/add-newcomponent
npm i && npm start
open http://localhost:9001 in your browser
NewComponent folder under
src (see Component Anatomy)
src/
+-- NewComponent/
NewComponent
src/
+-- NewComponent/
`-- story.js
populate story.js with a default story
// story.js
import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from '@storybook/react';
import NewComponent from './index';
storiesOf('Card', module)
.add('Default', () => (
<NewComponent />
));
Now when you look at Storybook you should see a broken story (red screen)
src/
+-- NewComponent/
`-- story.js
`-- index.js
populate index.js with the new component
import React from 'react';
import { calculateStyles } from '../lib/utils';
const NewComponent = ({ hovered }) =>
<div
style={calculateStyles({
default:{
background: 'green',
},
hovered: {
background: 'red',
}
},{
hovered, // key matches above style key and is activated when value is true
})}
>
NewComponent
</div>;
export default NewComponent;
It's important to note that this creates a snapshot of the component. All tests ran in the future will be tested against this snapshot to ensure they haven't changed.
npm t
git add .
git commit -m "Add NewComponent"
git push -u origin task/add-newcomponent
At this point it's a good idea to generate a PR on github :)
How do I write tests for a component?
This automatically happens when you write stories. They are tested with jest snapshots under the hood.
Since components are functional and stateless we can use snapshot testing to get complete coverage.
You're verifying that each property change has the expected outcome in HTML.
The first time the test is run it generates a new snapshot. The second time it's checked against the snapshot.
How Do I Update A Snapshot
npm run test-update
How do determine what a component does?
There's a pattern you can follow