Bubblewrap is a set of tools and libraries designed to help developers to create, build and update projects for Android Applications that launch Progressive Web App (PWA) using Trusted Web Activity (TWA).
We welcome anyone who wants to contribute with issues, feedback, feature requests or just generally discuss Bubblewrap. Alternatively developers can contribute to the conversation by joining the public monthly office hours, which hosted on every first Thursday at 5PM, London time. Check when the next office hours is going to happen via this calendar and join the meeting via this link.
See CONTRIBUTING for more.
See LICENSE for more.
This is not an officially supported Google product.