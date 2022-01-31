Bubblewrap

Bubblewrap is a set of tools and libraries designed to help developers to create, build and update projects for Android Applications that launch Progressive Web App (PWA) using Trusted Web Activity (TWA).

Requirements

Node.js 12.0 or above

Getting Started

To get started with building an application using Bubblewrap, check the Trusted Web Activity Quick Start Guide or the bubblewrap/cli documentation.

Bubblewrap Components

bubblewrap/core: a javascript library for generating, building and updating TWA projects.

a javascript library for generating, building and updating TWA projects. bubblewrap/cli: a command-line version of Bubblewrap.

a command-line version of Bubblewrap. bubblewrap/validator: library to validate the correctness and compare Trusted Web Activity projects against the quality criteria.

Community

We welcome anyone who wants to contribute with issues, feedback, feature requests or just generally discuss Bubblewrap. Alternatively developers can contribute to the conversation by joining the public monthly office hours, which hosted on every first Thursday at 5PM, London time. Check when the next office hours is going to happen via this calendar and join the meeting via this link.

If you are just getting started with APK generation from PWA, You might want to check PWABuilder. This tool is powered by Bubblewrap and uses the same underlying core.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING for more.

License

See LICENSE for more.

Disclaimer

This is not an officially supported Google product.