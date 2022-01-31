openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@bubblewrap/validator

by GoogleChromeLabs
1.12.2 (see all)

Bubblewrap is a Command Line Interface (CLI) that helps developers to create a Project for an Android application that launches an existing Progressive Web App (PWAs) using a Trusted Web Activity.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

740

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Bubblewrap

Node CI Status

Bubblewrap is a set of tools and libraries designed to help developers to create, build and update projects for Android Applications that launch Progressive Web App (PWA) using Trusted Web Activity (TWA).

Requirements

Getting Started

Bubblewrap Components

  • bubblewrap/core: a javascript library for generating, building and updating TWA projects.
  • bubblewrap/cli: a command-line version of Bubblewrap.
  • bubblewrap/validator: library to validate the correctness and compare Trusted Web Activity projects against the quality criteria.

Community

We welcome anyone who wants to contribute with issues, feedback, feature requests or just generally discuss Bubblewrap. Alternatively developers can contribute to the conversation by joining the public monthly office hours, which hosted on every first Thursday at 5PM, London time. Check when the next office hours is going to happen via this calendar and join the meeting via this link.

Getting started with GUI tools

  • If you are just getting started with APK generation from PWA, You might want to check PWABuilder. This tool is powered by Bubblewrap and uses the same underlying core.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING for more.

License

See LICENSE for more.

Disclaimer

This is not an officially supported Google product.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial