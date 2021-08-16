openbase logo
@bubble-dev/start-preset

by bubble-dev
9.0.0 (see all)

🍱 metarepo of many packages and various monorepos

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

57

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bubble-dev/start-preset

Errors

Slack config is invalid

start.auto.shouldSendSlackMessage in package.json is true but at least one of the following environment variables is missing in Git-ignored project-root .env file:

  • AUTO_SLACK_TOKEN
  • AUTO_SLACK_CHANNEL
  • AUTO_SLACK_USERNAME
  • AUTO_SLACK_ICON_EMOJI
  • AUTO_SLACK_COLOR_INITIAL
  • AUTO_SLACK_COLOR_MAJOR
  • AUTO_SLACK_COLOR_MINOR
  • AUTO_SLACK_COLOR_PATCH

GitHub config is invalid

start.auto.shouldMakeGitHubReleases in package.json is true but at least one of the following environment variables is missing in Git-ignored project-root .env file:

  • AUTO_GITHUB_TOKEN
  • AUTO_GITHUB_USERNAME
  • AUTO_GITHUB_REPO

Telegram config is invalid

start.auto.shouldSendTelegramMessage in package.json is true but at least one of the following environment variables is missing in Git-ignored project-root .env file:

  • AUTO_TELEGRAM_TOKEN
  • AUTO_TELEGRAM_CHAT_ID

