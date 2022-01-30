🍴 This is a fork.

Compared to prettier , @btmills/prettier moves binary operators to the beginning of new lines in long expressions instead of the end of the previous line. That's it.

const before = bom.length >= 2 && ((bom.charCodeAt( 0 ) === 0xff && bom.charCodeAt( 1 ) === 0xfe ) || (bom.charCodeAt( 0 ) === 0xfe && bom.charCodeAt( 1 ) === 0xff )); const after = bom.length >= 2 && ((bom.charCodeAt( 0 ) === 0xff && bom.charCodeAt( 1 ) === 0xfe ) || (bom.charCodeAt( 0 ) === 0xfe && bom.charCodeAt( 1 ) === 0xff ));

Usage

Install using an alias (npm, yarn) so that require('prettier') transparently resolves to this fork:

npm install --save-dev prettier@npm:@btmills/prettier yarn add --dev prettier@npm:@btmills/prettier

This package will function just like prettier , and editor integrations should use it as if it were the real thing.

Releases

Releases of the forked package are done by rebasing the line-before-operator branch on top of the most recent version tag in main .

$ git checkout main $ git pull $ git push fork $ git checkout line-before-operator $ git rebase x.y.z $ git rebase -- continue $ yarn install $ yarn test -u $ yarn run lint $ yarn test $ git tag x.y.z-fork $ git push --force-with-lease $ git push --tags $ yarn run prepare-release $ cd dist $ npm publish

Intro

Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.

Input

foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());

Output

foo( reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne() );

Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!

