Compared to
prettier,
@btmills/prettier moves binary operators to the beginning of new lines in long expressions instead of the end of the previous line. That's it.
// prettier:
const before =
bom.length >= 2 &&
((bom.charCodeAt(0) === 0xff && bom.charCodeAt(1) === 0xfe) ||
(bom.charCodeAt(0) === 0xfe && bom.charCodeAt(1) === 0xff));
// @btmills/prettier:
const after =
bom.length >= 2
&& ((bom.charCodeAt(0) === 0xff && bom.charCodeAt(1) === 0xfe)
|| (bom.charCodeAt(0) === 0xfe && bom.charCodeAt(1) === 0xff));
Install using an alias (npm, yarn) so that
require('prettier') transparently resolves to this fork:
npm install --save-dev prettier@npm:@btmills/prettier
yarn add --dev prettier@npm:@btmills/prettier
This package will function just like
prettier, and editor integrations should use it as if it were the real thing.
Releases of the forked package are done by rebasing the
line-before-operator branch on top of the most recent version tag in
main.
# Get the latest changes and update the main branch
$ git checkout main
$ git pull
$ git push fork
# Rebase the release branch on the latest version
$ git checkout line-before-operator
$ git rebase x.y.z
# Fix conflicts as necessary
$ git rebase --continue
# Update packages to give accurate test results
$ yarn install
# If any conflicts in snapshots, discard and update automatically
$ yarn test -u
# With rebasing done, run tests, push tags, build, and publish
$ yarn run lint
$ yarn test
$ git tag x.y.z-fork
$ git push --force-with-lease
$ git push --tags
$ yarn run prepare-release
$ cd dist
$ npm publish
Prettier is an opinionated code formatter. It enforces a consistent style by parsing your code and re-printing it with its own rules that take the maximum line length into account, wrapping code when necessary.
foo(reallyLongArg(), omgSoManyParameters(), IShouldRefactorThis(), isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne());
foo(
reallyLongArg(),
omgSoManyParameters(),
IShouldRefactorThis(),
isThereSeriouslyAnotherOne()
);
Prettier can be run in your editor on-save, in a pre-commit hook, or in CI environments to ensure your codebase has a consistent style without devs ever having to post a nit-picky comment on a code review ever again!
