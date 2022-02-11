Ionic is an open source app development toolkit for building modern, fast, top-quality cross-platform native and Progressive Web Apps from a single codebase with JavaScript and the Web.
Ionic is based on Web Components, which enables significant performance, usability, and feature improvements alongside support for popular web frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue.
|Project
|Package
|Version
|Downloads
|Links
|Core
@ionic/core
README.md
|Angular
@ionic/angular
README.md
|Vue
@ionic/vue
README.md
|React
@ionic/react
README.md
Looking for the
ionic-angular package? Ionic 3 has been moved to the
ionic-v3 repo. See Earlier Versions.
Start a new project by following our quick Getting Started guide. We would love to hear from you! If you have any feedback or run into issues using our framework, please file an issue on this repository.
Already have an Ionic app? These guides will help you migrate to the latest versions.
The Ionic Conference App is a full featured Ionic app. It is the perfect starting point for learning and building your own app.
Thanks for your interest in contributing! Read up on our guidelines for contributing and then look through our issues with a help wanted label.
Please note that this project is released with a Contributor Code of Conduct. By participating in this project you agree to abide by its terms.
As Ionic Framework components migrate to the web component standard, a goal of ours is to have Ionic Framework easily work within all of the popular frameworks.
The source code for earlier versions of the Ionic Framework may exist in other repositories. Please open issues and pull requests in their respective repositories.
ionic-team/ionic-v3
ionic-team/ionic-v1