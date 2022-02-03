A progressive Node.js framework for building efficient and scalable server-side applications, heavily inspired by Angular.
This module contains integrated healthchecks for Nest.
@nestjs/terminus integrates with a lot of cool technologies, such as
typeorm,
grpc,
mongodb, and many more!
In case you have missed a dependency,
@nestjs/terminus will throw an error and prompt you to install the required dependency.
So you will only install what is actually required!
npm install --save @nestjs/terminus
TypeOrmModule), in case you want to do Database Health Checks.
// app.module.ts
@Module({
controllers: [HealthController],
imports:[
// Make sure TypeOrmModule is available in the module context
TypeOrmModule.forRoot({ ... }),
TerminusModule
],
})
export class HealthModule { }
HealthController which executes your Health Check.
// health.controller.ts
@Controller('health')
export class HealthController {
constructor(
private health: HealthCheckService,
private db: TypeOrmHealthIndicator,
) {}
@Get()
@HealthCheck()
readiness() {
return this.health.check([
async () => this.db.pingCheck('database', { timeout: 300 }),
]);
}
}
If everything is set up correctly, you can access the healthcheck on
http://localhost:3000/health.
{
"status": "ok",
"info": {
"database": {
"status": "up"
}
},
"details": {
"database": {
"status": "up"
}
}
}
For more information, see docs. You can find more samples in the samples/ folder of this repository.
In order to get started, first read through our Contributing guidelines.
Setup the development environment by following these instructions:
npm install
# To rebuild the project, run
npm run build
For unit testing run the following command:
npm run test
For e2e testing, make sure you have docker installed
docker-compose up -d
npm run test:e2e
