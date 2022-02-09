bruit.io is a Web Component built with Stencil.js
Available on all frameworks that support Web Components such as
bruit.io is a tool to get your users feedbacks, designed to be as simple to use as possible, following the Web Components standards. Users' feedbacks are sent directly to your favorite project management tools 🎉 .
bruit.io is built around an open source Web Component and a backend reciving the users feedback.
And we do no data retention at all about those feedbacks 👏
By default, bruit.io component posts feedbacks to bruit.io api. If you wish, It can be connected with your own.
The free bruit.io api allows to pass feedbacks on to tools such as
Installation
Usage
Configuration
BrtConfig
BrtField
BrtLabels
BrtColors
Add data in feedbacks
Handle errors
Frameworks integration
Contributing
Known issues
Having troubles?
bruit.io can be installed either with a command line
npm install @bruit/component --save
Or by directly modifying your
index.html file
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/@bruit/component/dist/bruit/bruit.esm.js"></script>
<script nomodule src="https://unpkg.com/@bruit/component/dist/bruit/bruit.js"></script>
Simply add this tag wherever you want in your project:
<bruit-io> ... optional element to click ... </bruit-io>
These properties are available on the component:
Integration code examples are available for these platforms:
bruit-ioWeb Component has a
configattribute, which takes a value of BrtConfig type.
Describes the options for the
bruit-io component
interface BrtConfig {
apiKey?: string;
form: Array<BrtField>;
labels?: BrtLabels;
colors?: BrtColors;
closeModalOnSubmit?: boolean;
apiUrl?: string;
durationBeforeClosing?: number;
elementToRenderSelector?: string;
screenshot?: {
maxWidth?: number,
maxHeight?: number,
imageType?: string,
compression?: number
}
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|Mandatory
|Default value
|apiKey
|string
|your personal api key (create an api key)
|no
|-
|form
|array<BrtField>
|inputs list for the generated form
|yes
|-
|labels
|BrtLabels
|describes the labels of the modal (title / button / ...)
|no
|see
|colors
|BrtColors
|Allows to pick your colors in the modal theming
|no
|see
|closeModalOnSubmit
|boolean
|true to have modal closed automatically on submit (feedback is sent in background)
|no
|false
|apiUrl
|string
|Allows to use some third party backend for feedback processing
|no
|see
|durationBeforeClosing
|number
|Allows to define a number of milliseconds before the popup gets closed
|no
|-
|elementToRenderSelector
|string
|sets the css selector of the element to use as the root of the rendering for the screenshot
|no
|document.body
|screenshot.maxWidth
|number
|the maximum width of the generated screenshot. Set it to have the screenshot resized when it's too large
|no
|-
|screenshot.maxHeight
|number
|the maximum height of the generated screenshot. Set it to have the screenshot resized when it's too tall
|no
|-
|screenshot.imageType
|image/png ; image/jpeg
|the type of image to generate
|no
|image/png
|screenshot.compression
|number
|the compression to apply to the screenshot between 1 (no compression) and 0 (fully compressed) ; only applies to image/jpeg type
|no
|0.9
Typescript import :
import { BrtConfig } from '@bruit/component';
Describes both the fields displayed in the popup form and the users' answers.
interface BrtField {
id?: string;
label: string;
type: BrtFieldType;
required?: boolean;
value?: any;
max?: number;
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|Mandatory
|id
|string
|Unique identifier for the field
|no
|label
|string
|Placeholder / label for the field
|yes
|type
|BrtFieldType
|The input type of the field
|yes
|required
|boolean
|true to make the field required to send the feedback
|no
|value
|any
|The value typed by the user
|no
|max
|number
|max number for rating type
|no
BrtConfig.form must contain one
BrtField with
id="agreement" and
type="checkbox", used to check whether personal data should be sent with the feedback.
There are special values for the id attribute:
agreement: sets the field to use to check whether user agrees to send his personal data
title: sets the field used to display the title of feedback
Typescript import:
import { BrtField } from '@bruit/component';
Used to describe the texts displayed in the modal.
interface BrtLabels {
title?: string;
introduction?: string;
button?: string;
}
|Attribute
|Description
|Default value
|title
|Defines the title of the modal
|bruit.io
|introduction
|Defines the description text
|send a feedback
|button
|Defines the text of the submit button
|send
Typescript import:
import { BrtLabels } from '@bruit/component';
If you feel like an artist 🎨 , you may use BrtColors to change the theme of the modal.
This gives the possiblity to change the header, body, background, errors and focus colors.
Only hexadecimal values are allowed here.
interface BrtColors {
header?: string;
body?: string;
background?: string;
errors?: string;
focus?: string;
}
|Attribute
|Description
|Default value
|header
|the modal's header color
|#2D8297
|body
|the color for the background of the modal
|#eee
|background
|the color used to dim what's behind the modal
|#444444ee
|errors
|the text color to use for errors
|#c31313
|focus
|the color to use on focused field
|#1f5a6
Typescript import:
import { BrtColors } from '@bruit/component';
By default, bruit.io component posts a feedback to bruit.io API (https://api.bruit.io/feedback).
If you wish, it can be connected with your own API.
To do it, you must provide a API endpoint, to be passed to BrtConfig as
apiUrl.
bruit.io component posts a
BrtFeedback to your API endpoint.
interface BrtFeedback {
apiKey?: string;
canvas?: string;
url?: string;
cookies?: BrtCookies;
navigator?: BrtNavigatorInfo;
display?: BrtScreenInfo;
logs?: Array<BrtLog>;
data: Array<BrtData>;
}
Typescript import:
import { BrtFeedback } from '@bruit/types';
It is possible to automatically had technical data in the feedback, for example the version number of your application, the identifier of the user sending the feedback, etc.
This is done by using either the
brt-data or
brt-data-fn property on the component.
brt-data property is used to send an array of objects to add to the feedback to the component.
The property takes a
BrtData array as a value.
brt-data-fn property takes a function as a value. The function should return either an array of
BrtData or a promise of an array of
BrtData.
Used to pass additional data to the feedback (ie the application version number)
interface BrtData {
label: string;
type?: string;
value: any;
id?: string;
}
|Attribute
|Type
|Description
|Mandatory
|label
|string
|a label for the data
|yes
|type
|string
|the type of the data
|no
|value
|any
|the value to send
|yes
|id
|string
|an identifier for the data
|no
Typescript import:
import { BrtData } from '@bruit/component';
bruit-io emits
onError events when an error occurs.
An error is of type
BrtError, composed by a
code and a
text.
Format of the errors which may be sent by the component.
interface BrtError {
code: number;
text: string;
}
Typescript import:
import { BrtError } from '@bruit/component';
Integrating
bruit-io component to a project without a JavaScript framework is pretty straight forward. When using a simple HTML page, bruit.io can be added from a CDN as follows:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<script type="module" src="https://unpkg.com/@bruit/component/dist/bruit/bruit.esm.js"></script>
<script nomodule src="https://unpkg.com/@bruit/component/dist/bruit/bruit.js"></script>
</head>
...
</html>
Then, you may add the
bruit-io component directly:
<body>
<bruit-io></bruit-io>
...
<script>
var bruitCmp = document.querySelector('bruit-io');
bruitCmp.config = {
// whatever your config is
};
</script>
</body>
Using
bruit-io component within an Angular project is a two-step process. You need to:
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA in the modules that use the components
defineCustomElements() from
main.ts (or some other appropriate place)
Including the
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA in the module allows the use of Web Components in the HTML files. Here is an example of adding it to
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA, NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
schemas: [CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA]
})
export class AppModule {}
The
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA needs to be included in any module that uses bruit.io.
bruit.io component includes a function used to load itself in the application window object. That function is called
defineCustomElements() and needs to be executed once during the bootstrapping of your application. One convenient place to add it is in the
main.ts file as follows:
import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { environment } from './environments/environment';
import { applyPolyfills, defineCustomElements } from '@bruit/component/loader';
// if you want set bruit config :
// import BruitCoreConfig from '@bruit/component/dist/collection/start';
if (environment.production) {
enableProdMode();
}
platformBrowserDynamic()
.bootstrapModule(AppModule)
.catch(err => console.log(err));
applyPolyfills().then(() => {
defineCustomElements(window)
// if you want set bruit config :
// defineCustomElements(window).then(() => {
// BruitCore({
// logCacheLength: {
// click: 5
// }
// });
// });
})
<bruit-io
[config]="bruitConfig"
[data]="bruitData"
[dataFn]="bruitDataPromise()"
(onError)="handleBruitError($event)"
></bruit-io>
public bruitConfig: BrtConfig = {
apiKey:"xxxxxxxxxxx",
form:[...]
};
public bruitData: Array<BrtData> = [
{
label:"version",
value: environment.version
}
];
constructor(private api : ApiService){}
bruitDataPromise(): Promise<Array<BrtData>>{
return this.api.getUser().then( user =>
[
{
label: "user id",
value: user.id
},
{
label: "user email",
value: user.email
}
]
);
}
handleBruitError(error: BrtError){
...
}
With an application built using React CLI (namely
create-react-app), the easiest way is to include the
bruit-io component by calling the
defineCustomElements() method in the
index.js file.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import './index.css';
import App from './App';
import registerServiceWorker from './registerServiceWorker';
import { applyPolyfills, defineCustomElements } from '@bruit/component/loader';
// if you want set bruit config :
// import BruitCoreConfig from '@bruit/component/dist/collection/start';
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
registerServiceWorker();
applyPolyfills().then(() => {
defineCustomElements(window);
// if you want set bruit config :
// defineCustomElements(window).then(() => {
// BruitCore({
// logCacheLength: {
// click: 5
// }
// });
// });
});
In order to use the
bruit-io Web Component inside of a Vue application, it should be modified to define the custom elements and to inform the Vue compiler which elements to ignore during compilation. This can all be done within the
main.js file as follows:
import Vue from 'vue';
import App from './App.vue';
import { applyPolyfills, defineCustomElements } from '@bruit/component/loader';
Vue.config.productionTip = false;
Vue.config.ignoredElements = [/bruit-\w*/];
applyPolyfills().then(() => {
defineCustomElements(window);
});
new Vue({
render: h => h(App)
}).$mount('#app');
Bruit.io web component is 100% free and open source. Contributing to bruit.io may involve writing TypeScript, TSX, Stencil, SCSS or Markdown depending on the component you are working on. We are looking for help in any of these areas!