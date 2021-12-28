openbase logo
kid

@browser-logos/kidzui

by Cătălin Mariș
1.0.5 (see all)

🗂 High resolution web browser logos

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

5.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Browser Logos Build Status

Main desktop browsers Main mobile browsers

You may want these for a presentation, a blog post or for the site featuring your brand new awesome lightbox script (please no!). All logos are high resolution with transparent backgrounds.

Current browser logos

For logos of browsers that are currently active, check the src/ directory.

List of browser logo

Old browser logos

For older logos, or logos of browsers that are no longer active, check the src/archive/ directory.

List of old browser logo

Getting the browser logos

There are a few options for getting the browser logos:

1) Get individual logos

  • Install using:

  • Use cdnjs.

2) Get all logos

  • Install using:

    • npm: npm install alrra/browser-logos#71.0.0
    • Yarn: yarn add browser-logos#71.0.0

  • Download the zip archive.

  • Use cdnjs.

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute, but before you do, please take a moment to review the guidelines.

Acknowledgements

Browser Logos is only possible thanks to all the awesome contributors!

All logos and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Everything else is available under the MIT license.

Project origin and history

Read Paul Irish's "High-res Browser Logos" blog post.

