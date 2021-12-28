You may want these for a presentation, a blog post or for the site featuring your brand new awesome lightbox script (please no!). All logos are high resolution with transparent backgrounds.
For logos of browsers that are currently active, check the
src/ directory.
For older logos, or logos of browsers that are no longer active, check
the
src/archive/ directory.
There are a few options for getting the browser logos:
Install using:
Use
cdnjs.
Install using:
Download the
zip archive.
Use
cdnjs.
Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute, but before you do, please take a moment to review the guidelines.
Browser Logos is only possible thanks to all the awesome contributors!
All logos and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Everything else is available under the MIT license.
