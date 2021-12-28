Browser Logos

You may want these for a presentation, a blog post or for the site featuring your brand new awesome lightbox script (please no!). All logos are high resolution with transparent backgrounds.

Current browser logos

For logos of browsers that are currently active, check the src/ directory.

Old browser logos

For older logos, or logos of browsers that are no longer active, check the src/archive/ directory.

Getting the browser logos

There are a few options for getting the browser logos:

1) Get individual logos

Install using: npm : npm install --save-dev @browser-logos/ <logo> Yarn : yarn add --dev @browser-logos/ <logo>

Use cdnjs .

2) Get all logos

Install using: npm : npm install alrra/browser-logos#71.0.0 Yarn : yarn add browser-logos#71.0.0

Download the zip archive.

Use cdnjs .

Contributing

Anyone and everyone is welcome to contribute, but before you do, please take a moment to review the guidelines.

Acknowledgements

Browser Logos is only possible thanks to all the awesome contributors!

Legal

All logos and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Everything else is available under the MIT license.

Project origin and history

Read Paul Irish's "High-res Browser Logos" blog post.