This package is an adaptation of, the Node logging library, Bunyan but specifically for the browser.
Although Bunyan does support being Browserified, it is still a bit bloated with
features which aren't relevant in a browser environment. You can expect a Browserified and Gzipped
node-bunyan to
be around 27kb whereas
browser-bunyan is 3.5kb, including its built-in log streams. With ES Modules and
tree-shaking this can be reduced further.
Browser Bunyan was originally forked from an already mature library with a rich feature set and stable API. Furthermore, the browser environment is less complex than the server (no real streams etc). Consequently, I've found it doesn't need much work. Hopefully this is a testament to the quality of the codebase. So, don't be too concerned if you don't see that much activity in this repo. Please do raise issues for bugs, feature requests and ideas.
npm install browser-bunyan --save
You can access Browser Bunyan's API using:
import { createLogger } from 'browser-bunyan';
const logger = createLogger({ name: 'my-logger' });
logger.info('hi on info');
const { createLogger } = require('browser-bunyan');
const logger = createLogger({ name: 'my-logger' });
logger.debug('hi on debug');
To use as a global, include as a standard script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/browser-bunyan@1.4.0/lib/index.umd.js"></script>
now
bunyan will be available as a global.
const logger = bunyan.createLogger({ name: 'my-logger' });
logger.warn('hi on warning');
Bunyan uses "log streams" to customize how each log record is processed. You can write your own to do whatever you want or use the built-in log streams which output log records to the console:
The core library also includes a dedicated browser console stream with nice formatting:
Use it like this:
import { createLogger, INFO, stdSerializers } from 'browser-bunyan';
import { ConsoleFormattedStream } from '@browser-bunyan/console-formatted-stream';
const log = createLogger({
name: 'myLogger',
streams: [
{
level: INFO, // or use the string 'info'
stream: new ConsoleFormattedStream()
}
],
serializers: stdSerializers,
src: true,
});
log.info('hi on info');
By default this stream will use
console.log for all logging. Pass the option
logByLevel to the
ConsoleFormattedStream constructor to use the Console API's level specific logging methods (
console.error,
console.warn,
console.info and
console.debug). E.g.
new ConsoleFormattedStream( { logByLevel: true } );
Please note that if you use this option your browser's console may also filter out log output based on level, in addition to the Bunyan stream's log level.
The colors/css used by
ConsoleFormattedStream are customizable:
new ConsoleFormattedStream({
css: {
levels : {
trace: 'color: DeepPink',
debug: 'color: GoldenRod',
info: 'color: DarkTurquoise',
warn: 'color: Purple',
error: 'color: Crimson',
fatal: 'color: Black',
},
def: 'color: DimGray',
msg : 'color: SteelBlue',
src : 'color: DimGray; font-style: italic; font-size: 0.9em',
}
});
or
const css = ConsoleFormattedStream.getDefaultCss();
css.msg = 'color: cyan';
new ConsoleFormattedStream({ css });
This logs the raw log record objects directly to the console.
import { createLogger, INFO } from 'browser-bunyan';
import { ConsoleRawStream } from '@browser-bunyan/console-raw-stream';
const log = createLogger({
name: 'myLogger',
stream: {
level: INFO,
stream: new ConsoleRawStream(),
}
});
This stream is similar to
ConsoleFormattedStream but does not have colors. This
is useful for environments where the console does not support
console styling with CSS (
%c).
import { createLogger, INFO } from 'browser-bunyan';
import { ConsolePlainStream } from '@browser-bunyan/console-plain-stream';
const log = createLogger({
name: 'myLogger',
stream: {
level: INFO,
stream: new ConsolePlainStream()
}
});
The
logByLevel option is supported in the same way as
ConsoleFormattedStream.
These streams are not built in to the main Browser Bunyan build. You must install them separately.
The Server Stream sends log records to a server endpoint. You will typically want
to set the log level for server streams to
warn,
error or
fatal - log records
that are for exceptions.
npm install @browser-bunyan/server-stream
To use as a global include the script tag:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@browser-bunyan/server-stream@1.4.0/lib/index.umd.js"></script>
import { createLogger, WARN } from 'browser-bunyan';
import { ServerStream } from '@browser-bunyan/server-stream';
const log = createLogger({
name: 'serverLogger',
stream: {
level: WARN,
stream: new ServerStream({
url: '/client-log',
method: 'PUT',
}),
},
});
The browser's current url and user agent string will automatically be appended to the log record.
Log records are sent to the server in JSON batches (an array of record objects) at a defined
throttleInterval.
If, within a batch, a log message is duplicated, that log record will be deduped and a
count field is incremented for the single log record
The
flushOnClose option will flush any unsent log records if the browser window/tab is closed. Internally this requires Fetch API to be supported.
A
writeCondition function determines if the latest batch of records should
be sent. By default, log records will not be sent if the browser is offline
(
navigator.onLine === false) or the current user agent is determined to be a bot/crawler. You may add your own write conditions in addition to the default conditions like so:
new ServerLogStream({
url: '/client-log',
method: 'POST',
writeCondition: record => {
return ServerLogStream.defaultWriteCondition() && record.msg !== 'GrikkleGrass';
},
})
|Option
|Default
|Description
url
/log
|Endpoint to send log record batches to (as JSON)
method
PUT
|HTTP method to send record payload with
headers
{ Content-Type': 'application/json }
|Custom HTTP request headers (in addition to the default)
withCredentials
false
withCredentials property of the underlying
XMLHttpRequest object
throttleInterval
3000
|How often to send log record batches (ms)
writeCondition
ServerLogStream.defaultWriteCondition
|A function which must return a boolean.
true if the log record can be written. i.e. included in the next batch to send.
onError
|-
|A handler function to invoke if the send request fails
flushOnClose
false
|Experimental Send unsent log records if the browser window is closed
See the Node Bunyan docs below for more information on how to create you own custom stream(s).
This gist for a "server-stream" is also good example of how to write a log stream that sends log records to the server.
As per, Bunyan's log API, if you log an object under the
field
obj as the first argument, Browser Bunyan's built-in log streams will log this object
directly to the console:
var myObject = { x: 1, y: 2 };
logger.info({ obj: myObject }, 'This is my object:');
Node Bunyan supports various types of streams. In Browser Bunyan, streams are always of type 'raw'.
The following docs are the node-bunyan docs at time of forking, with necessary modifications and documentation for the stripped features also removed:
src: true
log.child
Like most logging libraries you create a Logger instance and call methods named after the logging levels:
const { createLogger } = require('browser-bunyan');
const log = createLogger({name: 'myapp'});
log.info('hi');
log.warn({lang: 'fr'}, 'au revoir');
All loggers must provide a "name". This is somewhat akin to the log4j logger "name", but Bunyan doesn't do hierarchical logger names.
Bunyan log records are JSON. A few fields are added automatically: "time" and "v".
{"name":"myapp","hostname":"banana.local","pid":40161,"level":30,"msg":"hi","time":"2013-01-04T18:46:23.851Z","v":0}
{"name":"myapp","hostname":"banana.local","pid":40161,"level":40,"lang":"fr","msg":"au revoir","time":"2013-01-04T18:46:23.853Z","v":0}
const { createLogger } = require('browser-bunyan');
const log = createLogger({
name: <string>, // Required
level: <level constant or string>, // Optional, see "Levels" section
stream: <LogStream>, // Optional, see "Streams" section
streams: <StreamOptions[]> // Optional, see "Streams" section
serializers: <serializers mapping>, // Optional, see "Serializers" section
src: <boolean>, // Optional, see "Core fields" section
// Any other fields are added to all log records as is.
foo: 'bar',
...
});
The example above shows two different ways to call
log.info(...). The
full API is:
log.info(); // Returns a boolean: is the "info" level enabled?
// This is equivalent to `log.isInfoEnabled()` or
// `log.isEnabledFor(INFO)` in log4j.
log.info('hi'); // Log a simple string message (or number).
log.info('hi %s', bob, anotherVar); // Uses `util.format` for msg formatting.
log.info({foo: 'bar'}, 'hi');
// Adds "foo" field to log record. You can add any number
// of additional fields here.
log.info(err); // Special case to log an `Error` instance to the record.
// This adds an "err" field with exception details
// (including the stack) and sets "msg" to the exception
// message.
log.info(err, 'more on this: %s', more);
// ... or you can specify the "msg".
Note that this implies you cannot pass any object as the first argument
to log it. IOW,
log.info(mywidget) may not be what you expect. Instead
of a string representation of
mywidget that other logging libraries may
give you, Bunyan will try to JSON-ify your object. It is a Bunyan best
practice to always give a field name to included objects, e.g.:
log.info({widget: mywidget}, ...)
This will dove-tail with Bunyan serializer support, discussed later.
The same goes for all of Bunyan's log levels:
log.trace,
log.debug,
log.info,
log.warn,
log.error, and
log.fatal. See the levels section
below for details and suggestions.
By default, log output is to the browser console and at the "info" level. Explicitly that looks like:
import { createLogger, ConsoleRawStream } from 'browser-bunyan';
var log = createLogger({
name: 'myapp',
stream: new ConsoleRawStream()
level: 'info'
});
That is an abbreviated form for a single stream. You can define multiple streams at different levels.
const log = createLogger({
name: 'myapp',
streams: [
{
level: 'info',
stream: new ConsoleRawStream() // log INFO and above to console
},
{
level: 'error',
path: new PostToServerStream() // record errors on the server
}
]
});
More on streams in the Streams section below.
Bunyan has a concept of a child logger to specialize a logger for a
sub-component of your application, i.e. to create a new logger with
additional bound fields that will be included in its log records. A child
logger is created with
log.child(...).
In the following example, logging on a "Wuzzle" instance's
this.log will
be exactly as on the parent logger with the addition of the
widget_type
field:
const { createLogger } = require('browser-bunyan');
const log = createLogger({name: 'myapp'});
function Wuzzle(options) {
this.log = options.log.child({widget_type: 'wuzzle'});
this.log.info('creating a wuzzle')
}
Wuzzle.prototype.woos = function () {
this.log.warn('This wuzzle is woosey.')
}
log.info('start');
var wuzzle = new Wuzzle({log: log});
wuzzle.woos();
log.info('done');
Running that looks like (raw):
{"name":"myapp","level":30,"msg":"start","time":"2013-01-04T07:47:25.814Z"}
{"name":"myapp","widget_type":"wuzzle","level":30,"msg":"creating a wuzzle","time":"2013-01-04T07:47:25.815Z"}
{"name":"myapp","widget_type":"wuzzle","level":40,"msg":"This wuzzle is woosey.","time":"2013-01-04T07:47:25.815Z"}
{"name":"myapp","level":30,"msg":"done","time":"2013-01-04T07:47:25.816Z"}
For streams such as Console Formatted Stream and Console Plain Stream, adding the field
childName will display a child
stream's name suffixed to the parent logger name. For example:
const log = createLogger({name: 'myapp'});
const childLog = log.child({widget_type: 'wuzzle', childName: 'sub'});
// prints "myapp/sub" as the name in console output
Bunyan has a concept of "serializers" to produce a JSON-able object from a JavaScript object, so you can easily do the following:
log.info({req: <request object>}, 'something about handling this request');
Serializers is a mapping of log record field name, "req" in this example, to a serializer function. That looks like this:
function reqSerializer(req) {
return {
method: req.method,
url: req.url,
headers: req.headers
}
}
const log = createLogger({
name: 'myapp',
serializers: {
req: reqSerializer
}
});
Or this:
import { createLogger, stdSerializers } from 'browser-bunyan';
const log = createLogger({
name: 'myapp',
serializers: {req: stdSerializers.req}
});
because Bunyan includes a small set of standard serializers. To use all the standard serializers you can use:
import { createLogger, stdSerializers } from 'browser-bunyan';
const log = createLogger({
...
serializers: stdSerializers
});
Note: Your own serializers should never throw, otherwise you'll get an ugly message on stderr from Bunyan (along with the traceback) and the field in your log record will be replaced with a short error message.
The log levels in bunyan are as follows. The level descriptions are best practice opinions.
fatal (60): The service/app is going to stop or become unusable now.
An operator should definitely look into this soon.
error (50): Fatal for a particular request, but the service/app continues
servicing other requests. An operator should look at this soon(ish).
warn (40): A note on something that should probably be looked at by an
operator eventually.
info (30): Detail on regular operation.
debug (20): Anything else, i.e. too verbose to be included in "info" level.
trace (10): Logging from external libraries used by your app or very
detailed application logging.
Suggestions: Use "debug" sparingly. Information that will be useful to debug errors post mortem should usually be included in "info" messages if it's generally relevant or else with the corresponding "error" event. Don't rely on spewing mostly irrelevant debug messages all the time and sifting through them when an error occurs.
Integers are used for the actual level values (10 for "trace", ..., 60 for "fatal") and constants are defined for the (bunyan.TRACE ... bunyan.DEBUG). The lowercase level names are aliases supported in the API.
Here is the API for changing levels in an existing logger:
log.level() -> INFO // gets current level (lowest level of all streams)
log.level(INFO) // set all streams to level INFO
log.level("info") // set all streams to level INFO
log.levels() -> [DEBUG, INFO] // get array of levels of all streams
log.levels(0) -> DEBUG // get level of stream at index 0
log.levels("foo") // get level of stream with name "foo"
log.levels(0, INFO) // set level of stream 0 to INFO
log.levels(0, "info") // can use "info" et al aliases
log.levels("foo", WARN) // set stream named "foo" to WARN
This section will describe rules for the Bunyan log format: field names,
field meanings, required fields, etc. However, a Bunyan library doesn't
strictly enforce all these rules while records are being emitted. For example,
Bunyan will add a
time field with the correct format to your log records,
but you can specify your own. It is the caller's responsibility to specify
the appropriate format.
The reason for the above leniency is because IMO logging a message should
never break your app. This leads to this rule of logging: a thrown
exception from
log.info(...) or equivalent (other than for calling with the
incorrect signature) is always a bug in Bunyan.
A typical Bunyan log record looks like this:
{"name":"myapp","req":{"method":"GET","url":"/path?q=1#anchor","headers":{"x-hi":"Mom","connection":"close"}},"level":3,"msg":"start request","time":"2012-02-03T19:02:46.178Z","v":0}
Pretty-printed:
{
"name": "myapp",
"req": {
"method": "GET",
"url": "/path?q=1#anchor",
"headers": {
"x-hi": "Mom",
"connection": "close"
},
"remoteAddress": "120.0.0.1",
"remotePort": 51244
},
"level": 3,
"msg": "send request",
"time": "2012-02-03T19:02:57.534Z",
"v": 0
}
Core fields:
v: Required. Integer. Added by Bunyan. Cannot be overriden.
This is the Bunyan log format version (
require('bunyan').LOG_VERSION).
The log version is a single integer.
0 is until I release a version
"1.0.0" of node-bunyan. Thereafter, starting with
1, this will be
incremented if there is any backward incompatible change to the log record
format. Details will be in "CHANGES.md" (the change log).
level: Required. Integer. Added by Bunyan. Cannot be overriden.
See the "Levels" section.
name: Required. String. Provided at Logger creation.
You must specify a name for your logger when creating it. Typically this
is the name of the service/app using Bunyan for logging.
time: Required. String. Added by Bunyan. Can be overriden.
The date and time of the event in ISO 8601
Extended Format format and in UTC,
as from
Date.toISOString().
msg: Required. String.
Every
log.debug(...) et al call must provide a log message.
src: Optional. Object giving log call source info. This is added
automatically by Bunyan if the "src: true" config option is given to the
Logger. Never use in production as this is really slow.
Go ahead and add more fields, and nested ones are fine (and recommended) as well. This is why we're using JSON. Some suggestions and best practices follow (feedback from actual users welcome).
Recommended/Best Practice Fields:
err: Object. A caught JS exception. Log that thing with
log.info(err)
to get:
"err": {
"message": "boom",
"name": "TypeError",
"stack": "TypeError: boom\n at Object.<anonymous> ..."
},
"msg": "boom",
Or use the `bunyan.stdSerializers.err` serializer in your Logger and
do this `log.error({err: err}, "oops")`. See "examples/err.js".
A "stream" is Bunyan's name for an output for log messages (the equivalent to a log4j Appender). A Bunyan Logger instance has one or more streams. In general streams are specified with the "streams" option:
const bunyan = require('browser-bunyan');
const log = createLogger({
name: "foo",
streams: [
{
stream: new ConsoleRawStream(),
level: "debug"
},
...
]
});
For convenience, if there is only one stream, it can specified with the
"stream" and "level" options (internally converted to a
Logger.streams).
const log = createLogger({
name: "foo",
stream: new ConsoleRawStream(),
level: "debug"
});
If neither "streams" nor "stream" are specified, the default is a stream of
type
ConsoleRawStream at the "info" level.
raw
Note that in browser-bunyan streams are always
raw
Integrate with Angular's log provider:
adminApp.config(function($provide) {
$provide.decorator('$log', function($delegate) {
$delegate = bunyan.createLogger({
name: 'myLogger',
streams: [{
level: 'info',
stream: new bunyan.ConsoleFormattedStream(),
}]
});
return $delegate;
});
});
MIT. See LICENSE.