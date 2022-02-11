Very basic gallery grid based on
gatsby-plugin-image and
react-image-lightbox, styling powered by
styled-components.
npm install --save @browniebroke/gatsby-image-gallery
Please check the table below to choose the version of this library to use depending on your version of Gatsby:
|Gatsby Image Gallery
|Gatsby
|Gatsby Plugin Image
|Gatsby Image
|v5
|v2
|Not supported
|v3
|v6
|v3
|v1
|Not supported
|v7
|v4
|v2
|Not supported
Only the latest major version of Gatsby Image Gallery is supported (e.g. no further v5 releases).
This library provides a
Gallery component, rendering as a grid of images that can be clicked to open in full size inside a lightbox. See below for a minimal example:
import { graphql } from 'gatsby'
import React from 'react'
import Gallery from '@browniebroke/gatsby-image-gallery'
const MyPage = ({ data }) => {
const images = data.allFile.edges.map(({ node }) => node.childImageSharp)
// `images` is an array of objects with `thumb` and `full`
return <Gallery images={images} />
}
export const pageQuery = graphql`
query ImagesForGallery {
allFile {
edges {
node {
childImageSharp {
thumb: gatsbyImageData(
width: 270
height: 270
placeholder: BLURRED
)
full: gatsbyImageData(layout: FULL_WIDTH)
}
}
}
}
}
`
export default MyPage
images prop
The
images prop is an array of objects with 2 required properties:
thumb and
full that should each be a
GatsbyImage compatible object.
In addition, images may have the following properties:
thumbAlt: (string) used to set the
alt attribute on the thumbnail image
title: (node) passed to the Lightbox component as
imageTitle.
caption: (node) passed to the Lightbox component as
imageCaption.
The
<Gallery> component accepts an object in the
lightboxOptions prop, which will be passed down directly to
react-image-lightbox.
You can see the full list of options in their documentation.
onClose callback to Lightbox
The
<Gallery> component accepts a function in the
onClose prop, which will be called when
react-image-lightbox is closed by the user.
To customise the number of columns and the space between the images, you have several props:
colWidth: percentage of total width to use on small screens (1/3 by default).
mdColWidth: percentage of total width to use on medium and large screens (1/4 by default).
gutter: margin around each image (0.25rem by default).
rowMargin: horizontal margin on each side of the gallery (-15px by default)
You may also inject your own image styles by passing a component as
customWrapper prop. The given component will be passed a few props that you should handle:
GatbsyImage as
children, this is the small image
onClick, opening the Lightbox when the small image is clicked
A minimal example may look like this, but you're free to bind the
onClick to another element or render the image otherwise:
const CustomWrapper = ({ children, onClick }) => (
<div className="my-custom-image-wraper" onClick={onClick}>
{children}
</div>
)
const MyPage = ({ data }) => {
return (
<Gallery
//... Other props omited for clarity
customWrapper={CustomWrapper} // example of use
/>
)
}
For a full working example, there is one in the example folder which is deployed to Netlify.
Releases are automated using semantic release. This library parses the commit log to detect which version number should be bumped.
MIT © browniebroke