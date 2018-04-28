You cannot change the world, but you can change a scrollbar!

Baron — a small, fast and crossbrowser custom scrollbar with native system scroll mechanic.

Features

Doesn't replace native system scroll mechanic.

Customizable scrollbar design with full CSS support.

No strong dependencies on jQuery.

Can be inited on hidden blocks

Vertical, horizontal and bidirectional scroll

Infinite scroll

Nested scrollers

Baron just hides the system scrollbar, without removing it. This guarantees scrolling will work on any system.

1. Hiding system scrollbar

Include baron.js and some css:

< script src = "baron.js" > </ script > < style > ::-webkit-scrollbar { width : 0 ; } </ style >

Initialize baron on your scroller:

$( '.my-scroller' ).baron();

2. Making your own custom-designed scrollbar

You can do everything you want with CSS of your custom scrollbar. There some required and recommended css rules (see base css), dont forget to use them. You also can use predefined skins.

Version for development

Note, that baron.js is a development version. It contains additional code and log messages, to make the development process easier.

baron.min.js is production-ready: weight less, works a little bit faster.

Nested scrollers

Baron do support nested scrollers. To make scrollers happy, follow the rule:

Initialize baron instances from ancestor to descendant scrollers order.

Third World War will not begun if you break that rule, but there may be some bad user-experience with baron-instances updates (when size of one scroller depends on size of another). See /demo source.

Browsers support

Baron uses two old CSS 2.1 technologies: 1) overflow: scroll 2) overflow: hidden .

1+ ✔ 1+ ✔ 6+ ✔ 9+ ✔ 5+ ✔ 4+ ✔

overflow: scroll not supported by Opera mini and old versions of Android browser (2-). That means, you cannot make scrollable html-elements for them anyway.

Firefox for Mac OS X now supported.

2.0 migration

impact param default value changed to scroller for all directions. That impact horizontal scrollbars.

If you use % cross-paddings (padding-left and padding-right for vertical direction) for scroller, it will be buggy in Mac OS X Firefox because of need for extra-padding to support it. Use pixels instead, or make html-container inside scroller.

Also, checkout changelog.

1.0 migration

If you have any problems, just set cssGuru option to true .

License

MIT.