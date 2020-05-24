Evented LRU TTL cache for Node.js and browsers
npm install @brokerloop/ttlcache --save
import { TTLCache } from '@brokerloop/ttlcache';
const cache = new TTLCache<string, number>({
ttl: 5000,
max: 10,
clock: Date
});
cache.set('a', 123);
cache.has('a'); // true
cache.get('a'); // 123
cache.get('b'); // undefined
cache.delete('a'); // 123
cache.empty.on(() => {
// cache is empty
});
cache.full.on(() => {
// cache is full
});
cache.evict.on(({ key, val }) => {
// entry evicted
});
{
ttl: 1000, // default entry TTL in ms
max: Infinity, // max number of entries in cache
clock: Date as Clock // cache-relative clock
}
clock
By default, the cache uses
Date.now() to expire entries. This works while the system date/time do not change. You can provide your own implementation of the
Clock interface:
interface Clock {
now: () => number; // must be monotonically increasing
[_: string]: any;
}
const clock = (() => {
let time = 0;
const clock: Clock = {
now: () => time,
pass: (ms: number) => time += ms
};
return clock;
})();
size
Returns the size of the cache, including expired entries. Run
cleanup() first to obtain valid cache size.
keys(): Iterator<K>
Returns an iterator over valid cache entry keys, from newest to oldest. Expired entries are not evicted.
values(): Iterator<V>
Returns an iterator over valid cache entry values, from newest to oldest. Expired entries are not evicted.
entries(): Iterator<{ key: K, val: V }>
Returns an iterator over valid cache entries, from newest to oldest. Expired entries are not evicted.
has(key: K): boolean
Checks if
key exists in the cache. Does not evict the entry if expired.
get(key: K): V|undefined
Finds an entry by the given
key. Returns
undefined if not found or if the entry is expired, also evicting it.
set(key: K, val: V): void
Creates an entry at
key, evicting the cache's LRU entry if the cache is full. If an expired entry already exists at
key, its LRU-age is refreshed but it is not evicted.
delete(key: K): V|undefined
Finds and removes an entry at
key. Returns the entry value if it was removed, or
undefined otherwise.
cleanup(opts = { emit: true }): void
Evicts all expired entries from the cache. Pass
emit: false to not emit
evict events.
resize(max: number, opts = { emit: true }): void
Resizes the cache to the given
max size. When growing, no entries are evicted. When shrinking, entries are evicted as needed, by oldest LRU-age, until the new
max is reached. Pass
emit: false to not emit
evict events.
clear(): void
Empties the cache, removing all entries, without firing signals.
empty
Signal fired after cache becomes empty. Does not fire on
clear().
full
Signal fired after cache becomes full.
evict
Signal fired after a cache entry is evicted. The evicted entry
{ key: K, val: V } is passed as an argument. Does not fire on
delete() and
clear().