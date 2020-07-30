Useful React Hooks
useAsync - Hook to an async function
useFetch - Hook to use Fetch
useForm - Hook to make using forms super easy
useGet - Hook to make a get request
usePost - Hook to make an HTTP Post
useClickOutside - Hook to handle a click outside an element
useGraphQL - Hook to make a GraphQL request
useKeypress - Hook to Keypress
useKeypressed - Hook to fire a method when the keydown is triggered
useNes - Hook to connect to Hapijs NES
useWebSockets - Hook to interact with WebSockets
useLocalStorage - Hook to local storage
useCookie - Hook to Cookies
useHover - Hook for binding to hover of an element
useEventListener - Hook for binding to an hander to DOM event
useFavicon - Hook to set a favicon
useTitle - Hook to manipulate the page title
useMetaTag - Hook to manipulate meta tags
useScript - Hook to add JavaScript to the page
useStyles - Hook to add CSS to the page
useStyleSheet - Hook to add a css file to the page
usePageVisibility - Hook to use the page visibility api
useOnlineStatus - Hook to use the online status api
useMediaQuery - Hook to return if the media query is matched
import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useAsync } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { loading, error, data, execute } = useAsync(asyncFunction)
useEffect(() => {
execute()
}, [])
if (loading) {
return <div>Executing Async Function</div>
}
if (error) {
return <div>Error executing async function</div>
}
return <div>{data}</div>
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useFetch } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [id, setId] = useState(1)
const { data, error, loading } = useFetch(
`https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/${id}`
)
if (error) {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Error Getting Data</h1>
</div>
)
}
if (loading) {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Loading Data</h1>
</div>
)
}
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>{data[0].name}</h1>
</div>
)
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useForm } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { addToForm, onSubmit } = useFetch()
return (
<form
onSubmit={onSubmit(data => {
console.info('onsubmit handler', data)
})}
>
<fieldset>
<legend>Form Hook</legend>
<input
name="firstName"
type="text"
ref={addToForm}
defaultValue="Brightleaf"
/>
<input
name="lastName"
type="text"
ref={addToForm}
defaultValue="Hooks"
/>
<br />
<select ref={addToForm} name="dropdown" defaultValue="13">
<optgroup label="First Group">
<option value="1">First</option>
<option value="2">Second</option>
<option value="3">Third</option>
</optgroup>
<optgroup label="Second Group">
<option value="11">Second First</option>
<option value="12">Second Second</option>
<option value="13">Second Third</option>
</optgroup>
</select>
<br />
<input type="checkbox" name="check" defaultChecked ref={addToForm} />
<br />
<div>
<label>The Radio</label>
<div>
<label> First </label>
<input name="rgroup" type="radio" value="first" ref={addToForm} />
</div>
<div>
<label> Second </label>
<input
name="rgroup"
type="radio"
value="second"
ref={addToForm}
/>
</div>
</div>
<br />
<button type="submit">Submit</button>
</fieldset>
</form>
)
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useGraphQL } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [id, setId] = useState(1)
const { data, loading, error } = useGraphQL(
'https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/graphql',
`query Person($id: ID) {
person(id: $id) {
id,
name
}
}`,
{ id }
)
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading Data</div>
}
if (error) {
return <div>Error getting graphql data</div>
}
return <div>{data.person[0].name}</div>
}
import React from 'react'
import { useKeypress } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const aKeyDown = useKeypress('a')
return (
<div className="App content">
<h2>Key Press?</h2>
{aKeyDown && (
<div>
Yes, the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key is pressed
</div>
)}
{!keyDown && <div>No the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key is not currently pressed</div>}
</div>
)
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useKeypressed } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const keyPressed = useKeypressed('a')
return (
<div className="App content">
<h2>Key Press?</h2>
{keyPressed && (
<div>
Yes, the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key has been pressed
</div>
)}
{!keyPressed && <div>No the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key is not been pressed yet</div>}
</div>
)
}
import React from 'react'
import { Button, Form, TextBox } from 'react-form-elements'
import { usePost } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { data, error, loading, postData } = usePost(
`https://kev-pi.herokuapp.com/api/echo`
)
if (loading) {
return <div>Loading Data</div>
}
if (error) {
return <div>Error getting graphql data</div>
}
return (
<Form
name="testForm"
onSubmit={data => {
postData(data)
}}
>
<TextBox label="My Label" name="myTextBox" />
<Button>Send</Button>
</Form>
)
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useGet } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [id, setId] = useState(1)
const { data, error, loading, getUrl } = useGet(
`https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/${id}`
)
if (error) {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Error Getting Data</h1>
</div>
)
}
if (loading) {
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Loading Data</h1>
</div>
)
}
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>{data[0].name}</h1>
<h2>Pick a number</h2>
<div className="select">
<div
onClick={e => {
getUrl('https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/2')
}}
>
2
</div>
</div>
</div>
)
}
import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react'
import { useClickOutside } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [menu, setMenu] = useState(false)
const navMenu= useRef()
const hideDropDown = () => {
setMenu(false)
}
useClickOutside(navMenu, hideDropDowns, menu)
return (
<div className="App">
<nav ref={navMenu}>
<div className={`dropdown ${menu ? 'active' : ' '}`}>
<button
type="button"
className="dropdown-trigger"
onClick={e => {
setMenu(!menu)
}}
>
Menu
</button>
<div>
...// items
</div>
</div>
</nav>
... // rest of page
</div>
)
}
import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useTitle } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
useTitle('Brightleaf JS Hooks')
return <div>The Page</div>
}
import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useMetaTag } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [metaValue, setMetaValue] = useMetaTag('description', 'Brightleaf JS React Hooks')
// <meta name="description" content="Brightleaf JS React Hooks">
setMetaValue('Awesome React Hooks from Brightleaf JS')
// <meta name="description" content="Awesome React Hooks from Brightleaf JS">
useMetaTag(
'og:title',
'Brightleaf JS React Hooks',
'property'
)
// <meta property="og:title" content="Brightleaf JS React Hooks">
return <div>The Page</div>
}
Client hook for connecting to an NES instance
#/examples/ws
import React from 'react'
import { useNes } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { messages, error, connecting, connected } = useNes(
'wss://kev-pi.herokuapp.com'
)
if (error) {
return <div><h1>Error</h1></div>
}
const connectMessage = connecting ? <div>Connecting</div> : <div>Not Connecting</div>
const connectedMessage = connected ? <div>Connected</div> : <div>Not Connected</div>
const messageList = messages.map((m, index) => <div key={`key-${index}`}>{m}</div>)
return (
<div className="App">
<h1>Messages from Server</h1>
<div>{messageList}</div>
<div>
<b>Status Messages</b>
{connectMessage}
{connectedMessage}
</div>
</div>
)
}
Use the client from the hook to create a real time chat room
import React, { useState} from 'react'
import { useNes } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { client } = useNes('wss://kev-pi.herokuapp.com')
const [messages, setMessages] = useState([{
body: 'welcome',
user: 'system'
}])
const addMessage = (msg) => {
messages.push(msg)
setMessages([...messages])
}
const handler = function(update, flags) {
addMessage(update)
}
// subscribe to a channel
client.subscribe('/rooms/general', handler);
const messageList = messages.map(({user, body}, index) => (<div key={`key-${index}`}><b>{user}:</b>{body}</div>))
return (
<div>
{messageList}
</div>
)
}
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { useLocalStorage } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [count, setCount] = useLocalStorage('count', 0);
return (
<div>
<p>You clicked {count} times</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>
Click me
</button>
</div>
);
}
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { useCookie } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [count, setCount] = useCookie('count', 0);
const [longCount, setLongCount] = useCookie('count', 0, { expires: 21 });
return (
<div>
<p>You clicked {count} times</p>
<button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>
Click me
</button>
</div>
);
}
import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { useHover } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const elRef = useRef(null);
const hovered = useHover(elRef);
return (
<div>
<div className={ hovered ? 'animated' : 'static' }>
Hover Over Me
</div>
</div>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { useStyles } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
useStyles(`
html,
body {
font-family: 'Open Sans';
}
div {
padding: 5px;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
}
`)
return (
<div>
<div>
Something
</div>
</div>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { useStyleSheet } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
useStyleSheet(
'https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css'
)
useStyleSheet('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans')
return (
<div>
...
</div>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { useScript } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
useScript('/js/script.js')
return (
<div>
...
</div>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { usePageVisibility } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { visible, hidden } = usePageVisibility()
return (
<div>
...
</div>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { useFavicon } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { favicon, setFavicon } = useFavicon('brightleaf.png')
return (
<div>
<button onClick={e => {
e.preventDefault()
setFavicon('brightleaf-1.png')
}}>Change Favicon</button>
</div>
);
}
import React from 'react'
import { useOnlineStatus } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { offline, online } = useOnlineStatus()
return (
<div>
<h3>
{offline && 'Connection is offline'}
{online && 'Connection is online'}
</h3>
{offline && (
<article className="message is-danger">
<div className="message-body">Connection is offline </div>
</article>
)}
{online && (
<article className="message is-success">
<div className="message-body">Connection is online </div>
</article>
)}
</div>
)
}
import React , { useState } from 'react'
import { useEventListener } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const [state, setState] = useState(window.scrollY)
const onScroll = e => {
setState(window.scrollY)
}
useEventListener('scroll', onScroll)
return (
<div className="App content">
<h2>Scroll the page</h2>
<span
style={{
position: 'fixed',
top: 10,
left: 10,
background: '#CCCCCC',
}}
>
{state} scroll position
</span>
<Home></Home>
</div>
)
}
import React , { useState } from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
const { matches } = useMediaQuery('(min-width: 500px)')
return (
<div className="App content">
{matches && (
<article className="message is-warning">
<div className="message-body">The page is at least 500px</div>
</article>
)}
</div>
)
}