Brightleaf React Hooks

Useful React Hooks

useAsync - Hook to an async function

useFetch - Hook to use Fetch

useForm - Hook to make using forms super easy

useGet - Hook to make a get request

usePost - Hook to make an HTTP Post

useClickOutside - Hook to handle a click outside an element

useGraphQL - Hook to make a GraphQL request

useKeypress - Hook to Keypress

useKeypressed - Hook to fire a method when the keydown is triggered

useNes - Hook to connect to Hapijs NES

useWebSockets - Hook to interact with WebSockets

useLocalStorage - Hook to local storage

useCookie - Hook to Cookies

useHover - Hook for binding to hover of an element

useEventListener - Hook for binding to an hander to DOM event

useFavicon - Hook to set a favicon

useTitle - Hook to manipulate the page title

useMetaTag - Hook to manipulate meta tags

useScript - Hook to add JavaScript to the page

useStyles - Hook to add CSS to the page

useStyleSheet - Hook to add a css file to the page

usePageVisibility - Hook to use the page visibility api

useOnlineStatus - Hook to use the online status api

useMediaQuery - Hook to return if the media query is matched

Examples

Async Hook

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' import { useAsync } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { loading, error, data, execute } = useAsync(asyncFunction) useEffect( () => { execute() }, []) if (loading) { return < div > Executing Async Function </ div > } if (error) { return < div > Error executing async function </ div > } return < div > {data} </ div > }

Fetch Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useFetch } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [id, setId] = useState( 1 ) const { data, error, loading } = useFetch( `https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/ ${id} ` ) if (error) { return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Error Getting Data </ h1 > </ div > ) } if (loading) { return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Loading Data </ h1 > </ div > ) } return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > {data[0].name} </ h1 > </ div > ) }

Form Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useForm } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { addToForm, onSubmit } = useFetch() return ( <form onSubmit={onSubmit(data => { console.info('onsubmit handler', data) })} > <fieldset> <legend>Form Hook</legend> <input name="firstName" type="text" ref={addToForm} defaultValue="Brightleaf" /> <input name="lastName" type="text" ref={addToForm} defaultValue="Hooks" /> <br /> <select ref={addToForm} name="dropdown" defaultValue="13"> <optgroup label="First Group"> <option value="1">First</option> <option value="2">Second</option> <option value="3">Third</option> </optgroup> <optgroup label="Second Group"> <option value="11">Second First</option> <option value="12">Second Second</option> <option value="13">Second Third</option> </optgroup> </select> <br /> <input type="checkbox" name="check" defaultChecked ref={addToForm} /> <br /> <div> <label>The Radio</label> <div> <label> First </label> <input name="rgroup" type="radio" value="first" ref={addToForm} /> </div> <div> <label> Second </label> <input name="rgroup" type="radio" value="second" ref={addToForm} /> </div> </div> <br /> <button type="submit">Submit</button> </fieldset> </form> ) }

GraphQL Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useGraphQL } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [id, setId] = useState( 1 ) const { data, loading, error } = useGraphQL( 'https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/graphql' , `query Person($id: ID) { person(id: $id) { id, name } }` , { id } ) if (loading) { return < div > Loading Data </ div > } if (error) { return < div > Error getting graphql data </ div > } return < div > {data.person[0].name} </ div > }

Keypress Hook

import React from 'react' import { useKeypress } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const aKeyDown = useKeypress( 'a' ) return ( < div className = "App content" > < h2 > Key Press? </ h2 > {aKeyDown && ( < div > Yes, the < b > {'"a"'} </ b > key is pressed </ div > )} {!keyDown && < div > No the < b > {'"a"'} </ b > key is not currently pressed </ div > } </ div > ) }

Key Pressed Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useKeypressed } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const keyPressed = useKeypressed( 'a' ) return ( < div className = "App content" > < h2 > Key Press? </ h2 > {keyPressed && ( < div > Yes, the < b > {'"a"'} </ b > key has been pressed </ div > )} {!keyPressed && < div > No the < b > {'"a"'} </ b > key is not been pressed yet </ div > } </ div > ) }

Post Hook

import React from 'react' import { Button, Form, TextBox } from 'react-form-elements' import { usePost } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { data, error, loading, postData } = usePost( `https://kev-pi.herokuapp.com/api/echo` ) if (loading) { return < div > Loading Data </ div > } if (error) { return < div > Error getting graphql data </ div > } return ( < Form name = "testForm" onSubmit = {data => { postData(data) }} > < TextBox label = "My Label" name = "myTextBox" /> < Button > Send </ Button > </ Form > ) }

Get Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react' import { useGet } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [id, setId] = useState( 1 ) const { data, error, loading, getUrl } = useGet( `https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/ ${id} ` ) if (error) { return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Error Getting Data </ h1 > </ div > ) } if (loading) { return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Loading Data </ h1 > </ div > ) } return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > {data[0].name} </ h1 > < h2 > Pick a number </ h2 > < div className = "select" > < div onClick = {e => { getUrl('https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/2') }} > 2 </ div > </ div > </ div > ) }

Click Outside Hook

import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react' import { useClickOutside } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [menu, setMenu] = useState( false ) const navMenu= useRef() const hideDropDown = () => { setMenu( false ) } useClickOutside(navMenu, hideDropDowns, menu) return ( < div className = "App" > < nav ref = {navMenu} > < div className = { ` dropdown ${ menu ? ' active ' : ' '}`}> < button type = "button" className = "dropdown-trigger" onClick = {e => { setMenu(!menu) }} > Menu </ button > < div > ...// items </ div > </ div > </ nav > ... // rest of page </ div > ) }

Title Hook

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' import { useTitle } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { useTitle( 'Brightleaf JS Hooks' ) return < div > The Page </ div > }

Meta Tag Hook

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' import { useMetaTag } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [metaValue, setMetaValue] = useMetaTag( 'description' , 'Brightleaf JS React Hooks' ) setMetaValue( 'Awesome React Hooks from Brightleaf JS' ) useMetaTag( 'og:title' , 'Brightleaf JS React Hooks' , 'property' ) return < div > The Page </ div > }

NES Hook

Client hook for connecting to an NES instance

WebSocket Hook

Messages

import React from 'react' import { useNes } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { messages, error, connecting, connected } = useNes( 'wss://kev-pi.herokuapp.com' ) if (error) { return < div > < h1 > Error </ h1 > </ div > } const connectMessage = connecting ? < div > Connecting </ div > : < div > Not Connecting </ div > const connectedMessage = connected ? < div > Connected </ div > : < div > Not Connected </ div > const messageList = messages.map( ( m, index ) => < div key = { ` key- ${ index }`}> {m} </ div > ) return ( < div className = "App" > < h1 > Messages from Server </ h1 > < div > {messageList} </ div > < div > < b > Status Messages </ b > {connectMessage} {connectedMessage} </ div > </ div > ) }

Subscriptions

Use the client from the hook to create a real time chat room

import React, { useState} from 'react' import { useNes } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { client } = useNes( 'wss://kev-pi.herokuapp.com' ) const [messages, setMessages] = useState([{ body : 'welcome' , user : 'system' }]) const addMessage = ( msg ) => { messages.push(msg) setMessages([...messages]) } const handler = function ( update, flags ) { addMessage(update) } client.subscribe( '/rooms/general' , handler); const messageList = messages.map( ( {user, body}, index ) => ( < div key = { ` key- ${ index }`}> < b > {user}: </ b > {body} </ div > )) return ( < div > {messageList} </ div > ) }

Local Storage Hook

import React, { useRef } from 'react' import { useLocalStorage } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [count, setCount] = useLocalStorage( 'count' , 0 ); return ( < div > < p > You clicked {count} times </ p > < button onClick = {() => setCount(count + 1)}> Click me </ button > </ div > ); }

Cookie Hook

import React, { useRef } from 'react' import { useCookie } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [count, setCount] = useCookie( 'count' , 0 ); const [longCount, setLongCount] = useCookie( 'count' , 0 , { expires : 21 }); return ( < div > < p > You clicked {count} times </ p > < button onClick = {() => setCount(count + 1)}> Click me </ button > </ div > ); }

Hover Hook

import React, { useRef } from 'react' import { useHover } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const elRef = useRef( null ); const hovered = useHover(elRef); return ( < div > < div className = { hovered ? ' animated ' : ' static ' }> Hover Over Me </ div > </ div > ); }

Style Hook

import React from 'react' import { useStyles } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { useStyles( ` html, body { font-family: 'Open Sans'; } div { padding: 5px; border: 1px solid #ccc; } ` ) return ( < div > < div > Something </ div > </ div > ); }

StyleSheet Hook

import React from 'react' import { useStyleSheet } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { useStyleSheet( 'https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css' ) useStyleSheet( 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans' ) return ( < div > ... </ div > ); }

Script Hook

import React from 'react' import { useScript } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { useScript( '/js/script.js' ) return ( < div > ... </ div > ); }

PageVisibility Hook

import React from 'react' import { usePageVisibility } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { visible, hidden } = usePageVisibility() return ( < div > ... </ div > ); }

Favicon Hook

import React from 'react' import { useFavicon } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { favicon, setFavicon } = useFavicon( 'brightleaf.png' ) return ( < div > < button onClick = {e => { e.preventDefault() setFavicon('brightleaf-1.png') }}>Change Favicon </ button > </ div > ); }

OnlineStatus Hook

import React from 'react' import { useOnlineStatus } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const { offline, online } = useOnlineStatus() return ( < div > < h3 > {offline && 'Connection is offline'} {online && 'Connection is online'} </ h3 > {offline && ( < article className = "message is-danger" > < div className = "message-body" > Connection is offline </ div > </ article > )} {online && ( < article className = "message is-success" > < div className = "message-body" > Connection is online </ div > </ article > )} </ div > ) }

Event Hook

import React , { useState } from 'react' import { useEventListener } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks' export default () => { const [state, setState] = useState( window .scrollY) const onScroll = e => { setState( window .scrollY) } useEventListener( 'scroll' , onScroll) return ( < div className = "App content" > < h2 > Scroll the page </ h2 > < span style = {{ position: ' fixed ', top: 10 , left: 10 , background: '# CCCCCC ', }} > {state} scroll position </ span > < Home > </ Home > </ div > ) }

Media Query Hook