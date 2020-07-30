openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@brightleaf/react-hooks

by brightleaf
5.1.0 (see all)

Custom react hooks

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Brightleaf React Hooks

Useful React Hooks

Examples

Async Hook

import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useAsync } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const { loading, error, data, execute } = useAsync(asyncFunction)
  useEffect(() => {
    execute()
  }, [])
  if (loading) {
    return <div>Executing Async Function</div>
  }
  if (error) {
    return <div>Error executing async function</div>
  }
  return <div>{data}</div>
}

Fetch Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useFetch } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
  const [id, setId] = useState(1)

  const { data, error, loading } = useFetch(
    `https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/${id}`
  )
  if (error) {
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <h1>Error Getting Data</h1>
      </div>
    )
  }
  if (loading) {
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <h1>Loading Data</h1>
      </div>
    )
  }
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <h1>{data[0].name}</h1>
    </div>
  )
}

Form Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useForm } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
  const { addToForm, onSubmit } = useFetch()
 
  return (
    <form
        onSubmit={onSubmit(data => {
          console.info('onsubmit handler', data)
        })}
      >
        <fieldset>
          <legend>Form Hook</legend>
          <input
            name="firstName"
            type="text"
            ref={addToForm}
            defaultValue="Brightleaf"
          />
          <input
            name="lastName"
            type="text"
            ref={addToForm}
            defaultValue="Hooks"
          />
          <br />
          <select ref={addToForm} name="dropdown" defaultValue="13">
            <optgroup label="First Group">
              <option value="1">First</option>
              <option value="2">Second</option>
              <option value="3">Third</option>
            </optgroup>
            <optgroup label="Second Group">
              <option value="11">Second First</option>
              <option value="12">Second Second</option>
              <option value="13">Second Third</option>
            </optgroup>
          </select>
          <br />
          <input type="checkbox" name="check" defaultChecked ref={addToForm} />
          <br />
          <div>
            <label>The Radio</label>
            <div>
              <label> First </label>
              <input name="rgroup" type="radio" value="first" ref={addToForm} />
            </div>
            <div>
              <label> Second </label>
              <input
                name="rgroup"
                type="radio"
                value="second"
                ref={addToForm}
              />
            </div>
          </div>
          <br />
          <button type="submit">Submit</button>
        </fieldset>
      </form>
  )
}

GraphQL Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useGraphQL } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const [id, setId] = useState(1)
  const { data, loading, error } = useGraphQL(
    'https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/graphql',
    `query Person($id: ID) {
      person(id: $id) {
        id,
        name
      }
    }`,
    { id }
  )
  if (loading) {
    return <div>Loading Data</div>
  }
  if (error) {
    return <div>Error getting graphql data</div>
  }
  return <div>{data.person[0].name}</div>
}

Keypress Hook

import React from 'react'
import { useKeypress } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
  const aKeyDown = useKeypress('a')
  return (
    <div className="App content">
      <h2>Key Press?</h2>
      {aKeyDown && (
        <div>
          Yes, the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key is pressed
        </div>
      )}
      {!keyDown && <div>No the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key is not currently pressed</div>}
    </div>
  )
}

Key Pressed Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useKeypressed } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {

  const keyPressed = useKeypressed('a')

  return (
    <div className="App content">
      <h2>Key Press?</h2>
      {keyPressed && (
        <div>
          Yes, the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key has been pressed
        </div>
      )}
      {!keyPressed && <div>No the <b>{'"a"'}</b> key is not been pressed yet</div>}
    </div>
  )
}

Post Hook

import React from 'react'
import { Button, Form, TextBox } from 'react-form-elements'
import { usePost } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const { data, error, loading, postData } = usePost(
    `https://kev-pi.herokuapp.com/api/echo`
  )

  if (loading) {
    return <div>Loading Data</div>
  }
  if (error) {
    return <div>Error getting graphql data</div>
  }
  return (
    <Form
      name="testForm"
      onSubmit={data => {
        postData(data)
      }}
    >
      <TextBox label="My Label" name="myTextBox" />
      <Button>Send</Button>
    </Form>
  )
}

Get Hook

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useGet } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
  const [id, setId] = useState(1)

  const { data, error, loading, getUrl } = useGet(
    `https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/${id}`
  )
  if (error) {
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <h1>Error Getting Data</h1>
      </div>
    )
  }
  if (loading) {
    return (
      <div className="App">
        <h1>Loading Data</h1>
      </div>
    )
  }
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <h1>{data[0].name}</h1>
      <h2>Pick a number</h2>
      <div className="select">
        <div
          onClick={e => {
            getUrl('https://swapiql.herokuapp.com/api/characters/2')
          }}
        >
          2
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

Click Outside Hook

import React, { useState, useRef } from 'react'
import { useClickOutside } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const [menu, setMenu] = useState(false)
  const navMenu= useRef()
  const hideDropDown = () => {
    setMenu(false)
  }
  useClickOutside(navMenu, hideDropDowns, menu)

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <nav ref={navMenu}>
        <div className={`dropdown ${menu ? 'active' : ' '}`}>
          <button
            type="button"
            className="dropdown-trigger"
            onClick={e => {
              setMenu(!menu)
            }}
          >
            Menu
          </button>
          <div>
            ...// items
          </div>
        </div>
      </nav>
      ... // rest of page
    </div>
  )
}

Title Hook

import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useTitle } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  useTitle('Brightleaf JS Hooks')

  return <div>The Page</div>
}

Meta Tag Hook

import React, { useEffect } from 'react'
import { useMetaTag } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const [metaValue, setMetaValue] = useMetaTag('description', 'Brightleaf JS React Hooks')
  // <meta name="description" content="Brightleaf JS React Hooks">
  setMetaValue('Awesome React Hooks from Brightleaf JS')
  // <meta name="description" content="Awesome React Hooks from Brightleaf JS">
  useMetaTag(
    'og:title',
    'Brightleaf JS React Hooks',
    'property'
  )
  // <meta property="og:title" content="Brightleaf JS React Hooks">
  return <div>The Page</div>
}

NES Hook

Client hook for connecting to an NES instance

WebSocket Hook

#/examples/ws

Messages

import React from 'react'
import { useNes } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {

  const { messages, error, connecting, connected } = useNes(
    'wss://kev-pi.herokuapp.com'
  )

  if (error) {
    return <div><h1>Error</h1></div>
  }
  const connectMessage = connecting ? <div>Connecting</div> : <div>Not Connecting</div>
  const connectedMessage = connected ? <div>Connected</div> : <div>Not Connected</div>

  const messageList = messages.map((m, index) => <div key={`key-${index}`}>{m}</div>)
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <h1>Messages from Server</h1>
      <div>{messageList}</div>
      <div>
        <b>Status Messages</b>
        {connectMessage}
        {connectedMessage}
      </div>
    </div>
  )
}

Subscriptions

Use the client from the hook to create a real time chat room

import React, { useState}  from 'react'
import { useNes } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'
export default () => {
  const { client } = useNes('wss://kev-pi.herokuapp.com')
  const [messages, setMessages] = useState([{
    body: 'welcome',
    user: 'system'
  }])
  const addMessage = (msg) =>  {
    messages.push(msg)
    setMessages([...messages])
  }
  const handler = function(update, flags) {
    addMessage(update)
  }
  // subscribe to a channel
  client.subscribe('/rooms/general', handler);

  const messageList = messages.map(({user, body}, index) => (<div key={`key-${index}`}><b>{user}:</b>{body}</div>))
  return (
    <div>
      {messageList}
    </div>
  )
}

Local Storage Hook

import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { useLocalStorage } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const [count, setCount] = useLocalStorage('count', 0);

  return (
    <div>
      <p>You clicked {count} times</p>
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>
        Click me
      </button>
    </div>
  );
}

import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { useCookie } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const [count, setCount] = useCookie('count', 0);
  const [longCount, setLongCount] = useCookie('count', 0, { expires: 21 });
  return (
    <div>
      <p>You clicked {count} times</p>
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>
        Click me
      </button>
    </div>
  );
}

Hover Hook

import React, { useRef } from 'react'
import { useHover } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const elRef = useRef(null);
  const hovered = useHover(elRef);

  return (
    <div>
      <div className={ hovered ? 'animated' : 'static' }>
        Hover Over Me
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

Style Hook

import React from 'react'
import { useStyles } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
   useStyles(`
    html,
    body {
        font-family: 'Open Sans';
    }
    div {
        padding: 5px;
        border: 1px solid #ccc;
    }
  `)

  return (
    <div>
      <div>
        Something
      </div>
    </div>
  );
}

StyleSheet Hook

import React from 'react'
import { useStyleSheet } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  useStyleSheet(
    'https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/font-awesome/4.7.0/css/font-awesome.min.css'
  )
  useStyleSheet('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans')

  return (
    <div>
      ...
    </div>
  );
}

Script Hook

import React from 'react'
import { useScript } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  useScript('/js/script.js')

  return (
    <div>
      ...
    </div>
  );
}

PageVisibility Hook

import React from 'react'
import { usePageVisibility } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const { visible, hidden } = usePageVisibility()

  return (
    <div>
      ...
    </div>
  );
}

Favicon Hook

import React from 'react'
import { useFavicon } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {

  const { favicon, setFavicon } = useFavicon('brightleaf.png')

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={e => {
        e.preventDefault()
        setFavicon('brightleaf-1.png')
      }}>Change Favicon</button>
    </div>
  );
}

OnlineStatus Hook

import React from 'react'
import { useOnlineStatus } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const { offline, online } = useOnlineStatus()
  return (
    <div>
      <h3>
        {offline && 'Connection is offline'}
        {online && 'Connection is online'}
      </h3>
      {offline && (
        <article className="message is-danger">
          <div className="message-body">Connection is offline </div>
        </article>
      )}
      {online && (
        <article className="message is-success">
          <div className="message-body">Connection is online </div>
        </article>
      )}
    </div>
  )
}

Event Hook

import React , { useState } from 'react'
import { useEventListener } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {
  const [state, setState] = useState(window.scrollY)
  const onScroll = e => {
    setState(window.scrollY)
  }
  useEventListener('scroll', onScroll)
  return (
    <div className="App content">
      <h2>Scroll the page</h2>
      <span
        style={{
          position: 'fixed',
          top: 10,
          left: 10,
          background: '#CCCCCC',
        }}
      >
        {state} scroll position
      </span>
      <Home></Home>
    </div>
  )
}

Media Query Hook

import React , { useState } from 'react'
import { useMediaQuery } from '@brightleaf/react-hooks'

export default () => {

  const { matches } = useMediaQuery('(min-width: 500px)')
  return (
    <div className="App content">
      {matches && (
        <article className="message is-warning">
          <div className="message-body">The page is at least 500px</div>
        </article>
      )}
    </div>
  )
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial