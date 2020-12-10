This project is no longer maintained as Adobe Flash is being End-of-lifed.

The lightweight Flash video player for Video.js. This allows the Video.js player's skins, plugins, and other features to work with both HTML5 and Flash.

This project doesn't need to be used if you simply want to use the Flash tech in Video.js.

For Video.js 5.x and below, the Flash tech is part of the Video.js core repository.

For Video.js 6.x and above, the Flash tech is in a separate repository.

Installation

Install Node Packages.

npm install

Compile SWF. Development (places new SWF in /dist/):

grunt mxmlc

Production/ Distribution (runs mxmlc task and copies SWF to dist/):

grunt dist

Run Connect Server.

grunt connect:dev

Open your browser at http://localhost:8000/index.html to see a video play. You can keep using grunt to rebuild the Flash code.

Releasing

Make sure that the following file is modified with these values:

node_modules/flex-sdk/lib/flex_sdk/frameworks/flex-config.xml

< target-player > 10.3 </ target-player > < swf-version > 12 </ swf-version >

Run the commands:

npm version {major,minor,patch} npm publish

The swf and changelog will be automatically built and added to the repo on version.

Running Unit and Integration Tests

** Note - We want to drop all of this for grunt based / Karma testing.

For unit tests, this project uses FlexUnit. The unit tests can be found in [project root]/src/com/videojs/test/

For integration tests, this project uses qunit. The integration tests can be found in [project root]/test

In order to run all of the tests, use the links at http://localhost:8000/index.html

There are very few tests. Adding to them is a fantastic and much appreciated way to contribute.