@brightcove/videojs-flashls-swf

by videojs
6.4.5 (see all)

Custom Flash Player for VideoJS

Downloads/wk

350

GitHub Stars

338

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

This project is no longer maintained as Adobe Flash is being End-of-lifed.

The lightweight Flash video player for Video.js. This allows the Video.js player's skins, plugins, and other features to work with both HTML5 and Flash.

This project doesn't need to be used if you simply want to use the Flash tech in Video.js.

Installation

  1. Install Node Packages.
    npm install
  1. Compile SWF. Development (places new SWF in /dist/):
    grunt mxmlc

Production/ Distribution (runs mxmlc task and copies SWF to dist/):

    grunt dist
  1. Run Connect Server.
    grunt connect:dev
  1. Open your browser at http://localhost:8000/index.html to see a video play. You can keep using grunt to rebuild the Flash code.

Releasing

  1. Make sure that the following file is modified with these values:
node_modules/flex-sdk/lib/flex_sdk/frameworks/flex-config.xml

<!-- Specifies the minimum player version that will run the compiled SWF. -->
<target-player>10.3</target-player>

<!-- Specifies the version of the compiled SWF -->
<swf-version>12</swf-version>
  1. Run the commands:
npm version {major,minor,patch}
npm publish

The swf and changelog will be automatically built and added to the repo on version.

Running Unit and Integration Tests

** Note - We want to drop all of this for grunt based / Karma testing.

For unit tests, this project uses FlexUnit. The unit tests can be found in [project root]/src/com/videojs/test/

For integration tests, this project uses qunit. The integration tests can be found in [project root]/test

In order to run all of the tests, use the links at http://localhost:8000/index.html

There are very few tests. Adding to them is a fantastic and much appreciated way to contribute.

