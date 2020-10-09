A React component to load a Brightcove Player in the browser.
This library has the same support characteristics as the Brightcove Player Loader.
No matter how you use this component, the only place it is available is npm.
npm install --save @brightcove/react-player-loader
Most React applications are using JSX and the toolchain provided by
create-react-app.
After installing,
import the module and use the
ReactPlayerLoader component like any other component in your React application:
NOTE:
React/
ReactDOMare NOT required, they are only used here to show a complete working example!
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactPlayerLoader from '@brightcove/react-player-loader';
let reactPlayerLoader;
const onSuccess = function(success) {
// The player object or iframe element (depending on embed type) can be
// accessed in two ways.
//
// From the success object passed to the `onSuccess` callback:
console.log(success.ref);
// As a property of the component instance:
console.log(reactPlayerLoader.player);
};
reactPlayerLoader = ReactDOM.render(
<ReactPlayerLoader accountId='1234678' onSuccess={onSuccess}/>,
document.getElementById('fixture')
);
See Alternate Usage below for less common ways to use this component.
attrs
Type:
Object
Provides attributes (props) to the component element.
For example, you may want to customize the
className of the component (by default,
"brightcove-react-player-loader") by setting props on the component like so:
<ReactPlayerLoader attrs={{className: 'my-custom-class'}} />
baseUrl
Type:
string
Used to override the base URL for the Brightcove Player being embedded.
Most users will never need this prop. By default, players are loaded from Brightcove's player CDN (
players.brightcove.net).
manualReloadFromPropChanges
Type:
boolean
Used to specify if reloading the player after prop changes will be handled manually. This can be done by calling
refToReactPlayerLoader.loadPlayer().
See Effects of Prop Changes below for the effects of prop changes.
All props not specified above are passed to the Brightcove Player Loader with a few differences:
onSuccess and
onFailure callbacks.
onFailure callback, the failure will be handled by throwing an error.
refNode and
refNodeInsert internally, so those props will be ignored.
When a prop passed to this component changes, it will have one of two effects:
The following props will update the player's state without a reload:
catalogSearch
catalogSequence
playlistId
playlistVideoId
videoId
All other prop changes, excluding props that are
function's, will cause a complete dispose/reload.
This repository includes a barebones demo/example page.
npm install
npm start
http://localhost:9999 in a browser
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import ReactPlayerLoader from '@brightcove/react-player-loader';
const reactPlayerLoader = ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(ReactPlayerLoader, {
accountId: '1234678',
onSuccess(success) {
// two ways to get the underlying player/iframe at this point.
console.log(success.ref)
console.log(reactPlayerLoader.player);
}
}),
document.getElementById('fixture')
);
var React = require('react');
var ReactDOM = require('react-dom');
var ReactPlayerLoader = require('@brightcove/react-player-loader');
var reactPlayerLoader = ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(ReactPlayerLoader, {
accountId: '1234678',
onSuccess: function(success) {
// two ways to get the underlying player/iframe at this point.
console.log(success.ref)
console.log(reactPlayerLoader.player);
}
}),
document.getElementById('fixture')
);
<script> Tag
This case is extremely unlikely to be used.
After installation or loading from a CDN, use a
script tag to include the module in your HTML and use the global
window.BrightcoveReactPlayerLoader to construct the component.
<div id="fixture"></div>
<script src="//path/to/react.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/react-dom.min.js"></script>
<script src="//path/to/brightcove-react-player-loader.min.js"></script>
<script>
var React = window.React;
var ReactDOM = window.ReactDOM;
var reactPlayerLoader = ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(window.BrightcoveReactPlayerLoader, {
accountId: '1234678',
onSuccess: function(success) {
// two ways to get the underlying player/iframe at this point.
console.log(success.ref)
console.log(reactPlayerLoader.player);
}
}),
document.getElementById('fixture')
);
</script>