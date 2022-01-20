A React component that let's you mention people in a textarea like you are used to on Facebook or Twitter.
Used in production at Signavio, State, Snips, Swat.io, GotDone, Volinspire, Marvin, Timely, GuideFitter, Evite, Publer, Kontentino, Wix.com, Highlight and you?
Install the react-mentions package via npm:
npm install react-mentions --save
Or yarn:
yarn add react-mentions
The package exports two React components for rendering the mentions textarea:
import { MentionsInput, Mention } from 'react-mentions'
MentionsInput is the main component rendering the textarea control. It takes one or multiple
Mention components as its children. Each
Mention component represents a data source for a specific class of mentionable objects, such as users, template variables, issues, etc.
Example:
<MentionsInput value={this.state.value} onChange={this.handleChange}>
<Mention
trigger="@"
data={this.props.users}
renderSuggestion={this.renderUserSuggestion}
/>
<Mention
trigger="#"
data={this.requestTag}
renderSuggestion={this.renderTagSuggestion}
/>
</MentionsInput>
You can find more examples here: demo/src/examples
The
MentionsInput supports the following props for configuring the widget:
|Prop name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|value
|string
''
|The value containing markup for mentions
|onChange
|function (event, newValue, newPlainTextValue, mentions)
|empty function
|A callback that is invoked when the user changes the value in the mentions input
|singleLine
|boolean
false
|Renders a single line text input instead of a textarea, if set to
true
|onBlur
|function (event, clickedSuggestion)
|empty function
|Passes
true as second argument if the blur was caused by a mousedown on a suggestion
|allowSpaceInQuery
|boolean
|false
|Keep suggestions open even if the user separates keywords with spaces.
|suggestionsPortalHost
|DOM Element
|undefined
|Render suggestions into the DOM in the supplied host element.
|inputRef
|React ref
|undefined
|Accepts a React ref to forward to the underlying input element
|allowSuggestionsAboveCursor
|boolean
|false
|Renders the SuggestionList above the cursor if there is not enough space below
|a11ySuggestionsListLabel
|string
''
|This label would be exposed to screen readers when suggestion popup appears
Each data source is configured using a
Mention component, which has the following props:
|Prop name
|Type
|Default value
|Description
|trigger
|regexp or string
'@'
|Defines the char sequence upon which to trigger querying the data source
|data
|array or function (search, callback)
null
|An array of the mentionable data entries (objects with
id &
display keys, or a filtering function that returns an array based on a query parameter
|renderSuggestion
|function (entry, search, highlightedDisplay, index, focused)
null
|Allows customizing how mention suggestions are rendered (optional)
|markup
|string
'@[__display__](__id__)'
|A template string for the markup to use for mentions
|displayTransform
|function (id, display)
|returns
display
|Accepts a function for customizing the string that is displayed for a mention
|regex
|RegExp
|automatically derived from
markup pattern
|Allows providing a custom regular expression for parsing your markup and extracting the placeholder interpolations (optional)
|onAdd
|function (id, display, startPos, endPos)
|empty function
|Callback invoked when a suggestion has been added (optional)
|appendSpaceOnAdd
|boolean
false
|Append a space when a suggestion has been added (optional)
If a function is passed as the
data prop, that function will be called with the current search query as first, and a callback function as second argument. The callback can be used to provide results asynchronously, e.g., after fetch requests. (It can even be called multiple times to update the list of suggestions.)
react-mentions supports css, css modules, and inline styles. It is shipped with only some essential inline style definitions and without any css. Some example inline styles demonstrating how to customize the appearance of the
MentionsInput can be found at demo/src/examples/defaultStyle.js.
If you want to use css, simply assign a
className prop to
MentionsInput. All DOM nodes rendered by the component will then receive class name attributes that are derived from the base class name you provided.
If you want to avoid global class names and use css modules instead, you can provide the automatically generated class names as
classNames to the
MentionsInput. See demo/src/examples/CssModules.js for an example of using react-mentions with css modules.
You can also assign
className and
style props to the
Mention elements to define how to highlight the mentioned words.
Due to react-mentions' internal cursor tracking it is not good enough to simulate the editing of the textarea value using
ReactTestUtils.Simulate.change.
We recommend using @testing-library/user-event for a realistic simulation of events as they would happen in the browser as the user interacts the textarea.
Spawn a development server with an example page and module hot loading all set up:
npm start
Update the examples page on Github Pages:
npm run pages-publish