@brigad/redux-rest-easy

by Brigad
4.0.1 (see all)

⛳ Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more

Overview

12

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native State Management

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

⛳ @brigad/redux-rest-easy

Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more

Release article

Release article

Installation

yarn add @brigad/redux-rest-easy

Or, if you are using npm:

npm install --save @brigad/redux-rest-easy

Problem

At Brigad, we have been extensively using redux and redux-thunk to perform network requests, and store/access the resulting data, and we always felt some pain points, or at least like there were things we could do better:

  • We were often copying/pasting a lot of code (along with some logic regarding caching, hooks, etc) from one file to another each time we would create a new resource or action
  • Our state was not organized at all, and accessing it was messy and error-prone
  • We had a huge caching problem: sometimes performing unnecessary requests, sometimes not performing requests which should have been
  • We had no way to know if a given component was performing an action, we only knew if an action was being performed on a given resource

Solution

To solve the problems listed above, redux-rest-easy generates actions, reducers, and selectors, and also manages the state's data and metadata for your network requests. It is easy to use, and to observe via the Redux Devtools.

It also provides sensible defaults, allowing you to use it with almost no configuration, but also to customize anything you would like.

And the cherry on the top: it works seamlessly with redux-offline and redux-persist!

Scroll down for a small example, or browse the documentation to get started! To learn more about the problem and solution, you can also read the release article.

API

import {
  createResource,
  reducer,
  connect,
  reset,
  initializeNetworkHelpers,
  getPersistableState,
} from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';
  • createResource - easily generate then export your actions and selectors from one file
  • reducer - plug a single reducer to your state, we handle the rest
  • connect - connect your components to the state so the magic can happen
  • reset - reset redux-rest-easy's whole state (you can reset parts of the state with actions generated by createResource)
  • initializeNetworkHelpers - provide your own network handlers (optional, fallback to included defaults)
  • getPersistableState - transform the state before storing it, in order to later persist it (using redux-offline, redux-persist, or friends)

Internals

Core principles

  1. Preflight checks
  2. Actions
  3. Reducers
  4. Selectors

Minimal Example

// users.js

import { createResource } from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';

const users = createResource('users')({
  retrieve: {
    method: 'GET',
    url: 'https://my-api.com/users',
    afterHook: () => console.log('Users retrieved successfully'),
  },
});

const {
  actions: { retrieve: retrieveUsers },
  selectors: {
    resource: { getResource: getUsers },
    retrieve: {
      request: { isPerforming: isRetrievingUsers },
    },
  },
} = users;

export { retrieveUsers, getUsers, isRetrievingUsers };

// reducers.js

import { reducer } from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';

const reducers = combineReducers({
  restEasy: reducer,
});

// UsersList.js

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';
import {
  retrieveUsers,
  getUsers,
  isRetrievingUsers,
} from './redux-rest-easy/users';

class UsersList extends Component {
  state = {
    error: false,
  };

  componentDidMount() {
    this.props.retrieveUsers(this.onSuccess, this.onError);
  }

  onSuccess = () => {
    this.setState({ error: false });
  };

  onError = () => {
    this.setState({ error: true });
  };

  render() {
    if (this.props.isRetrievingUsers) {
      return <div>{'Loading...'}</div>;
    }

    if (this.state.error) {
      return (
        <div>{'There seems to be a problem... A network error occured.'}</div>
      );
    }

    return <Users items={this.props.users} />;
  }
}

const mapStateToProps = state => ({
  users: getUsers(state),
  isRetrievingUsers: isRetrievingUsers(state),
});

const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
  retrieveUsers: (onSuccess, onError) =>
    dispatch(retrieveUsers({ onSuccess, onError })),
});

export default connect(
  mapStateToProps,
  mapDispatchToProps,
)(ConnectedComponent);

Peer dependencies

Redux-rest-easy assumes you are using react (or react-native) and react-redux.

Redux-rest-easy also uses redux-thunk under the hood, to handle async actions, and therefore requires you to use redux-thunk's middleware in your store. If you are already using redux-thunk, then you have nothing more to do. Else, follow redux-thunk's docs for a quick setup.

Examples

Simple Example

Displays a list of users and allows to create new ones.

Pagination (TODO, coming soon)

Displays a paginated list, with seamless query-based selectors and cache.

Data invalidation (TODO, coming soon)

Invalidates store data after a successful POST request

Multiple requests (e.g. S3 signed upload) (TODO, coming soon)

Performs multiple requests in beforeHook before the final one, to upload a signed file to S3.

Cache hints (TODO, coming soon)

Makes use of cache hints to customize the built-in cache.

Store persistence (TODO, coming soon)

Introduces store persistence in the "Pagination" example, so that data persists after the page is refreshed.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these people (emoji key):


Adrien HARNAY
📝 💻 📖 🤔 🚇 👀 ⚠️
Thibault Malbranche
🐛 💻 🤔 👀
Grisha Ghukasyan
🤔
Aymeric Beaumet
🤔
Jess
🐛 📖
Matt Labrum
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Alternatives

rq
react-query⚛️ Hooks for fetching, caching and updating asynchronous data in React
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
79
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
8Performant
rrs
react-ridge-statereact-ridge-state is a very simple global state management library for React and React Native
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
620
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rgh
react-global-hookstate management for react & react-native using hooks.
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
99
dcp
dynamic-context-providerWith the context api some familiar patterns began popping up. Create a Context, Provider, a reducer and state objects. This is fine, but say you have multiple pages and want each to have their own context, you can easily find yourself in boilerplate
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
dex
dextrousUtilities for reducer composition in Redux
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
See 7 Alternatives

