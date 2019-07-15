Redux/React/React Native framework handling network requests, state management, selectors, caching and much more
yarn add @brigad/redux-rest-easy
Or, if you are using npm:
npm install --save @brigad/redux-rest-easy
At Brigad, we have been extensively using redux and redux-thunk to perform network requests, and store/access the resulting data, and we always felt some pain points, or at least like there were things we could do better:
To solve the problems listed above,
redux-rest-easy generates actions, reducers, and selectors, and also manages the state's data and metadata for your network requests. It is easy to use, and to observe via the Redux Devtools.
It also provides sensible defaults, allowing you to use it with almost no configuration, but also to customize anything you would like.
And the cherry on the top: it works seamlessly with redux-offline and redux-persist!
Scroll down for a small example, or browse the documentation to get started! To learn more about the problem and solution, you can also read the release article.
import {
createResource,
reducer,
connect,
reset,
initializeNetworkHelpers,
getPersistableState,
} from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';
// users.js
import { createResource } from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';
const users = createResource('users')({
retrieve: {
method: 'GET',
url: 'https://my-api.com/users',
afterHook: () => console.log('Users retrieved successfully'),
},
});
const {
actions: { retrieve: retrieveUsers },
selectors: {
resource: { getResource: getUsers },
retrieve: {
request: { isPerforming: isRetrievingUsers },
},
},
} = users;
export { retrieveUsers, getUsers, isRetrievingUsers };
// reducers.js
import { reducer } from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';
const reducers = combineReducers({
restEasy: reducer,
});
// UsersList.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { connect } from '@brigad/redux-rest-easy';
import {
retrieveUsers,
getUsers,
isRetrievingUsers,
} from './redux-rest-easy/users';
class UsersList extends Component {
state = {
error: false,
};
componentDidMount() {
this.props.retrieveUsers(this.onSuccess, this.onError);
}
onSuccess = () => {
this.setState({ error: false });
};
onError = () => {
this.setState({ error: true });
};
render() {
if (this.props.isRetrievingUsers) {
return <div>{'Loading...'}</div>;
}
if (this.state.error) {
return (
<div>{'There seems to be a problem... A network error occured.'}</div>
);
}
return <Users items={this.props.users} />;
}
}
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
users: getUsers(state),
isRetrievingUsers: isRetrievingUsers(state),
});
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
retrieveUsers: (onSuccess, onError) =>
dispatch(retrieveUsers({ onSuccess, onError })),
});
export default connect(
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps,
)(ConnectedComponent);
Redux-rest-easy assumes you are using react (or react-native) and react-redux.
Redux-rest-easy also uses redux-thunk under the hood, to handle async actions, and therefore requires you to use redux-thunk's middleware in your store. If you are already using redux-thunk, then you have nothing more to do. Else, follow redux-thunk's docs for a quick setup.
Displays a list of users and allows to create new ones.
Displays a paginated list, with seamless query-based selectors and cache.
Invalidates store data after a successful POST request
Performs multiple requests in beforeHook before the final one, to upload a signed file to S3.
Makes use of cache hints to customize the built-in cache.
Introduces store persistence in the "Pagination" example, so that data persists after the page is refreshed.
