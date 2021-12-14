This schematic will configure Angular to execute unit tests with Jest for single projects or workspaces.
ng add @briebug/jest-schematic
npm install -g @briebug/jest-schematic
Then in an Angular CLI project run
ng g @briebug/jest-schematic:add
If you're experiencing issues when trying to run your tests with Jest, please view the documentation for the builder which uses jest-preset-angular.
A common issues involves library dependencies. For example if your app depends on
NgRx you'll need to tell Jest to compile the sources explicitly by appending it to the
transformIgnorePatterns property in the
jest.config.js file.
module.exports = {
transformIgnorePatterns: ['node_modules/(?!(jest-test|@ngrx))'],
};
Issues with this schematic can be filed here.
Clone or fork the repo and install the dependencies with Yarn
yarn
When running locally, schematic changes will be applied to a test app in the
/sandboxes directory.
/sandboxes contain a single app repo and a workspace repo with an application and library.
Run the following when a schematic change is made to test:
// runs against /sandboxes/single-app
yarn test single
// runs against /sandboxes/workspace
yarn test workspace
⚠ Be careful not to check in changes to the sandbox directory unless necessary. ⚠
This will reset the sandboxes to their
HEAD commit and remove un-tracked files.
yarn reset
yarn build to compile the schematic in watch mode
yarn link @briebug/jest-schematic. This assumes you've run
yarn link in this repo on your machine.
ng g @briebug/jest-schematic:add
For faster developing, find and comment out the following line to avoid npm installing dependencies
context.addTask(new NodePackageInstallTask());