openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@briebug/jest-schematic

by briebug
3.1.0 (see all)

Angular schematic for adding Jest and the required files to an Angular CLI project

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Jest Angular Schematic

This schematic will configure Angular to execute unit tests with Jest for single projects or workspaces.

npm (scoped)

Usage 🚀

ng add @briebug/jest-schematic
  • install Jest, types and a builder
  • add Jest configuration files
  • remove Karma & Jasmine along with their configuration files

Optionally: install globally

npm install -g @briebug/jest-schematic

Then in an Angular CLI project run

ng g @briebug/jest-schematic:add

jest-schematic-demo-500

Issues 🧐

If you're experiencing issues when trying to run your tests with Jest, please view the documentation for the builder which uses jest-preset-angular.

A common issues involves library dependencies. For example if your app depends on NgRx you'll need to tell Jest to compile the sources explicitly by appending it to the transformIgnorePatterns property in the jest.config.js file.

module.exports = {
  transformIgnorePatterns: ['node_modules/(?!(jest-test|@ngrx))'],
};

Issues with this schematic can be filed here.

Learning Resources 📚

Development 🛠

Getting started

Clone or fork the repo and install the dependencies with Yarn

yarn

Test schematic changes against a sandbox app

When running locally, schematic changes will be applied to a test app in the /sandboxes directory. /sandboxes contain a single app repo and a workspace repo with an application and library.

Run the following when a schematic change is made to test:

// runs against /sandboxes/single-app
yarn test single

// runs against /sandboxes/workspace
yarn test workspace

Be careful not to check in changes to the sandbox directory unless necessary.

Reset sandboxes to their version controlled state

This will reset the sandboxes to their HEAD commit and remove un-tracked files.

yarn reset

Test schematics against a local project

  • run yarn build to compile the schematic in watch mode
  • open another shell, cd into the local repo you want to run the schematic against, and run yarn link @briebug/jest-schematic. This assumes you've run yarn link in this repo on your machine.
    • this will symlink the projects so that the Jest schematic command runs from you're local filesystem
  • in the local repo you want to run the schematic against, run ng g @briebug/jest-schematic:add

Dev tips

For faster developing, find and comment out the following line to avoid npm installing dependencies

context.addTask(new NodePackageInstallTask());

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial