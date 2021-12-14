Jest Angular Schematic

This schematic will configure Angular to execute unit tests with Jest for single projects or workspaces.

Usage 🚀

ng add @briebug/jest-schematic

install Jest, types and a builder

add Jest configuration files

remove Karma & Jasmine along with their configuration files

Optionally: install globally

npm install -g @briebug/jest-schematic

Then in an Angular CLI project run

ng g @briebug/jest-schematic:add

Issues 🧐

If you're experiencing issues when trying to run your tests with Jest, please view the documentation for the builder which uses jest-preset-angular.

A common issues involves library dependencies. For example if your app depends on NgRx you'll need to tell Jest to compile the sources explicitly by appending it to the transformIgnorePatterns property in the jest.config.js file.

module .exports = { transformIgnorePatterns : [ 'node_modules/(?!(jest-test|@ngrx))' ], };

Issues with this schematic can be filed here.

Learning Resources 📚

Development 🛠

Getting started

Clone or fork the repo and install the dependencies with Yarn

yarn

Test schematic changes against a sandbox app

When running locally, schematic changes will be applied to a test app in the /sandboxes directory. /sandboxes contain a single app repo and a workspace repo with an application and library.

Run the following when a schematic change is made to test:

// runs against /sandboxes/single-app yarn test single // runs against /sandboxes/workspace yarn test workspace

⚠ Be careful not to check in changes to the sandbox directory unless necessary. ⚠

Reset sandboxes to their version controlled state

This will reset the sandboxes to their HEAD commit and remove un-tracked files.

yarn reset

Test schematics against a local project

run yarn build to compile the schematic in watch mode

to compile the schematic in watch mode open another shell, cd into the local repo you want to run the schematic against, and run yarn link @briebug/jest-schematic . This assumes you've run yarn link in this repo on your machine. this will symlink the projects so that the Jest schematic command runs from you're local filesystem

. This assumes you've run in this repo on your machine. in the local repo you want to run the schematic against, run ng g @briebug/jest-schematic:add

Dev tips

For faster developing, find and comment out the following line to avoid npm installing dependencies