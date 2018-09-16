This repo & package have been deprecated and renamed to
@briebug/jest-schematic. All future development will take place at https://github.com/briebug/jest-schematic
Add Jest to an Angular 6 project
Install globally
npm install -g @briebug/jest
Then in an Angular CLI project run
ng g @briebug/jest:jest
This schematic will:
Optionally run as one command in an Angular CLI app directory. Note this will add the schematic as a dependency to your project.
ng add @briebug/jest
npm install && npm run link
When running locally, schematic changes will be applied to the test app in the
./sandbox directory. The sandbox is a bare CLI app and serves no other purpose than for testing schematics changes.
Compile the typescript in watch mode in one shell:
npm run build
Run the following in another shell every time a schematic change is made:
npm run clean:launch
clean:launch will reset the sandbox to is current version controlled state, removing un-tracked files, and run the schematic against the sandbox. This will be your main development command.
⚠ Be careful not to check in changes to the sandbox directory unless necessary. ⚠
npm run build to compile the schematic in watch mode
npm link ../PATH_TO_THIS_PROJECT
ng g @briebug/jest:jest
For faster developing, find and comment out the following line to avoid npm installing dependencies
context.addTask(new NodePackageInstallTask());
This will reset the sandbox folder to its
HEAD commit and remove un-tracked files.
npm run clean
Compile the typescript files in watch mode
npm run build
Compile the typescript files once
npm run build:once
Run a series of standard tests to ensure the
./sandbox continues to function normally
npm run test:sandbox
This repository is a basic Schematic implementation that serves as a starting point to create and publish Schematics to NPM.
To test locally, install
@angular-devkit/schematics globally and use the
schematics command line tool. That tool acts the same as the
generate command of the Angular CLI, but also has a debug mode.
Check the documentation with
schematics --help
npm run test will run the unit tests, using Jasmine as a runner and test framework.
Publishing is handled by np. Ensure you have push access to this repo and are a @breibug NPM contributor. Several options are available for releases such as
npm run release --no-publish.
Once all features are merged into
master:
master
npm run release
Commits: displayed in your shell
If you receive the following error and are on Angular CLI 1.X, trying moving to
"@angular/cli": "1.7" or higher.
Error: Unregistered task "node-package" in schematic ...