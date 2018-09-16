DEPRECATED ⚠

This repo & package have been deprecated and renamed to @briebug/jest-schematic . All future development will take place at https://github.com/briebug/jest-schematic

Jest Angular Schematic

Add Jest to an Angular 6 project

Usage 🚀

Install globally

npm install -g @briebug/jest

Then in an Angular CLI project run

ng g @briebug/jest:jest

This schematic will:

install Jest, it's dependencies, and scripts

add necessary files for Jest to work with Angular

remove unnecessary Karma files and configuration

Optionally run as one command in an Angular CLI app directory. Note this will add the schematic as a dependency to your project.

ng add @briebug/jest

Development 🛠

Getting started

npm install && npm run link

Test schematic changes against this repositories Angular CLI sandbox

When running locally, schematic changes will be applied to the test app in the ./sandbox directory. The sandbox is a bare CLI app and serves no other purpose than for testing schematics changes.

Compile the typescript in watch mode in one shell:

npm run build

Run the following in another shell every time a schematic change is made:

npm run clean:launch

clean:launch will reset the sandbox to is current version controlled state, removing un-tracked files, and run the schematic against the sandbox. This will be your main development command.

⚠ Be careful not to check in changes to the sandbox directory unless necessary. ⚠

Test schematics against a local project

run npm run build to compile the schematic in watch mode

to compile the schematic in watch mode open another shell, cd into the local repo you want to run the schematic against, and run npm link ../PATH_TO_THIS_PROJECT this will symlink the projects so that the Jest schematic command runs from you're local filesystem

in the local repo you want to run the schematic against, run ng g @briebug/jest:jest

Dev tips

For faster developing, find and comment out the following line to avoid npm installing dependencies

context.addTask( new NodePackageInstallTask());

Reset sandbox to its version controlled state

This will reset the sandbox folder to its HEAD commit and remove un-tracked files.

npm run clean

Compile the schematics

Compile the typescript files in watch mode

npm run build

Compile the typescript files once

npm run build:once

Testing

Test local sandbox for regressions

Run a series of standard tests to ensure the ./sandbox continues to function normally

npm run test:sandbox

Getting Started With Schematics

This repository is a basic Schematic implementation that serves as a starting point to create and publish Schematics to NPM.

Schematic Testing

To test locally, install @angular-devkit/schematics globally and use the schematics command line tool. That tool acts the same as the generate command of the Angular CLI, but also has a debug mode.

Check the documentation with

schematics -- help

Unit Testing

npm run test will run the unit tests, using Jasmine as a runner and test framework.

Publishing

Publishing is handled by np. Ensure you have push access to this repo and are a @breibug NPM contributor. Several options are available for releases such as npm run release --no-publish .

Once all features are merged into master :

on your machine, checkout master pull latest npm run release select the next appropriate version given the changes being added copy the Commits: displayed in your shell edit the new release tag, and paste in the change notes and supply a title if appropriate

Documentation

Common solutions

If you receive the following error and are on Angular CLI 1.X, trying moving to "@angular/cli": "1.7" or higher.