Thank you to the contributors of this library @muuvmuuv, @konstantindenerz, @cexbrayat, @MrCube42, @devinshoemaker, @Ant59, @NileshPatel17, @timtim5174, @tabuckner, and @bovandersteene. Thank you @schuchard for pioneering the sandbox approach for developing Angular schematics.
Add Cypress to an Angular CLI project
This schematic will:
Run as one command in an Angular CLI app directory. Note this will add the schematic as a dependency to your project.
ng add @briebug/cypress-schematic
With the custom builder installed, you can run cypress with the following commands:
ng e2e
ng run {your-project-name}:cypress-open
These two commands do the same thing. They will launch the (Electron) Cypress Test Runner in watch mode.
ng run {your-project-name}:cypress-run
This command will open the (Electron) Cypress Test Runner and run your tests one time, with output to your terminal.
|Option
|Description
|addCypressTestScripts
|This will add Cypress
open and
run command scripts to your
package.json. Include
--addCypressTestScripts in your
ng add command.
|noBuilder
|This will skip the builder addition, leaving the
angular.json file unmodified and requiring you to run Cypress from the command line or through your IDE. Include
--noBuilder in your
ng add command.
Issues with this schematic can be filed here.
If you want to contribute (or have contributed in the past), feel free to add yourself to the list of contributors in the
package.json before you open a PR!
⚙ Node.js and npm are required for the scripts. Make sure it's installed on your machine.
⬇ Install the dependencies for the schematic and the sandbox application
npm i && cd sandbox && npm i && cd ..
🖇 Link the schematic in the sandbox to run locally
npm run link:sandbox
🏃 Run the schematic
npm run build:clean:launch
Execute the schematic against the sandbox. Then run linting, unit & e2e tests and a prod build in the sandbox.
npm run test
Run the unit tests using Jasmine as a runner and test framework.
npm run test:unit
Running the schematic locally makes file system changes. The sandbox is version controlled so that viewing a diff of the changes is trivial. After the schematic has run locally, reset the sandbox with the following.
npm run clean