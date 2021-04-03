Timezone

Format time in JavaScript using the IANA time zone database. (Photo: Sundial by Wolfgang Staudt.)

var tz = require ( 'timezone/loaded' ), equal = require ( 'assert' ).equal, utc; utc = tz( '2012-01-01' ); equal(tz(utc, '%c' , 'fr_FR' , 'America/Montreal' ), 'sam. 31 déc. 2011 19:00:00 EST' );

A full-featured time zone aware date formatter for JavaScript.

Timezone is a MicroJS library in pure JavaScript with no dependencies that provides timezone aware date math and date formatting.

Timezone uses the IANA Database to determine the correct wall clock time anywhere in the world for any time since the dawn of standardized time.

Timezone formats dates with a full implementation of strftime formats, including the GNU date extensions.

Timezone represents time in POSIX time and local time using RFC 3999 date strings.

Timezone is a full featured standards based time library in pure JavaScript for under 3K minified and gzipped.

Hacking

git clone --quiet https://github.com/bigeasy/timezone.git cd timezone && make && npm install && npm test

License

The MIT License.