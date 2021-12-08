This project is a maintained fork of Later, as I needed it to be maintained and modernized for Bree. Later is a library for describing recurring schedules and calculating their future occurrences. It supports a very flexible schedule definition including support for composite schedules and schedule exceptions. Create new schedules manually, via Cron expression, via text expressions, or using a fully chainable API.
Types of schedules supported by Later:
npm:
npm install @breejs/later
yarn:
yarn add @breejs/later
const later = require('@breejs/later');
console.log(later);
This is the solution for you if you're just using
<script> tags everywhere!
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@breejs/later"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
(function() {
console.log(later);
})();
</script>
Assuming you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler, you can simply follow Node usage above.
