This project is a maintained fork of Later, as I needed it to be maintained and modernized for Bree. Later is a library for describing recurring schedules and calculating their future occurrences. It supports a very flexible schedule definition including support for composite schedules and schedule exceptions. Create new schedules manually, via Cron expression, via text expressions, or using a fully chainable API.

Features

Types of schedules supported by Later:

Run a report on the last day of every month at 12 AM except in December

Install patches on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 4 AM

Gather CPU metrics every 10 mins Mon - Fri and every 30 mins Sat - Sun

Send out a scary e-mail at 13:13:13 every Friday the 13th

Documentation

See https://breejs.github.io/later/ for complete documentation and usage.

Install

npm:

npm install @breejs/later

yarn:

yarn add @breejs/later

Usage

Node

const later = require ( '@breejs/later' ); console .log(later);

Browser

VanillaJS

This is the solution for you if you're just using <script> tags everywhere!

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@breejs/later" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > ( function ( ) { console .log(later); })(); </ script >

Bundler

Assuming you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler, you can simply follow Node usage above.

