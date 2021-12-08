openbase logo
@breejs/later

by breejs
4.1.0 (see all)

*Maintained fork of Later.* A javascript library for defining recurring schedules and calculating future (or past) occurrences for them. Includes support for using English phrases and Cron schedules. Works in Node and in the browser.

Readme

@breejs/later

This project is a maintained fork of Later, as I needed it to be maintained and modernized for Bree. Later is a library for describing recurring schedules and calculating their future occurrences. It supports a very flexible schedule definition including support for composite schedules and schedule exceptions. Create new schedules manually, via Cron expression, via text expressions, or using a fully chainable API.

Table of Contents

Features

Types of schedules supported by Later:

  • Run a report on the last day of every month at 12 AM except in December
  • Install patches on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 4 AM
  • Gather CPU metrics every 10 mins Mon - Fri and every 30 mins Sat - Sun
  • Send out a scary e-mail at 13:13:13 every Friday the 13th

Documentation

See https://breejs.github.io/later/ for complete documentation and usage.

Install

npm:

npm install @breejs/later

yarn:

yarn add @breejs/later

Usage

Node

const later = require('@breejs/later');

console.log(later);

Browser

VanillaJS

This is the solution for you if you're just using <script> tags everywhere!

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@breejs/later"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
  (function() {
    console.log(later);
  })();
</script>

Bundler

Assuming you are using browserify, webpack, rollup, or another bundler, you can simply follow Node usage above.

Contributors

NameWebsite
BunKat
Nick Baughhttp://niftylettuce.com/

License

MIT © BunKat

