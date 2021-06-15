openbase logo
@brazilian-utils/format-boleto

by brazilian-utils
0.1.1 (see all)

Utils library for specific Brazilian businesses

Readme

🇧🇷 Brazilian Utils

Utils library for Brazilian-specific businesses.

📖 Documentation

Build Status Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities Maintainability Downloads per month License: MIT

Vidas Negras Importam | Black Lives Matter. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿

To know how to help, just go to Vidas Negras Importam or Black Lives Matter.

We are changing

After one year of Brazilian Utils and lots of feedback, we decided to refactor our library to fix issues, create a website and make it easier for other developers to contribute. If you use v0 version, please, check v0 branch.

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Brazilian Utils is a library focused on solving problems that we face daily in the development of applications for the Brazilian business.

Installation

Using Brazilian Utils is quite simple and you can use it in some ways:

as npm package:

npm install --save @brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils

with yarn package manager:

yarn add @brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils

or <script> tag (global brazilianUtils):

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils/dist/brazilian-utils.cjs.production.min.js"></script>

Usage

To use one of our utilities you just need to import the required function as in the example below:

import { isValidCPF } from '@brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils';

isValidCPF('1232454233345'); // false

You can check a list of utilities by clicking here.

Contributors

Our "thank you" goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Hyan Mandian
💻 📖 🤔 ⚠️
Lucas Veloso
💻 📖 🤔 ⚠️
Andreo Vieira
💻 📖 🤔 🔧
Matheus Almeida
💻 📖 ⚠️
Fernando Rogelin
💻 📖 ⚠️
rodineijf
💻 📖 ⚠️
Emerson Laurentino
💻 📖 ⚠️

Leonardo Dutra
💻 📖 ⚠️
Victor Magalhães
💻 🔧
Amauri Dias
💻 🔧
Felipe F. Diogo
💻 ⚠️
Alan Raso
💻 ⚠️
Felipe Fetter
📖
Rafael Franco
💻 📖

Rafael Pezzetti
💻 ⚠️ 📖
Antonio Roberto Furlaneto
💻 📖 ⚠️
Felipe Nolleto Nascimento
💻 📖 ⚠️
Saulo Joab
📖
Pedro Arantes
💻 📖 ⚠️
Silvio Clécio
💻 📖 ⚠️
Lucas Nascimento
💻

Lincon Kusunoki
💻 📖 ⚠️
Marcelo Cristiano
💻 📖 ⚠️
Tarcísio Batista de Freitas Junior
📖
Lucas Carrias
📖 ⚠️ 💻 🔧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

License

MIT

