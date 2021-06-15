Utils library for Brazilian-specific businesses.
We are changing
After one year of Brazilian Utils and lots of feedback, we decided to refactor our library to fix issues, create a website and make it easier for other developers to contribute. If you use v0 version, please, check v0 branch.
Table of Contents
Brazilian Utils is a library focused on solving problems that we face daily in the development of applications for the Brazilian business.
Using Brazilian Utils is quite simple and you can use it in some ways:
as npm package:
npm install --save @brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils
with yarn package manager:
yarn add @brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils
or
<script> tag (global
brazilianUtils):
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils/dist/brazilian-utils.cjs.production.min.js"></script>
To use one of our utilities you just need to import the required function as in the example below:
import { isValidCPF } from '@brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils';
isValidCPF('1232454233345'); // false
You can check a list of utilities by clicking here.
