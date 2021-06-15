Vidas Negras Importam | Black Lives Matter. ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 To know how to help, just go to Vidas Negras Importam or Black Lives Matter.

We are changing After one year of Brazilian Utils and lots of feedback, we decided to refactor our library to fix issues, create a website and make it easier for other developers to contribute. If you use v0 version, please, check v0 branch.

Getting Started

Brazilian Utils is a library focused on solving problems that we face daily in the development of applications for the Brazilian business.

Installation

Using Brazilian Utils is quite simple and you can use it in some ways:

as npm package:

npm install --save @brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils

with yarn package manager:

yarn add @brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils

or <script> tag (global brazilianUtils ):

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils/dist/brazilian-utils.cjs.production.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

To use one of our utilities you just need to import the required function as in the example below:

import { isValidCPF } from '@brazilian-utils/brazilian-utils' ; isValidCPF( '1232454233345' );

You can check a list of utilities by clicking here.

License

MIT