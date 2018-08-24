v-drag - a supler simple, Vue.js draggable component.

Demo: https://branu-ws.github.io/v-drag/

Installation

npm:

npm install @branu-jp/v-drag

yarn:

yarn add @branu-jp/v-drag --save

Use

Node.js env (such a .vue components):

< template > < div > < div style = "position: absolute;" v-drag > </ div > </ div > </ template > < script > import drag from '@branu-jp/v-drag' export default { directives : { drag } } </ script >

Browser env: coming soon.

Notes

An element with v-drag must have position: absolute; to be draggable.

Options

You may desire only one part of an element to be draggable . You can achieve this by passing a string which refers to an id as argument to v-drag .

< div id = "header" > < div v-drag:header > < div > Some text </ div > </ div > </ div >

This will result in any area that is not <div id="header" > not becoming draggable. One common use case is a modal, that is only draggable when the top area is clicked.

You can constrain the draggable object from leaving the viewport by using the window-only modifier like so:

< div v-drag.window-only > This element cannot be dragged outside the window </ div >

Other

Built by, for and at BRANU. Our open source projects can be found on our npm page: https://www.npmjs.com/org/branu-jp